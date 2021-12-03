Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211203/peta-lambasts-anthony-fauci-over-failed-hiv-experiments-involving-monkeys-1091221347.html
PETA Lambasts Anthony Fauci Over Failed HIV Experiments Involving Monkeys
PETA Lambasts Anthony Fauci Over Failed HIV Experiments Involving Monkeys
US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Anthony Fauci does not have a lot of positive press when it comes to animals. Hardly had the... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-03T10:47+0000
2021-12-03T10:47+0000
us
hiv
peta
monkey
anthony fauci
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/03/1091222474_0:169:2048:1321_1920x0_80_0_0_e40cd69826d1ed5e881d854155c1dff9.jpg
The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has lashed out at Anthony Fauci over the involvement of his National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIH) in "cruel, misleading and wasteful" HIV experiments on monkeys.The organisation claimed that Fauci's institute has been using monkeys for experiments aimed at the development of an HIV vaccine for almost 40 years, but has failed to reach any result.The animal rights group underlined that HIV is human-specific, and while monkeys' tissues do not replicate HIV, these animals also cannot get AIDS - which is why, according to PETA, attempts to find an HIV cure through monkey studies will not be successful.PETA's bitter comments about Fauci have followed his institute's statement issued on World AIDS Day, in which it reiterates its commitment to finding a "safe, effective and durable HIV vaccine". However, the statement admitted that there have been "disappointing results" over the years - like the failure of the once-promising HIV cure strategy in 2018.At that time, according to Science, Fauci addressed an experiment that had monkeys deliberately infected with HIV and sparked excitement over how the animals appeared to develop antibodies that resisted the infection. However, the cheer was transient, as the strategy did not work well with humans. PETA has called on Fauci to resign repeatedly, even urging President Biden to weigh in on the issue. Monkey studies are not the only thing it cites, also criticising the White House's top infectious disease doctor for allegedly funding cruel experiments involving beagle puppies who were said to have been "fed alive" to parasites.Fauci's NIH has denied that it funded the "beagle atrocity". The institute also has not commented on PETA's recent monkey-related grievances.
https://sputniknews.com/20211128/absolute-hubris-rand-paul-slams-fauci-for-saying-i-represent-science-1091095176.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/03/1091222474_0:0:1815:1361_1920x0_80_0_0_c8fc0d6b1f76029121f95e1ca6888054.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, hiv, peta, monkey, anthony fauci

PETA Lambasts Anthony Fauci Over Failed HIV Experiments Involving Monkeys

10:47 GMT 03.12.2021
CC0 / / Macaque Monkey
Macaque Monkey - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Anthony Fauci does not have a lot of positive press when it comes to animals. Hardly had the infamous "Beaglegate" abated, when another scandal involving Fauci and animal rights emerged.
The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has lashed out at Anthony Fauci over the involvement of his National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIH) in "cruel, misleading and wasteful" HIV experiments on monkeys.

"The macaque model for developing a vaccine for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) has failed. After nearly 40 years of painful, deadly, expensive experiments — a vaccine is still not on the market," PETA's letter says, according to Fox News.

The organisation claimed that Fauci's institute has been using monkeys for experiments aimed at the development of an HIV vaccine for almost 40 years, but has failed to reach any result.
"Fauci has publicly stated why the monkey HIV experiments aren’t working—yet he fails, decade after decade, to stop them," said PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo on World AIDS Day (1 December). "He even co-led many of these experiments himself. Monkeys don’t get HIV, and Fauci needs to end experiments on them and instead fund modern, human-relevant research."
The animal rights group underlined that HIV is human-specific, and while monkeys' tissues do not replicate HIV, these animals also cannot get AIDS - which is why, according to PETA, attempts to find an HIV cure through monkey studies will not be successful.
PETA's bitter comments about Fauci have followed his institute's statement issued on World AIDS Day, in which it reiterates its commitment to finding a "safe, effective and durable HIV vaccine". However, the statement admitted that there have been "disappointing results" over the years - like the failure of the once-promising HIV cure strategy in 2018.
At that time, according to Science, Fauci addressed an experiment that had monkeys deliberately infected with HIV and sparked excitement over how the animals appeared to develop antibodies that resisted the infection. However, the cheer was transient, as the strategy did not work well with humans.
"We did not see those dramatic results at all," Fauci said at the International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam then.
Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies Subcommittee Hearing - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2021
‘Absolute Hubris’: Rand Paul Slams Fauci For Saying 'I Represent Science'
28 November, 23:53 GMT
PETA has called on Fauci to resign repeatedly, even urging President Biden to weigh in on the issue. Monkey studies are not the only thing it cites, also criticising the White House's top infectious disease doctor for allegedly funding cruel experiments involving beagle puppies who were said to have been "fed alive" to parasites.
Fauci's NIH has denied that it funded the "beagle atrocity". The institute also has not commented on PETA's recent monkey-related grievances.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:52 GMTFormer French Captain Patrice Evra Takes a Dig at Jamie Carragher for Cristiano Ronaldo Remarks
10:47 GMTPETA Lambasts Anthony Fauci Over Failed HIV Experiments Involving Monkeys
10:34 GMTAustrian People's Party Reportedly Elects Karl Nehammer as Its Leader and Austrian Chancellor
10:23 GMTEpstein Ex-Butler Dishes on Driving Underage Girls, ‘Little Black Book’, Sex Toys at Maxwell Trial
09:14 GMTRoyal College of Midwives Scrambles to Apologise For ‘Postnatal People’ Gaff ‘Erasing’ Mothers
08:45 GMTFrance, UAE Sign Multi-Billion Dollar Rafale Warplanes Deal
08:34 GMTTory Peer Mone Slammed as ‘Racist and Abusive’ Over Alleged 'Waste of a Man’s White Skin’ Message
08:00 GMTFinal Meeting of JCPOA Commission to Take Place on Friday in Vienna, Reports Say
07:41 GMTFrom ABCs to GTA: Watch Wild Chase Involving Stolen School Bus in Brooklyn
07:20 GMTArthur Labinjo-Hughes: Father, Stepmother Convicted of Abusing, Killing Six-Year-Old Child
07:18 GMT'Still a Long Road to Go': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Man Utd Supporters After Arsenal Win
07:18 GMTCyclone Jawad: Red Alert Issued as Deep Depression Over Bay of Bengal to Intensify Into Storm
07:09 GMT'Are We at War Now'? Norwegian Christmas Tree Gift on Trafalgar Square Roasted on Twitter
06:55 GMTEl Salvador Defence Minister's Son Killed in Military Plane Crash
06:48 GMTUK Labour Party’s Biggest Funder to Slash Donations in Favour of Union Campaigns
06:28 GMTIsrael, UAE Eye Teaming Up to Bid For Hosting of World Cup 2030 to 'Enhance Ties and Improve Image'
06:11 GMTSweden Seeks to Rein in Gangsta Rap Following Murder of Popular Artist
05:58 GMTNew Norwegian Government to Restrict NATO Traffic Near Russia
05:42 GMTFrance Snubs BoJo Offer of Joint Calais Patrols, Tells UK to Focus on ‘Legal Immigration Paths’
05:31 GMTCOVID-19 Live Updates: Malaysia Detects First Case of Omicron Variant