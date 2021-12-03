https://sputniknews.com/20211203/warsaw-expects-new-afghan-migrant-flow-at-border-organized-by-minsk-in-next-months-1091227494.html

Warsaw Expects New Afghan Migrant Flow at Border Organized by Minsk in Next Months

Warsaw Expects New Afghan Migrant Flow at Border Organized by Minsk in Next Months

WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland is preparing for hundreds of thousands of Afghan migrants at its border with Belarus, Government Spokesman Piotr Muller said on... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-03T13:59+0000

2021-12-03T13:59+0000

2021-12-03T13:59+0000

belarus

europe

poland

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0e/1090730038_0:286:3073:2014_1920x0_80_0_0_1bb44c7bb831962f42d176f9f2849b2f.jpg

"We are ready to see more organized migration flows in the next months. This time, based on diplomatic and intelligence information that comes from our services, as well as from the services of our partners, we can say that these are organized migration flows from Afghanistan," Muller told reporters.According to the spokesman, the new wave of migrants is not autonomous but being orchestrated by the Belarusian authorities "and criminal groups affiliated with this state."Thousands of illegal migrants have gathered at Belarus' borders with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia since summer, attempting to cross into the European Union. The three EU countries have accused Belarus of fostering illegal migration, which Minsk denies.Poland, Lithuania and Latvia enhanced their border control and began building border fences, meanwhile repelling the migrants’ attempts to cross the border with tear gas and water cannons. Last month, evacuation flights were launched for migrants who wanted to return home voluntarily.

belarus

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

belarus, europe, poland