Biden Jokes About Fauci Being the President

Biden Jokes About Fauci Being the President

Biden Jokes About Fauci Being the President

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including Symone Sanders resigning from the Kamala...

Biden Jokes about Fauci Being The President. On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including Symone Sanders resigning from the Kamala Harris staff, and one thousand American National Guard troops will be shipped to Eastern Africa for a counter-terrorism mission.

GUESTScott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | JCPOA, Israel, and Nuclear WeaponsAddy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | Covering the Ghislaine Maxwell Trial, United Nations, and The Corporate Media Coverage of Maxwell TrialIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Scott Ritter about Iran, the Trump administration, and NATO aggression. Scott talked about the media's attempts to gaslight people into thinking Russia is invading Ukraine. Scott spoke about the nuclear sophistication of Iran and Israel upset with President Biden.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Addy Adds about the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, the Maxwell family, and the charges against Ghislaine Maxwell. Addy talked about the lack of charges against Maxwell and the arguments used by her defense team. Addy talked about the long wait to enter the courtroom and how long the case is expected to last.Also, Joe Biden says he sees his top Covid-19 adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci more than his own wife.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

