Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211203/pakistan-says-its-serbian-embassy-accounts-hacked-after-posts-criticising-pm-khan-appear-online-1091221790.html
Pakistan Says Its Serbian Embassy Accounts Hacked After Posts Criticising PM Khan Appear Online
Pakistan Says Its Serbian Embassy Accounts Hacked After Posts Criticising PM Khan Appear Online
A message published on the verified account of the embassy mentioned a question to the prime minister about hyperinflation in Pakistan and allegedly delayed... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-03T13:33+0000
2021-12-03T13:33+0000
pakistan
serbia
news
embassy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107890/79/1078907935_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_25605e49cb3dada4fc5378f1ed75b4f9.jpg
The social media accounts of the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook were hacked, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry announced on Friday. Earlier in the day, netizens saw posts on verified accounts of the Pakistani embassy in Serbia criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan's policies amid the challenging economic situation in the country and rising inflation. Although the posts were later deleted, a screenshot of the tweet was widely shared online.Some did not believe their eyes.Others quickly understood why such a post may have appeared and suggested their explanation. True to form for the netizens, there were also some who preferred to create memes. This comes against the backdrop of the Pakistani government struggling with a difficult economic situation aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement on policies and reforms, allowing Islamabad to receive more than $1 billion in funding under the Extended Fund Facility. In 2020, the IMF suspended the release of a $1 billion loan, citing the Khan government's failure to carry out necessary economic reforms.
pakistan
serbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107890/79/1078907935_73:0:2804:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dc25bfe4fa7f937a52dc253737b7df49.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, serbia, news, embassy

Pakistan Says Its Serbian Embassy Accounts Hacked After Posts Criticising PM Khan Appear Online

13:33 GMT 03.12.2021
© Photo : AAMIR QURESHIPakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan attends the Refugee Summit Islamabad to mark 40 years of hosting Afghan refugee in Islamabad on February 17, 2020
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan attends the Refugee Summit Islamabad to mark 40 years of hosting Afghan refugee in Islamabad on February 17, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2021
© Photo : AAMIR QURESHI
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
A message published on the verified account of the embassy mentioned a question to the prime minister about hyperinflation in Pakistan and allegedly delayed salary payments to the embassy staff.
The social media accounts of the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook were hacked, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.
Earlier in the day, netizens saw posts on verified accounts of the Pakistani embassy in Serbia criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan's policies amid the challenging economic situation in the country and rising inflation. Although the posts were later deleted, a screenshot of the tweet was widely shared online.
Some did not believe their eyes.
Others quickly understood why such a post may have appeared and suggested their explanation.
True to form for the netizens, there were also some who preferred to create memes.
This comes against the backdrop of the Pakistani government struggling with a difficult economic situation aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement on policies and reforms, allowing Islamabad to receive more than $1 billion in funding under the Extended Fund Facility. In 2020, the IMF suspended the release of a $1 billion loan, citing the Khan government's failure to carry out necessary economic reforms.
000100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:56 GMTLocked and Loaded: Man Ends Up With WWII Artillery Shell Stuck in His Rectum
13:41 GMTRussia's Arctic National Park Reports Disappearance of Peninsula on Franz Josef Land
13:33 GMTPakistan Says Its Serbian Embassy Accounts Hacked After Posts Criticising PM Khan Appear Online
13:33 GMTSri Lankan Factory Manager in Pakistan Beaten to Death by Mob For Alleged Blasphemy
13:06 GMTMossad Chief Vows Iran Will ‘Never Have’ Nuclear Weapons', Says ‘Bad Deal With Tehran ‘Intolerable’
13:06 GMTIndia Scouts to Induct Army's First-Ever Terminal Guided Munitions to Prevent Collateral Damage
13:00 GMTTrump's False Positive COVID Test is Non-Story, US Media Has Disgraced Itself Again, Observers Say
12:41 GMTMother of Addicts Says US Could Avert Record Overdose Deaths if Issue Treated as Epidemic
12:04 GMTTop Indian Genome Scientists Recommend COVID Booster Dose for Over-40s In Omicron Scare
12:00 GMTBiden Boasts About His Liaison Role During Six-Day War When He Was Law School Student - Media
11:45 GMTOil Giant Shell Pulls Out of Cambo Field Off UK
11:42 GMTScotland Yard Warns Another Terror Attack in UK ‘Highly Likely’ During Christmas Season
11:33 GMT'Quad' Refuses to Co-Sponsor UN's 'Olympic Truce' Resolution, Australia and US Mull Boycott
11:21 GMTWHO Has No Data on Deaths Linked to Omicron Variant
10:52 GMTFormer French Captain Patrice Evra Takes a Dig at Jamie Carragher for Cristiano Ronaldo Remarks
10:47 GMTPETA Lambasts Anthony Fauci Over Failed HIV Experiments Involving Monkeys
10:34 GMTAustria's Interior Minister Nehammer Announces His Candidacy for Chancellorship
10:23 GMTEpstein Ex-Butler Dishes on Driving Underage Girls, ‘Little Black Book’, Sex Toys at Maxwell Trial
09:14 GMTRoyal College of Midwives Scrambles to Apologise For ‘Postnatal People’ Gaff ‘Erasing’ Mothers
08:45 GMTFrance, UAE Sign Multi-Billion Dollar Rafale Warplanes Deal