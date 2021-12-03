Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: US Senate Passes Spending Bill to Stave Off Government Shutdown, Measure Sent to Biden
https://sputniknews.com/20211203/the-harris-shuffle-1091212043.html
The Harris Shuffle
The Harris Shuffle
A report earlier published by CNN alleged that chaos and dysfunction were rampant between the West Wing and US Vice President Kamala Harris' camp as the two... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-03T02:17+0000
2021-12-03T02:12+0000
white house
resignation
kamala harris
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091211817_0:0:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_b720a573d6364b1199b3cf5ba8f12a99.jpg
Symone Sanders, who serves as the US vice president's spokesperson and senior adviser, late Wednesday, became the latest individual to reportedly make her way toward a White House exit, renewing speculation of disorder within the second-in-command's office.Sanders' departure marks the second high profile exit from the Harris camp within the last two weeks, after Communications Director Ashley Etienne announced that she would be stepping down from the role at the end of the month.And yet, that's not all folks. The Hill has also reported that two more aides within Harris' office - Peter Velz and Vince Evans - are expected to leave in the next few weeks. It is believed that the pair will be taking on new positions "in or close to the Biden administration."The latest employee shuffles come on the heels of a CNN report that both the Biden and Harris camps were not seeing eye-to-eye, and that tensions had recently reached an all-time high.
white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091211817_0:0:1200:900_1920x0_80_0_0_d3f89e1163248b22fac0f29187425c4e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
white house, resignation, kamala harris

The Harris Shuffle

02:17 GMT 03.12.2021
© Sputnik / Ted RallThe Harris Shuffle
The Harris Shuffle - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2021
© Sputnik / Ted Rall
Subscribe
A report earlier published by CNN alleged that chaos and dysfunction were rampant between the West Wing and US Vice President Kamala Harris' camp as the two parties reportedly clashed over differing opinions. The White House has since rejected the claims.
Symone Sanders, who serves as the US vice president's spokesperson and senior adviser, late Wednesday, became the latest individual to reportedly make her way toward a White House exit, renewing speculation of disorder within the second-in-command's office.
Sanders' departure marks the second high profile exit from the Harris camp within the last two weeks, after Communications Director Ashley Etienne announced that she would be stepping down from the role at the end of the month.
And yet, that's not all folks. The Hill has also reported that two more aides within Harris' office - Peter Velz and Vince Evans - are expected to leave in the next few weeks. It is believed that the pair will be taking on new positions "in or close to the Biden administration."
The latest employee shuffles come on the heels of a CNN report that both the Biden and Harris camps were not seeing eye-to-eye, and that tensions had recently reached an all-time high.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:17 GMTThe Harris Shuffle
01:26 GMTUS Government Actions Urgently Needed to Better Protect Critical Infrastructure - Report
00:52 GMTIranian Scientists Recruited by Israel’s Mossad Behind Explosions at Natanz Nuclear Plant - Report
YesterdayUS, EU Diplomats Emphasize Need to Cooperate With China Where Possible - Joint Statement
YesterdayUS Signs $415Mln Deals With 3 Companies to Design Commercial Space Stations - NASA
YesterdayBiden Admin Finalizes Plan to Reinstate Trump-Era 'Remain in Mexico' Policy at Southern Border
YesterdayManchester United's Michael Carrick Steps Down as First Team Coach
YesterdayUS House Clears Funding Bill to Avert Government Shutdown
YesterdayWall Street Rebounds as Heat Fades on Omicron, Dow Jones Up Almost 2%
YesterdayFTC Sues to Block $40 Billon Merger of US Chipmaker Nvidia With UK’s Arm Ltd
YesterdayCristiano Ronaldo Scores 800th Goal for Club and Country
YesterdayGunman at UN Headquarters Not Terrorist Threat, Came to Deliver Documents - Police
YesterdayRussian Prosecutors Launch Probe Into Whelan's Complaints of Prison Corruption - Brother
YesterdayNewly Disclosed Docs Reveal DoJ Investigating Andrew Cuomo Over Sexual Harassment Claims
YesterdayAirbnb Offers Original House From 1990 Film 'Home Alone' for Overnight Rent
YesterdayPentagon Chief Slams Chinese Hypersonic Weapons During Visit to Shore Up South Korean Alliance
YesterdayMassive Black Hole 'About as Massive as the Milky Way's' Found in Tiny Galaxy
YesterdayFrom Socioeconomic Revolutions to New 'Cold War': Saxo Bank Serves Up ‘Outrageous Predictions’ 2022
YesterdayRussian Beauty Heads to Israel to Compete for Miss Universe Crown
YesterdayInvestigator of 2020 Election in Wisconsin Attempted to Overturn Biden's Victory, Report Reveals