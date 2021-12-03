https://sputniknews.com/20211203/epstein-ex-butler-dishes-on-driving-underage-girls-little-black-book-sex-toys-at-maxwell-trial-1091221543.html

Epstein Ex-Butler Dishes on Driving Underage Girls, ‘Little Black Book’, Sex Toys at Maxwell Trial

Juan Alessi, the housekeeper of Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach mansion, testified in court on the fourth day of Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-trafficking trial... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International

Jeffrey Epstein's former housekeeper has testified that he drove two underage girls to the Palm Beach estate of the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein under orders from Ghislaine Maxwell. Juan Alessi, who was employed by the billionaire as maintenance worker, cleaner, cook and driver from 1990 to 2002, took the stand on day four of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial in New York.Maxwell, allegedly a “pimp” of Epstein, faces six charges over her involvement with the late billionaire: one each of enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in illegal sex acts, sex trafficking of a minor, and three counts of conspiracy related to the other counts. If convicted, the British socialite, who pleaded not guilty on all charges, faces up to 80 years in prison. Juan Alessi appeared to corroborate evidence given by one of Epstein’s accusers, who appeared in court as “Jane” on the first day of the Maxwell trial. According to Alessi, he drove Maxwell's alleged victim, "Jane", and Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault - claims the Duke of York vehemently denies - to Epstein's Palm Beach home when they appeared to be around 14 or 15. Roberts Giuffre, whose name has been mentioned at the trial, is not believed to be one of the prosecution's four alleged victims. Guiffre, who claims she was a victim of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, forced into intimate relations with Prince Andrew on three occasions when she was still a minor, filed a civil lawsuit against the royal in August, seeking "accountability". Alessi, 72, claimed Guiffre visited the Epstein estate "very often". As for “Jane”, the former butler says he started picking up the accuser from her school and home and driving her to Epstein’s home in 1994. The “strikingly beautiful" girl initially visited the Palm Beach mansion with her mother, but subsequently and later came on her own many times, said Alessi. He also testified he had driven “Jane” to an airport, where she boarded a plane with Epstein and Maxwell. The Prosecutor at the trial, Maurene Comey, also produced what has been dubbed Epstein’s “little black book”. Alessi confirmed that he first saw the directory in 1994, adding that it was updated twice annually, with “Jane’s” name was listed under the “massage” section. ‘See Nothing, Hear Nothing’ As he stood in the witness box, Alessi said "many, many, many females", seemingly in their 20s, "hundreds of times" at Epstein’s house while he was in the tycoon’s employ. He added that the women were topless "75% of the time". Alessi painted a graphic description of the purportedly “degrading” working conditions imposed on staff by Maxwell, who was Epstein's girlfriend but introduced herself as the “lady of the house”. The woman who “managed many of his other properties" gave “many, many instructions” to the butler. The manual, purportedly distributed to Epstein’s staff, was produced as evidence at the trial. Under the “Grooming and guest relations” section it was written: “See nothing, hear nothing, say nothing, except to answer a question directed to you.” According to Alessi, the extensive list of rules covered "the way we should dress", "cleanliness", "shopping" and "the way we should address Mr Epstein". Maxwell would reportedly give staff little forewarning about an impending Epstein visit. They would rush to begin “extensive preparation” that included changing sheets in Epstein’s bedroom and all the guest rooms, shopping, and ensuring that the financier’s luxury vehicles were stocked with “100-dollar bills”.The housekeeper also described cleaning up after Epstein’s massages and finding “large dildos” which he claims to have hidden away in Ghislaine Maxwell’s “basket of sex toys.” Several Epstein accusers claim that both the sex predator and Maxwell would sexually abuse them during the so-called massage sessions, including with sex toys. According to Alessi, stopped working for Epstein in 2002, the door was always shut when the massages took place. After Alessi left, he signed a non-disclosure agreement with Epstein and Maxwell. The ex-butler now faces a cross-examination. The Ghislaine Maxwell trial is expected to last around six weeks. Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged with running a sex trafficking network of minors in 2019, died in his Manhattan cell on 10 August while awaiting trial, having pleaded not guilty to the charges. Maxwell was arrested on 2 July 2020 and accused of grooming young girls and women for the late multimillionaire. The women has denied her guilt, with her defence team arguing that she is a "scapegoat" for Epstein's actions.

