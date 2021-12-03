https://sputniknews.com/20211203/russia-calls-us-bluff-on-ukraine-1091206631.html

Russia Calls US Bluff on Ukraine

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the Omicron variant and what we know about the strain, diplomatic clashes... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International

Russia Calls US Bluff on Ukraine On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the Omicron variant and what we know about the strain, diplomatic clashes between Russia and the U.S over their intentions in Ukraine, and the Pentagon investigating a U.S. airstrike flagged as a possible war crime.

Guests:Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Physician | Did Stock Market Overreact to 'Mild' Omicron Variant?Peter Oliver - RT Correspondent | Lavrov Warns 'Spectre of War' in Europe if theUS Keeps Pushing RussiaScott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector | Pentagon Orders Inquiry Into US Airstrike in SyriaIn the first hour, Dr. Mikhail Kogan joined the show to talk about what we know so far about the new COVID-19 Omicron variant and if we should be reacting to this strand differently.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Peter Oliver for a discussion on rising tensions in Europe as Blinken and Lavrov meet in Stockholm to clarify intentions in the region.In the third hour, Scott Ritter joined the conversation to talk about Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordering an investigation into a US airstrike that killed dozens of civilians in Syria.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

