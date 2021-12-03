Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211203/oklahoma-suing-biden-admin-to-exempt-national-guard-from-pentagons-covid-19-vaccine-mandate--1091233667.html
Oklahoma Suing Biden Admin to Exempt National Guard From Pentagon's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
Oklahoma Suing Biden Admin to Exempt National Guard From Pentagon's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
Earlier this week, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a directive clarifying that all active duty or Ready Reserve members of the US armed forces... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-03T22:09+0000
2021-12-03T22:05+0000
lloyd austin
national guard
oklahoma
pentagon
covid-19
vaccine mandate
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/03/1091233321_0:258:2048:1410_1920x0_80_0_0_0e91914263576ab56380bb740651521b.jpg
As the Pentagon seeks to enhance COVID-19 vaccine mandate compliance, the state of Oklahoma, in a new complaint filed in the US District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma on Thursday, is pushing back against orders from US Department of Defense and the Biden administration. The complaint - filed by the state of Oklahoma, Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O'Connor - argues that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate that has been unilaterally imposed by the administration of US President Joe Biden is, in their words, "dangerously Un-American," because it oversteps local and state lawmakers, interferes with religious liberties guaranteed in the First Amendment. The lawsuit also attempts to paint the health mandate as seeking to place the unvaccinated in "financial ruin."The Thursday filing requests that the court declare the vaccine mandate unconstitutional and issue a temporary restraining order to block its enforcement amid litigation. US Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve personnel are required to be vaccinated by December 2, while June 30 is the deadline for those affiliated with the US Army - which applies to most members of the National Guard in Oklahoma.US Secretary of Defense issued a memo this week highlighting that members of the National Guard will face hefty penalties if they do not comply with the vaccine mandate."As I've said before, vaccination of the Force will save lives and is essential to our readiness," Austin wrote.An estimated 2.1 million US military personnel are expected to follow the mandate.Prior to that, the Secretary of Defense issued a direct response to Oklahoma Governor Stitt, who requested on November 2 that the Pentagon make Oklahoma National Guard troops exempt from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate because it "violates the personal freedoms of many Oklahomans.""The concerns raised in your letter do not negate the need for this important military readiness requirement," Austin said in his response, dated November 29. As Oklahoma carries out a legal battle over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of its National Guard, Gen. Dan Hokanson, the National Guard Bureau Chief, has tested positive for the contagious disease, according to a Friday statement issued by spokesperson Wayne Hall. The spokesperson noted that the bureau chief will be isolating, working remotely, and avoiding contact with others.
https://sputniknews.com/20211201/pentagon-withholding-pay-to-national-guardsmen-refusing-covid-19-vaccine--1091157339.html
oklahoma
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/03/1091233321_0:66:2048:1602_1920x0_80_0_0_7e63ae81eb3d35d82013696bd979bb20.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lloyd austin, national guard, oklahoma, pentagon, covid-19, vaccine mandate

Oklahoma Suing Biden Admin to Exempt National Guard From Pentagon's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

22:09 GMT 03.12.2021
© Oklahoma Army National Guard/Pfc. Emily WhiteSoldiers with the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard, stand in formation preparing to move towards a safehouse during a training exercise at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California, July 21, 2021. Members of the 45th IBCT are participating in the Battle of Razish located in a mock-town that simulates a war-like experience and includes a fight from the on post opposing force with the intent of increasing readiness among Soldiers.
Soldiers with the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard, stand in formation preparing to move towards a safehouse during a training exercise at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California, July 21, 2021. Members of the 45th IBCT are participating in the Battle of Razish located in a mock-town that simulates a war-like experience and includes a fight from the on post opposing force with the intent of increasing readiness among Soldiers. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2021
© Oklahoma Army National Guard/Pfc. Emily White
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this week, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a directive clarifying that all active duty or Ready Reserve members of the US armed forces (including the National Guard) be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by their service's respective deadlines, or face payment withholding and exclusion from required training.
As the Pentagon seeks to enhance COVID-19 vaccine mandate compliance, the state of Oklahoma, in a new complaint filed in the US District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma on Thursday, is pushing back against orders from US Department of Defense and the Biden administration.
The complaint - filed by the state of Oklahoma, Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O'Connor - argues that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate that has been unilaterally imposed by the administration of US President Joe Biden is, in their words, "dangerously Un-American," because it oversteps local and state lawmakers, interferes with religious liberties guaranteed in the First Amendment. The lawsuit also attempts to paint the health mandate as seeking to place the unvaccinated in "financial ruin."

"That is the diametrical opposite of how a “compound republic”— constitutionally enshrining a separation of powers among the three branches of the federal government and a further federalist allocation of federal and state power—is designed to function," reads the complaint.

The Thursday filing requests that the court declare the vaccine mandate unconstitutional and issue a temporary restraining order to block its enforcement amid litigation.

"It is sinister that Biden is threatening Oklahomans with the loss of their jobs if they do not surrender their personal rights and freedoms to the federal government," said AG O'Connor in a quoted statement. "The president is using private employers to do his dirty work."

US Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve personnel are required to be vaccinated by December 2, while June 30 is the deadline for those affiliated with the US Army - which applies to most members of the National Guard in Oklahoma.
US Secretary of Defense issued a memo this week highlighting that members of the National Guard will face hefty penalties if they do not comply with the vaccine mandate.
In this Aug. 18, 2021, photo, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the Pentagon in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
Pentagon Withholding Pay to National Guardsmen Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine
1 December, 00:04 GMT
"As I've said before, vaccination of the Force will save lives and is essential to our readiness," Austin wrote.
An estimated 2.1 million US military personnel are expected to follow the mandate.
Prior to that, the Secretary of Defense issued a direct response to Oklahoma Governor Stitt, who requested on November 2 that the Pentagon make Oklahoma National Guard troops exempt from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate because it "violates the personal freedoms of many Oklahomans."
"The concerns raised in your letter do not negate the need for this important military readiness requirement," Austin said in his response, dated November 29.
As Oklahoma carries out a legal battle over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of its National Guard, Gen. Dan Hokanson, the National Guard Bureau Chief, has tested positive for the contagious disease, according to a Friday statement issued by spokesperson Wayne Hall.
The spokesperson noted that the bureau chief will be isolating, working remotely, and avoiding contact with others.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:09 GMTOklahoma Suing Biden Admin to Exempt National Guard From Pentagon's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
22:00 GMTUS States of Maryland, Pennsylvania Confirm First Omicron Variant Cases - Statements
21:48 GMTGroup-IB Founder's Case Linked to Leakage of Data From Alleged GRU Hackers - Reports
21:41 GMTArmed Man Arrested Outside UN Charged With Making Terroristic Threat - NYPD
20:21 GMTMacron Postures as Peacemaker Between Lebanon, Gulf Nations After Selling UAE Fighter Jets
19:17 GMTUS Ends Vienna Talks, Says Iran Not 'Serious' About Meeting JCPOA Compliance Standards
19:10 GMTDeSantis' Idea to Create Civilian Militia He Would Control Triggers 'Gestapo' Associations Online
18:54 GMTVast Amounts of Explosives, Munitions Reportedly Stolen From, Lost by US Military
18:50 GMTRare Sight of Massive Blue Whale Yawning Filmed From Drone
18:44 GMTRussian Fighters Scrambled to Escort US Spy Planes Over Black Sea
18:44 GMTCritics Target Pentagon's UFO Task Force, Fear Excessive Gov't Control Over Alien Investigations
17:28 GMTCharged Parents of Michigan School Shooter Returning for Arraignment After Leaving Town for 'Safety'
16:57 GMTBiden Says Getting Cold Reason For His Hoarse Voice, Tests for COVID-19 Every Day
16:48 GMTHunter Biden Joked With Therapist Friend About Joe Biden’s 'Triumph Over Dementia,' New Book Claims
16:30 GMTUS Reportedly Plans Javelin Missile Delivery to Ukraine, Reneges on Surface-to-Air Missiles
16:26 GMTModi Gov't Reveals Why India Bought Russia’s S-400 'Triumf' Despite Threat of US Sanctions
16:20 GMTREC CEO Names Key Benefits for Russian Industrial Zone Residents in Egypt
16:14 GMT'Fake News and False Intelligence': China Hits Back at UK Spy Agency Chief Over 'Debt Traps' Remarks
16:10 GMTOSCE Ministerial Council: Pro-Western Figures in Spotlight, Growing Pressure on Russia, Belarus
16:00 GMTSpanish Lower House Recognises Animals as Sentient Beings