Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211203/the-movement-highlights-bidens-broken-promises-1091211591.html
The Movement Highlights Biden's Broken Promises
The Movement Highlights Biden's Broken Promises
Iran Nuclear Talks Continue Without US, Imperialism and Exploitation In The Congo, Black Lives Matter Activist Targeted 03.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-03T07:00+0000
2021-12-03T11:14+0000
iran
immigration
gentrification
by any means necessary
blacklivesmatter
major league baseball (mlb)
congo
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091211566_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_18f2ca26a55c595bc42954bd7b773dff.png
The Movement Highlights Biden’s Broken Promises
Iran Nuclear Talks Continue Without US, Imperialism and Exploitation In The Congo, Black Lives Matter Activist Targeted
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Richard Becker, author of “Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire” to discuss continuing talks between Iran and European powers regarding a new nuclear deal, how and why the US could possibly derail a new agreement, and Israel’s continued fear-mongering about Iran obtaining nuclear weapons.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by T.J. Coles, Postdoctoral researcher at Plymouth University in the UK and regular CounterPunch contributor to discuss the historical and contemporary exploitation of the Congo for minerals and how that exploitation connects to the cold war drive against China, the long history of western powers destabilizing the DRC in pursuit of natural resources, and how the US government supports corporate extraction through AFRICOM.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dedan Waciuri, an organizer with Mapinduzi to discuss state repression of the movement for Black lives, the importance of highlighting this struggle to prevent another generation of political prisoners, and the dubious circumstances surrounding Dedan’s arrest.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chuck Modiano, justice journalist and Sports writer for Deadspin to discuss the Major League Baseball lockout and the greed of team owners and the league, the brutal violence of gentrification and how it connects to many struggles in Washington, DC, and the broken promises of the Biden administration on ICE detention and deportation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
iran
congo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091211566_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_8d468b7297476eef21103606eac2a65f.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, immigration, gentrification, by any means necessary, blacklivesmatter, major league baseball (mlb), congo, аудио, radio

The Movement Highlights Biden's Broken Promises

07:00 GMT 03.12.2021 (Updated: 11:14 GMT 03.12.2021)
The Movement Highlights Biden’s Broken Promises
Subscribe
Jacqueline Luqman - Sputnik International
Jacqueline Luqman
All materialsWrite to the author
Sean Blackmon - Sputnik International
Sean Blackmon
All materials
Iran Nuclear Talks Continue Without US, Imperialism and Exploitation In The Congo, Black Lives Matter Activist Targeted
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Richard Becker, author of “Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire” to discuss continuing talks between Iran and European powers regarding a new nuclear deal, how and why the US could possibly derail a new agreement, and Israel’s continued fear-mongering about Iran obtaining nuclear weapons.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by T.J. Coles, Postdoctoral researcher at Plymouth University in the UK and regular CounterPunch contributor to discuss the historical and contemporary exploitation of the Congo for minerals and how that exploitation connects to the cold war drive against China, the long history of western powers destabilizing the DRC in pursuit of natural resources, and how the US government supports corporate extraction through AFRICOM.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dedan Waciuri, an organizer with Mapinduzi to discuss state repression of the movement for Black lives, the importance of highlighting this struggle to prevent another generation of political prisoners, and the dubious circumstances surrounding Dedan’s arrest.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chuck Modiano, justice journalist and Sports writer for Deadspin to discuss the Major League Baseball lockout and the greed of team owners and the league, the brutal violence of gentrification and how it connects to many struggles in Washington, DC, and the broken promises of the Biden administration on ICE detention and deportation.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:04 GMTTop Indian Genome Scientists Recommend COVID Booster Dose for Over-40s In Omicron Scare
12:00 GMTBiden Boasts About His Liaison Role During Six-Day War When He Was Law School Student - Media
11:45 GMTOil Giant Shell Pulls Out of Cambo Field Off UK
11:42 GMTScotland Yard Warns Another Terror Attack in UK ‘Highly Likely’ During Christmas Season
11:33 GMT'Quad' Refuses to Co-Sponsor UN's 'Olympic Truce' Resolution, Australia and US Mull Boycott
11:21 GMTWHO Has No Data on Deaths Linked to Omicron Variant
10:52 GMTFormer French Captain Patrice Evra Takes a Dig at Jamie Carragher for Cristiano Ronaldo Remarks
10:47 GMTPETA Lambasts Anthony Fauci Over Failed HIV Experiments Involving Monkeys
10:34 GMTAustria's Interior Minister Nehammer Announces His Candidacy for Chancellorship
10:23 GMTEpstein Ex-Butler Dishes on Driving Underage Girls, ‘Little Black Book’, Sex Toys at Maxwell Trial
09:14 GMTRoyal College of Midwives Scrambles to Apologise For ‘Postnatal People’ Gaff ‘Erasing’ Mothers
08:45 GMTFrance, UAE Sign Multi-Billion Dollar Rafale Warplanes Deal
08:34 GMTTory Peer Mone Slammed as ‘Racist and Abusive’ Over Alleged 'Waste of a Man’s White Skin’ Message
08:00 GMTFinal Meeting of JCPOA Commission to Take Place on Friday in Vienna, Reports Say
07:41 GMTFrom ABCs to GTA: Watch Wild Chase Involving Stolen School Bus in Brooklyn
07:20 GMTArthur Labinjo-Hughes: Father, Stepmother Convicted of Abusing, Killing Six-Year-Old Child
07:18 GMT'Still a Long Road to Go': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Man Utd Supporters After Arsenal Win
07:18 GMTCyclone Jawad: Red Alert Issued as Deep Depression Over Bay of Bengal to Intensify Into Storm
07:09 GMT'Are We at War Now'? Norwegian Christmas Tree Gift on Trafalgar Square Roasted on Twitter
06:55 GMTEl Salvador Defence Minister's Son Killed in Military Plane Crash