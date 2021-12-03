Registration was successful!
From ABCs to GTA: Watch Wild Chase Involving Stolen School Bus in Brooklyn
From ABCs to GTA: Watch Wild Chase Involving Stolen School Bus in Brooklyn
A shocking video shows a school bus crashing into a number of parked cars in Brooklyn, New York as police officers chase it.
new york
us
police
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/03/1091218711_0:35:1003:599_1920x0_80_0_0_eb541b82cb9a6c2e0c35570743620d4b.jpg
The perpetrator staged a survival race in New York on Thursday. First he hijacked a school bus, and then he rammed a number of cars.The bus crashed at 1738 East New York Avenue, then proceeded to Atlantic and Georgia Avenues where the bus gave out, according to the police.According to reports, three people were injured as result of the incident.A suspect was taken into custody, police said. The name of the driver was not immediately released.
new york
new york, us, police

From ABCs to GTA: Watch Wild Chase Involving Stolen School Bus in Brooklyn

07:41 GMT 03.12.2021
© Photo : YouTube/VESA Channel Video shows stolen school bus plowing into parked cars in NYC
Video shows stolen school bus plowing into parked cars in NYC - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2021
© Photo : YouTube/VESA Channel
A shocking video shows a school bus crashing into a number of parked cars in Brooklyn, New York as police officers chase it.
The perpetrator staged a survival race in New York on Thursday. First he hijacked a school bus, and then he rammed a number of cars.
The bus crashed at 1738 East New York Avenue, then proceeded to Atlantic and Georgia Avenues where the bus gave out, according to the police.
According to reports, three people were injured as result of the incident.
A suspect was taken into custody, police said. The name of the driver was not immediately released.
