Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211203/covid-19-live-updates-malaysia-detects-first-case-of-omicron-variant-1091216102.html
COVID-19 Live Updates: Malaysia Detects First Case of Omicron Variant
The global death toll from the coronavirus infection has topped 5.234 million; over 264.1 million cases of the infection have been detected, according to... 03.12.2021
omicron covid strain
world
covid-19
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083115146_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2df7225fce42e9321bcc5520114946a0.jpg
world, covid-19, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
COVID-19 Live Updates: Malaysia Detects First Case of Omicron Variant

05:31 GMT 03.12.2021
The global death toll from the coronavirus infection has topped 5.234 million; over 264.1 million cases of the infection have been detected, according to Baltimore, Maryland's Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, the media and other sources.
The new Omicron variant has prompted governments around the world to roll out increased travel restrictions and take public health measures.
First detected last week in South Africa, the strain could be more dangerous and vaccine-resistant due to the greater number of mutations. Many countries have closed their borders to foreign passengers arriving from African countries regardless of whether they hold certificates of full vaccination or recovery from COVID-19.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
06:00 GMT 03.12.2021
France Confirms 8 Omicron Variant Cases, Health Agency Says
The number of COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has reached eight, the French public health agency said.

The first Omicron infection case was detected in the French overseas department of Reunion on Tuesday. The next day, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said that 13 suspected cases have been identified throughout the country.

"Eight confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in France as of 12/02 at 16:00 [15:00 GMT]," the Public Health France said in a COVID-19 situation update issued late on Thursday.

The institute said numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations and critical care patients were on the rise.

As of Friday, France has confirmed over 7.8 million coronavirus cases and more than 120,000 related fatalities.

To date, 77.4% of the French population has been administered at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, and 75.8% have been fully vaccinated.
05:32 GMT 03.12.2021
Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 9,216 Over Past 24 Hours
India has confirmed 9,216 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 34,615,757, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 470,115 people, with 391 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 34.04 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 9,765 new coronavirus cases, with 477 fatalities.
05:31 GMT 03.12.2021
Malaysia Detects First Case of Omicron Variant
