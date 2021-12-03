https://sputniknews.com/20211203/rare-sight-of-massive-blue-whale-yawning-filmed-from-drone-1091231538.html

Rare Sight of Massive Blue Whale Yawning Filmed From Drone

The tired whale was spotted and recorded on video in the ocean near Australia. 03.12.2021, Sputnik International

A majestic blue whale has been caught on drone camera apparently yawning.The humongous marine animal was filmed off the coast of Australia, in Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park.“It's not something you'd ever see,” said the man who runs the aerial imaging company that captured the footage, as quoted by MailOnline. “Unless you were 50km into the ocean or David Attenborough you'd never be able to see what we did.”

