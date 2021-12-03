Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211203/royal-college-of-midwives-scrambles-to-apologise-for-postnatal-people-gaff-erasing-mothers--1091219941.html
Royal College of Midwives Scrambles to Apologise For ‘Postnatal People’ Gaff ‘Erasing’ Mothers
Royal College of Midwives Scrambles to Apologise For ‘Postnatal People’ Gaff ‘Erasing’ Mothers
The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) published “safer sleep” guidance on Wednesday for those sharing a bed with their newborns, making no reference to “women”... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-03T09:14+0000
2021-12-03T09:14+0000
news
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083809284_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_a3b689572207a4b18d9b7b279902846d.jpg
The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) was forced to issue an apology after a backlash over its newly-published “safer sleep” guidance. The RCM released the guidance on Wednesday, aimed at helping those who have given birth and share a bed with their newborns get to sleep. As it described key aspects that healthcare professionals should discuss with families during pregnancy and after birth, the publication made no reference to “women” or “mothers”. Instead, it referred to “postnatal people” throughout the guidance. ‘Huge Oversight’ The RCM guidance triggered a wave of criticism on social media, with Milli Hill, a freelance journalist and self-described “champion of female biology”, slamming the group for “making no mention of women or mothers… .” Others on social media followed suit, denouncing the “uselessly vague” term. On Thursday the guidance was removed from the RCM website, with the group issuing an apology for “erasing” women.RCM, a charity for maintaining and improving standards of professional midwifery, whose chief executive is Gill Walton, is a member of the contraversial Stonewall Diversity Champion programme. The paid-for scheme touts itself as aiming to help firms “become more inclusive of LGBT people”. Following its U-turn, Milli Hill said it was “really important to support the RCM” because “in this highly sensitive area it is very difficult to publicly admit you have made a mistake”.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083809284_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_b6ef5d141fc41fa90d13849e29d9cf6e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, uk

Royal College of Midwives Scrambles to Apologise For ‘Postnatal People’ Gaff ‘Erasing’ Mothers

09:14 GMT 03.12.2021
© Photo : PixabayA woman playing with a baby
A woman playing with a baby - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2021
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) published “safer sleep” guidance on Wednesday for those sharing a bed with their newborns, making no reference to “women” or “mothers”.
The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) was forced to issue an apology after a backlash over its newly-published “safer sleep” guidance. The RCM released the guidance on Wednesday, aimed at helping those who have given birth and share a bed with their newborns get to sleep.
As it described key aspects that healthcare professionals should discuss with families during pregnancy and after birth, the publication made no reference to “women” or “mothers”. Instead, it referred to “postnatal people” throughout the guidance.
“Postnatal people in hospital should have easy access to the call bell system, be shown how to use it and ensure it is working – they should be provided with a bed-side cot for the baby to use while in hospital,” stated the manual.

‘Huge Oversight’

The RCM guidance triggered a wave of criticism on social media, with Milli Hill, a freelance journalist and self-described “champion of female biology”, slamming the group for “making no mention of women or mothers… .”
Others on social media followed suit, denouncing the “uselessly vague” term.
On Thursday the guidance was removed from the RCM website, with the group issuing an apology for “erasing” women.
RCM, a charity for maintaining and improving standards of professional midwifery, whose chief executive is Gill Walton, is a member of the contraversial Stonewall Diversity Champion programme. The paid-for scheme touts itself as aiming to help firms “become more inclusive of LGBT people”.
Following its U-turn, Milli Hill said it was “really important to support the RCM” because “in this highly sensitive area it is very difficult to publicly admit you have made a mistake”.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:14 GMTRoyal College of Midwives Scrambles to Apologise For ‘Postnatal People’ Gaff ‘Erasing’ Mothers
08:45 GMTFrance, UAE Sign Multi-Billion Dollar Rafale Warplanes Deal
08:34 GMTTory Peer Mone Slammed as ‘Racist and Abusive’ Over Alleged 'Waste of a Man’s White Skin’ Message
08:00 GMTFinal Meeting of JCPOA Commission to Take Place on Friday in Vienna, Reports Say
07:41 GMTFrom ABCs to GTA: Watch Wild Chase Involving Stolen School Bus in Brooklyn
07:20 GMTArthur Labinjo-Hughes: Father, Stepmother Convicted of Abusing, Killing Six-Year-Old Child
07:18 GMT'Still a Long Road to Go': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Man Utd Supporters After Arsenal Win
07:18 GMTCyclone Jawad: Red Alert Issued as Deep Depression Over Bay of Bengal to Intensify Into Storm
07:09 GMT'Are We at War Now'? Norwegian Christmas Tree Gift on Trafalgar Square Roasted on Twitter
06:55 GMTEl Salvador Defence Minister's Son Killed in Military Plane Crash
06:48 GMTUK Labour Party’s Biggest Funder to Slash Donations in Favour of Union Campaigns
06:28 GMTIsrael, UAE Eye Teaming Up to Bid For Hosting of World Cup 2030 to 'Enhance Ties and Improve Image'
06:11 GMTSweden Seeks to Rein in Gangsta Rap Following Murder of Popular Artist
05:58 GMTNew Norwegian Government to Restrict NATO Traffic Near Russia
05:42 GMTFrance Snubs BoJo Offer of Joint Calais Patrols, Tells UK to Focus on ‘Legal Immigration Paths’
05:31 GMTCOVID-19 Live Updates: Malaysia Detects First Case of Omicron Variant
05:29 GMTISS to Perform Avoidance Maneuver Against Space Debris on Friday
05:23 GMT37 Years After Bhopal Gas Tragedy, New Series ‘The Railway Men’ to Pay Tribute to the Unsung Heroes
05:23 GMTAmerica's Epidemic: The US’s Massive Mass Shooting Problem
04:10 GMTUS Midterms 2022: Democrats Fear Congressional Shakeup as 19 House Dems Will Not Seek Reelection