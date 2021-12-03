Pakistan Says Its Serbian Embassy Accounts Hacked After Posts Criticising PM Khan Appear Online

The social media accounts of the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook were hacked, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry announced on Friday. Earlier in the day, netizens saw posts on verified accounts of the Pakistani embassy in Serbia criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan's policies amid the challenging economic situation in the country and rising inflation. Although the posts were later deleted, a screenshot of the tweet was widely shared online.Some did not believe their eyes.Others quickly understood why such a post may have appeared and suggested their explanation. True to form for the netizens, there were also some who preferred to create memes. This comes against the backdrop of the Pakistani government struggling with a difficult economic situation aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement on policies and reforms, allowing Islamabad to receive more than $1 billion in funding under the Extended Fund Facility. In 2020, the IMF suspended the release of a $1 billion loan, citing the Khan government's failure to carry out necessary economic reforms.
Pakistan Embassy in Serbia tweeted this from their official Twitter account. An embassy openly defying the government in a foreign land. Pakistan is in big trouble. pic.twitter.com/YGOspvNG38
The issue of non-payment of salary may be genuine but addition of a funny video towards the end suggests that it could actually be a hacker's job. If it was indeed from an insider in the embassy, he or she would've ended just with the text part due to seriousness of the problem.
