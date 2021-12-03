Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211203/rec-ceo-names-key-benefits-for-russian-industrial-zone-residents-in-egypt-1091231097.html
REC CEO Names Key Benefits for Russian Industrial Zone Residents in Egypt
REC CEO Names Key Benefits for Russian Industrial Zone Residents in Egypt
The establishment of the Russian Industrial Economic Zone near the Suez Canal will open up several competitive advantages for Russian companies operating in... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-03T16:20+0000
2021-12-03T18:21+0000
russian export center jsc (rec)
egypt
suez canal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102545/82/1025458263_68:0:3200:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_30c7b135bb321e7d124f7ffeea87789f.jpg
“The strategically important location of the Russian industrial zone, which is at the crossroads of major logistics routes, makes the delivery of Russian products faster and less costly. Egypt is integrated into trade relations in the region and is well regarded in the Arab world market,” Nikishina said.She added that residents of the Russian Industrial Zone (RIZ) will also enjoy the opportunity to supply their products to third countries under international trade agreements signed by Egypt with more than 70 countries and regional associations. These include the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA) and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur).This means that anything made within the RIZ territory will fall under these trade agreements, making it easier for Russian products to enter foreign markets.Furthermore, companies may qualify for the “Made in Egypt” product label, which, in turn, would grant easier access to foreign markets.Daniil Algulyan, first deputy chairman of VEB.RF, added: “The RIZ in Egypt is essentially a public-private partnership project. Our countries are jointly helping enterprises to launch projects. At the same time, the RIZ's task is to make it easier to adapt Russian processes to local conditions when entering the markets of the Middle East and North Africa."
egypt
suez canal
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102545/82/1025458263_734:0:3083:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_b2f88af651752a8d1bc0b56a88b8cf01.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian export center jsc (rec), egypt, suez canal

REC CEO Names Key Benefits for Russian Industrial Zone Residents in Egypt

16:20 GMT 03.12.2021 (Updated: 18:21 GMT 03.12.2021)
© REUTERS / Amr Abdallah DalshA general view of the Suez Canal from Al Salam "Peace" bridge on the Ismalia desert road before the opening ceremony of the New Suez Canal, in Egypt
A general view of the Suez Canal from Al Salam Peace bridge on the Ismalia desert road before the opening ceremony of the New Suez Canal, in Egypt - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2021
© REUTERS / Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Subscribe
The establishment of the Russian Industrial Economic Zone near the Suez Canal will open up several competitive advantages for Russian companies operating in the area, according to Veronika Nikishina, chief executive of the Russian Export Centre JSC (part of VEB.RF Group) at Expo 2020 in Dubai.
“The strategically important location of the Russian industrial zone, which is at the crossroads of major logistics routes, makes the delivery of Russian products faster and less costly. Egypt is integrated into trade relations in the region and is well regarded in the Arab world market,” Nikishina said.
She added that residents of the Russian Industrial Zone (RIZ) will also enjoy the opportunity to supply their products to third countries under international trade agreements signed by Egypt with more than 70 countries and regional associations. These include the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA) and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur).
This means that anything made within the RIZ territory will fall under these trade agreements, making it easier for Russian products to enter foreign markets.
Furthermore, companies may qualify for the “Made in Egypt” product label, which, in turn, would grant easier access to foreign markets.
“Russia and Egypt have fully aligned interests in cooperating over this. The project we are setting up works on the win-win principle. Both the Russian and Egyptian side - as well as the other countries in the region - benefit because the products will be cheaper and easier to get hold of. This will attract foreign investment to the region, create new jobs, and develop infrastructure in the transport corridor area of the Suez Canal. The launch of the RIZ will create an impetus for developing our trade and economic relations, and we will see a higher quality in the trade turnover of our countries," Nikishina said.
Daniil Algulyan, first deputy chairman of VEB.RF, added: “The RIZ in Egypt is essentially a public-private partnership project. Our countries are jointly helping enterprises to launch projects. At the same time, the RIZ's task is to make it easier to adapt Russian processes to local conditions when entering the markets of the Middle East and North Africa."
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:28 GMTParents of Suspected Michigan School Shooter Each Charged With 4 Counts of Involuntary Manslaughter
16:57 GMTBiden Says Getting Cold Reason For His Hoarse Voice, Tests for COVID-19 Every Day
16:48 GMTHunter Biden Joked With Therapist Friend About Joe Biden’s 'Triumph Over Dementia,' New Book Claims
16:30 GMTUS Reportedly Plans Javelin Missile Delivery to Ukraine, Reneges on Surface-to-Air Missiles
16:26 GMTModi Gov't Reveals Why India Bought Russia’s S-400 'Triumf' Despite Threat of US Sanctions
16:20 GMTREC CEO Names Key Benefits for Russian Industrial Zone Residents in Egypt
16:14 GMT'Fake News and False Intelligence': China Hits Back at UK Spy Agency Chief Over 'Debt Traps' Remarks
16:10 GMTOSCE Ministerial Council: Pro-Western Figures in Spotlight, Growing Pressure on Russia, Belarus
16:00 GMTSpanish Lower House Recognises Animals as Sentient Beings
15:59 GMTIsrael’s NSO Reportedly in Covert Deal With Cyber Firm Trained to Exploit Security Weak Spots
15:54 GMTContacts Between Biden, Putin Can Calm ‘Overheated’ Relations, Russian Envoy Says
15:32 GMTScared of Misinformation? Beware of... Cute Cats, NYT Warns
15:00 GMTIndian Cricketer Virat Kohli's Dismissal in Second Test Match Against New Zealand Sparks Controversy
14:53 GMTIndia Deployed Warships at Forward Positions in IOR During Border Clashes With China: Navy Chief
14:52 GMT'Alternative' Mueller Report Could Be Released Soon
14:49 GMTRevealed: CIA Staffers Involved in Child Sex Abuse Crimes Dodged Prosecution Despite Evidence
14:01 GMTBritish Couple Who Killed Six-Year-Old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes Jailed
13:59 GMTWarsaw Expects New Afghan Migrant Flow at Border Organized by Minsk in Next Months
13:56 GMTLocked and Loaded: Man Ends Up With WWII Artillery Shell Stuck in His Rectum
13:41 GMTRussia's Arctic National Park Reports Disappearance of Peninsula on Franz Josef Land