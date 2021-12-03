https://sputniknews.com/20211203/us-states-of-maryland-pennsylvania-confirm-first-omicron-variant-cases---statements-1091234152.html

US States of Maryland, Pennsylvania Confirm First Omicron Variant Cases - Statements

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US states of Maryland and Pennsylvania have confirmed the first cases of the new coronavirus Omicron variant, local authorities said... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International

In Maryland, three cases have been detected at the Baltimore Metropolitan area in close proximity to the US capital of Washington, DC.None of the three individuals are hospitalized and the authorities are taking comprehensive contact tracing efforts to identify, quarantine and test all potential close contacts, the statement added.Maryland Governor Larry Hogan urged resident to continue taking safety measures.“This is a rapidly evolving situation, and we will continue to keep Marylanders updated as new information becomes available,” he said.In Pennsylvania, a Philadelphia man also tested positive for the Omicron variant, the local authorities said in a separate statement.In addition to California, where the first case of an Omicron infection was detected earlier this week, the US states of Minnesota, Colorado, Hawaii and New York have also reported cases of the new variant, the statement said. In addition, Nebraska reported six cases on Friday.Last week, the World Health Organization identified the new strain of the coronavirus, first reported in South Africa, as one of concern. However, local doctors and health officials have reported that the cases – all in fully vaccinated persons - are mild.

