From ABCs to GTA: Watch Wild Chase Involving Stolen School Bus in Brooklyn

A shocking video shows a school bus crashing into a number of parked cars in Brooklyn, New York as police officers chase it. 03.12.2021, Sputnik International

The perpetrator staged a survival race in New York on Thursday. First he hijacked a school bus, and then he rammed a number of cars.The bus crashed at 1738 East New York Avenue, then proceeded to Atlantic and Georgia Avenues where the bus gave out, according to the police.According to reports, three people were injured as result of the incident.A suspect was taken into custody, police said. The name of the driver was not immediately released.

