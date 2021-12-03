https://sputniknews.com/20211203/top-indian-genome-scientists-recommend-covid-booster-dose-for-over-40s-in-omicron-scare-1091220526.html

Top Indian Genome Scientists Recommend COVID Booster Dose for Over-40s In Omicron Scare

Top Indian Genome Scientists Recommend COVID Booster Dose for Over-40s In Omicron Scare

After India reported its first two cases of the Omicron variant from Karnataka state this week, several lawmakers on Friday during a debate in the Indian... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-03T12:04+0000

2021-12-03T12:04+0000

2021-12-03T12:04+0000

booster

india

covid-19

life under covid-19 quarantine

global covid-19 cases spike to highest level post-lockdown

delta variant of covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/03/1091222312_0:0:3107:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_7862dc35db2371b9c6ab953dd39df8cf.jpg

With the Omicron variant spreading through different parts of India, the country's top genome scientists have suggested a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines for those above the age of 40 who are considered to be high-risk.The recommendation has been made by the scientists in the latest weekly bulletin of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Sequencing Consortium (INSACOG), a network of national testing labs set up by the government to monitor genomic variations of COVID-19 across India.The report also suggests that although the antibodies from the present vaccines are unlikely to be sufficient to neutralise the Omicron variant, the risk of severe disease caused by the variant is likely to be reduced. The scientists have shared that genomic surveillance would be critical in early detection of the variant and would help to dictate what public health measures ought to be taken. “Monitoring travel to and from the known affected areas, and contact tracing of COVID-19 cases with an epidemiological link to the affected areas has been implemented along with increased testing,” the INSACOG said. India's National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), the advisory group to the government on vaccines, said last month that a policy on the booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccination could be expected in two weeks.In an official poll by Bloomberg, around 15 vaccine experts, infectious disease doctors and public-health officials also advised that the need of the hour is to get a booster now and not to for an Omicron shot. “Boosters are even more urgent not only to increase immunity as much as possible for individual protection, but also population-level immunity in the spread of Omicron and new variants which might emerge,” Gregory Poland, the Director of the Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group, said.India has recorded 9,216 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's active caseload up to 99,976, the federal Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Friday.More than 1.25 billion vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive. On Thursday, India reported two cases of the Omicron variant in which two men aged 66 and 46 were diagnosed with mild symptoms and are being treated in hospital.

LINDADREW Pause Ad 00:25 - up next "Ukraine invasion fears as Putin faces Covid backlash in Russia" Unmute 0 Up Next: Kate Garraway Admits She Got Defensive In Piers Morgan Interview Daily Express Ukraine invasion fears as Putin faces Covid backlash in Russia Duration: 01:08 15 hrs ago- a COVID BACKLASH FEARS IS AN ATTACK BY WMD TO RUSSIA TO PPL'S HEADS FROM TORTURE SATELLITES - I WISH WE COULD CUT THE CRAP RE COVID BUT WE ARE ALWAYS FACING OFFICIAL NARRATIVE LIES OF COVID WMD 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

booster, india, covid-19, life under covid-19 quarantine, global covid-19 cases spike to highest level post-lockdown, delta variant of covid-19