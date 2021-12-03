https://sputniknews.com/20211203/the-movement-highlights-bidens-broken-promises-1091211591.html
The Movement Highlights Biden's Broken Promises
The Movement Highlights Biden's Broken Promises
Iran Nuclear Talks Continue Without US, Imperialism and Exploitation In The Congo, Black Lives Matter Activist Targeted 03.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-03T07:00+0000
2021-12-03T07:00+0000
2021-12-03T11:14+0000
iran
immigration
gentrification
by any means necessary
blacklivesmatter
major league baseball (mlb)
congo
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091211566_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_18f2ca26a55c595bc42954bd7b773dff.png
The Movement Highlights Biden’s Broken Promises
Iran Nuclear Talks Continue Without US, Imperialism and Exploitation In The Congo, Black Lives Matter Activist Targeted
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Richard Becker, author of “Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire” to discuss continuing talks between Iran and European powers regarding a new nuclear deal, how and why the US could possibly derail a new agreement, and Israel’s continued fear-mongering about Iran obtaining nuclear weapons.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by T.J. Coles, Postdoctoral researcher at Plymouth University in the UK and regular CounterPunch contributor to discuss the historical and contemporary exploitation of the Congo for minerals and how that exploitation connects to the cold war drive against China, the long history of western powers destabilizing the DRC in pursuit of natural resources, and how the US government supports corporate extraction through AFRICOM.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dedan Waciuri, an organizer with Mapinduzi to discuss state repression of the movement for Black lives, the importance of highlighting this struggle to prevent another generation of political prisoners, and the dubious circumstances surrounding Dedan’s arrest.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chuck Modiano, justice journalist and Sports writer for Deadspin to discuss the Major League Baseball lockout and the greed of team owners and the league, the brutal violence of gentrification and how it connects to many struggles in Washington, DC, and the broken promises of the Biden administration on ICE detention and deportation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
iran
congo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091211566_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_8d468b7297476eef21103606eac2a65f.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
iran, immigration, gentrification, by any means necessary, blacklivesmatter, major league baseball (mlb), congo, аудио, radio
The Movement Highlights Biden's Broken Promises
07:00 GMT 03.12.2021 (Updated: 11:14 GMT 03.12.2021)
Iran Nuclear Talks Continue Without US, Imperialism and Exploitation In The Congo, Black Lives Matter Activist Targeted
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Richard Becker, author of “Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire” to discuss continuing talks between Iran and European powers regarding a new nuclear deal, how and why the US could possibly derail a new agreement, and Israel’s continued fear-mongering about Iran obtaining nuclear weapons.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by T.J. Coles, Postdoctoral researcher at Plymouth University in the UK and regular CounterPunch contributor to discuss the historical and contemporary exploitation of the Congo for minerals and how that exploitation connects to the cold war drive against China, the long history of western powers destabilizing the DRC in pursuit of natural resources, and how the US government supports corporate extraction through AFRICOM.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dedan Waciuri, an organizer with Mapinduzi to discuss state repression of the movement for Black lives, the importance of highlighting this struggle to prevent another generation of political prisoners, and the dubious circumstances surrounding Dedan’s arrest.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chuck Modiano, justice journalist and Sports writer for Deadspin to discuss the Major League Baseball lockout and the greed of team owners and the league, the brutal violence of gentrification and how it connects to many struggles in Washington, DC, and the broken promises of the Biden administration on ICE detention and deportation.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com