Trump's False Positive COVID Test is Non-Story, US Media Has Disgraced Itself Again, Observers Say

A new memoir by Mark Meadows, former White House chief-of-staff, claims that Donald Trump got the news about a false positive test for COVID on 26 September 2020 as he was about to hold a rally in Middletown, Pennsylvania. However, the subsequent Binax COVID-19 test was negative, which prompted a collective sigh of relief among Team Trump, according to the opus.What stunned the former chief-of-staff was the president's apparent recklessness: having heard about his COVID-positive test, Trump replied something that "rhyme[d] with 'Oh spit, you’ve gotta be trucking lidding me'," Meadows wrote. Even after the first test turned out to be false, the chief of staff "instructed everyone in his immediate circle to treat him as if he was positive" throughout the Pennsylvania trip. On 2 October 2020, Trump tweeted that he and his wife, Melania, were positive.The Guardian, that got a copy in advance of the official publication, and other mainstream media rushed to lash out at Trump with headlines saying "Trump Tested Positive for COVID Before Biden Debate, Not After." The press started speculating about the "danger" the then-president might have presented to then-Democratic nominee Biden, whom he faced in Cleveland, Ohio, on 29 September.It appears that President Joe Biden was not impressed by the media fuss over Trump's false positive test either. When asked whether he felt Trump put him at risk during the Cleveland debate, Biden responded laconically: "I don't think about the former President."US MSM's Non-StoriesThe US mainstream media is hyping the story because in their view "it makes Trump look bad and reckless, reinforcing their Orange Man Bad narrative", says Michael Shannon, a political commentator and Newsmax columnist, arguing that getting a false positive test like millions of Americans is a non-story.The fact that Trump tested negative before participating in the rally and, subsequently, the Cleveland debate with Biden, makes the whole mainstream fuss senseless, according to Shannon.Furthermore, this story is destined to "die a quick death", according to Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel. The analyst views the latest "fake" narrative is Big Media's petty attempt to keep Americans from asking damning questions about the government's handling of the COVID pandemic, the Biden family's "murky financial deals", and Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama's apparent attempts to undermine Trump's presidency.The latest story is just one example in "the long list of non-stories the Regime Media uses to generate clicks and views among their poorly informed and Trump hating audience," Shannon says. The commentator remarks that the Big Media reflexively highlights almost everything that can be turned against Trump – they just can't help themselves.Yet another glaring example is a Trump-Russia collusion story which fell apart after Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivered his conclusions in spring 2019 finding zero evidence of whatsoever ties between the Trump campaign and Moscow. A year later The New York Times's Trump's tax returns "bombshell" also turned out to be a big nothing burger. It fell short of expectations from liberal observers who had alleged that Trump's tax returns would expose his ties to Russia.Big Media Trying to Diminish Trump's InfluenceThe new "Trump insider" revelation is not big enough to deflect the public from coverage of the trial of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell, galloping inflation, and President Joe Biden's blunders, believes Michael Shannon.Indeed, Biden's approval rating has plummeted below 40% and what's more, he now has a "young voter problem," according to Politico. The media outlet cites a number of studies including the latest Harvard Youth Poll that pegs Biden at 46% approval among Americans aged 18 to 29, compared to 51% who disapprove. Politico notes that younger voters are a key component of the Democratic base. In addition, earlier this month, the Emerson College survey indicated the "greatest" drop in approval of Biden among Black voters: from 72% in February 2021 to 52% in November 2021.In the beginning of November, the Boston Herald projected that Trump would narrowly beat Biden if the 2024 presidential election were held this year. Surveys show that Trump continues to command support within the Republican Party and GOP voters.Even though Trump is no longer in office, he continues to wield sizable influence, according to Vlad Davidiuk, GOP strategist and political analyst. Therefore, according to the political analyst, the corporate media are continuing to attack former President Trump: "They are hoping to diminish this in any way possible", he says.However, Trump decides to run in 2024, his false positive test and other non-stories will be a zero factor in the forthcoming presidential race, Shannon insists.

