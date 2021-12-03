Registration was successful!
From ABCs to GTA: Watch Wild Chase Involving Stolen School Bus in Brooklyn
03.12.2021
The perpetrator staged a survival race in New York on Thursday. First he hijacked a school bus, and then he rammed a number of cars.The bus crashed at 1738 East New York Avenue, then proceeded to Atlantic and Georgia Avenues where the bus gave out, according to the police.According to reports, three people were injured as result of the incident.A suspect was taken into custody, police said. The name of the driver was not immediately released.
new york, us, police
From ABCs to GTA: Watch Wild Chase Involving Stolen School Bus in Brooklyn
