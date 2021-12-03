https://sputniknews.com/20211203/rec-ceo-names-key-benefits-for-russian-industrial-zone-residents-in-egypt-1091231097.html

REC CEO Names Key Benefits for Russian Industrial Zone Residents in Egypt

“The strategically important location of the Russian industrial zone, which is at the crossroads of major logistics routes, makes the delivery of Russian products faster and less costly. Egypt is integrated into trade relations in the region and is well regarded in the Arab world market,” Nikishina said.She added that residents of the Russian Industrial Zone (RIZ) will also enjoy the opportunity to supply their products to third countries under international trade agreements signed by Egypt with more than 70 countries and regional associations. These include the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA) and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur).This means that anything made within the RIZ territory will fall under these trade agreements, making it easier for Russian products to enter foreign markets.Furthermore, companies may qualify for the “Made in Egypt” product label, which, in turn, would grant easier access to foreign markets.Daniil Algulyan, first deputy chairman of VEB.RF, added: “The RIZ in Egypt is essentially a public-private partnership project. Our countries are jointly helping enterprises to launch projects. At the same time, the RIZ's task is to make it easier to adapt Russian processes to local conditions when entering the markets of the Middle East and North Africa."

