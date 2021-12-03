Registration was successful!
ISS to Perform Avoidance Maneuver Against Space Debris on Friday
ISS to Perform Avoidance Maneuver Against Space Debris on Friday
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Space Station (ISS) will perform a maneuver to avoid debris of US rocket Pegasus on Friday morning, Dmitry Rogozin, the...
A fragment of the US carrier rocket Pegasus, launched in 1994, will fly at a 3.3 mile distance from the ISS at about 10:33 GMT. An earlier statement by Roscosmos said there was no need of an ISS avoidance manoeuvre."Preliminarily, an avoidance manoeuvre of the ISS is planned for 10:58 a.m. Moscow time [07:58 GMT] on December 3 to prevent a dangerous approach with the Pegasus fragment," Rogozin said on Telegram.The ISS has been approached by space debris trice in November.
ISS to Perform Avoidance Maneuver Against Space Debris on Friday

05:29 GMT 03.12.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Space Station (ISS) will perform a maneuver to avoid debris of US rocket Pegasus on Friday morning, Dmitry Rogozin, the chief of Russia's state space agency Roscosmos said.
A fragment of the US carrier rocket Pegasus, launched in 1994, will fly at a 3.3 mile distance from the ISS at about 10:33 GMT. An earlier statement by Roscosmos said there was no need of an ISS avoidance manoeuvre.
"Preliminarily, an avoidance manoeuvre of the ISS is planned for 10:58 a.m. Moscow time [07:58 GMT] on December 3 to prevent a dangerous approach with the Pegasus fragment," Rogozin said on Telegram.
The ISS has been approached by space debris trice in November.
