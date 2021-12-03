https://sputniknews.com/20211203/the-harris-shuffle-1091212043.html

The Harris Shuffle

A report earlier published by CNN alleged that chaos and dysfunction were rampant between the West Wing and US Vice President Kamala Harris' camp as the two... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International

Symone Sanders, who serves as the US vice president's spokesperson and senior adviser, late Wednesday, became the latest individual to reportedly make her way toward a White House exit, renewing speculation of disorder within the second-in-command's office.Sanders' departure marks the second high profile exit from the Harris camp within the last two weeks, after Communications Director Ashley Etienne announced that she would be stepping down from the role at the end of the month.And yet, that's not all folks. The Hill has also reported that two more aides within Harris' office - Peter Velz and Vince Evans - are expected to leave in the next few weeks. It is believed that the pair will be taking on new positions "in or close to the Biden administration."The latest employee shuffles come on the heels of a CNN report that both the Biden and Harris camps were not seeing eye-to-eye, and that tensions had recently reached an all-time high.

