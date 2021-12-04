https://sputniknews.com/20211204/bitcoin-drops-to-lowest-value-since-september-amid-cryptocurrencies-market-turbulence-1091244286.html

Bitcoin Drops to Lowest Value Since September Amid Cryptocurrency Market Turbulence

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bitcoin shed about 20% of its value overnight, dropping from $57,600 to $42,000, its lowest value since the end of September, data on the... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International

Meanwhile, the CoinMarketCap portal showed that the cryptocurrency's price dropped from $53,513 to $45,032 overnight. The portal recorded a 17.51% decrease in the cryptocurrency's selling price in just 24 hours.The cryptocurrency has recovered somewhat but is some way off its market price of just 24 hours ago. As of 11:30 a.m. GMT the cryptocurrency is selling at $46,939 on CoinMarketCap.Other popular cryptocurrencies also took a tumble early Saturday. Ethereum saw a 15.31% decrease in its price in the past 24 hours, while Binance Coin and Solana saw shed 14.54% and 19.19% of their values respectively.

