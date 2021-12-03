https://sputniknews.com/20211203/russias-arctic-national-park-reports-disappearance-of-peninsula-on-franz-josef-land-1091227100.html

Russia's Arctic National Park Reports Disappearance of Peninsula on Franz Josef Land

MURMANSK Russia (Sputnik) - Researchers at the Russian Arctic National Park have discovered that a peninsula located in the northernmost island of the Franz... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International

The park employees discovered a two-mile-wide strait that was formed in the middle of the Cape Mesyatsev on the Eva-Liv Island during surveillance of the area.The existing maps of the island were compiled over 50 years ago and are now outdated, he noted.The Eva-Liv Island was discovered in 1894 by Norwegian explorer Fridtjof Nansen, who assumed there were two separate islands that he named in honor of his wife and daughter, Eve and Liv.The outlines of the glaciers of Franz Josef Land are rapidly changing due to climate change. The melting of the glacier took more than one year, with the first reports that the peninsula with Cape Mesyatsev separated from the island appearing in 2017, according to the national park said. The information was confirmed earlier this year after quadrocopter filming.

