Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211203/biden-boasts-about-his-liaison-role-during-six-day-war-when-he-was-law-school-student---media-1091224155.html
Biden Boasts About His Liaison Role During Six-Day War When He Was Law School Student - Media
Biden Boasts About His Liaison Role During Six-Day War When He Was Law School Student - Media
The Six-Day War took place in 1967, about a year before Joe Biden’s graduation from Syracuse University College of Law. 03.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-03T12:00+0000
2021-12-03T12:00+0000
joe biden
us
six-day war
golda meir
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/03/1091224731_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9370eabbcde5e4a2ecdc79670ff5004f.jpg
US President Joe Biden has recently declared that he'd been a liaison between Egypt and Israel during the Six-Day War of 1967, Fox News reports.According to the media outlet, Biden made this remark during a menorah lighting held at the White House amid this year’s Hanukkah celebration.The president then went on to describe how he "sat in front" of Meir’s desk.Fox News points out, however, that the Six-Day War broke out one year prior to Biden’s graduation from Syracuse University College of Law, and that Golda Meir was elected as Prime Minister of Israel about two years after the war in question.The media outlet thus suggests that Biden “appeared to be referring” to a meeting he held with Meir just before the Yom Kippur War that took place in October 1973.The White House did not immediately respond to their request for comment, Fox News adds.The Six-Day War was fought in June 1967 between Israel and a coalition of Arab states comprised primarily of Egypt, Jordan and Syria.The Yom Kippur War was fought between Israel and an Arab states coalition led by Syria and Egypt in October 1973.
https://sputniknews.com/20211202/mic-drop-video-of-biden-saying-he-doesnt-think-about-the-former-president-rocks-social-media-1091199007.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/03/1091224731_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9d9c7a09cb246b42377450f7b99fdec0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, six-day war, golda meir

Biden Boasts About His Liaison Role During Six-Day War When He Was Law School Student - Media

12:00 GMT 03.12.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's efforts to ease supply chain issues during the holiday season, at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's efforts to ease supply chain issues during the holiday season, at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The Six-Day War took place in 1967, about a year before Joe Biden’s graduation from Syracuse University College of Law.
US President Joe Biden has recently declared that he'd been a liaison between Egypt and Israel during the Six-Day War of 1967, Fox News reports.
According to the media outlet, Biden made this remark during a menorah lighting held at the White House amid this year’s Hanukkah celebration.
"I have known every — every prime minister well since Golda Meir, including Golda Meir," said POTUS. "And during the Six-Day War, I had an opportunity to — she invited me to come over because I was going to be the liaison between she and the Egyptians about the Suez."
The president then went on to describe how he "sat in front" of Meir’s desk.
"And she had a guy — her staff member — to my right. His name was Rabin," Biden added. "And she kept flipping those maps up and down. She had that bevy of maps — sort of kept it — and it was — it was so depressing what she was — about what happened. She gave me every detail."
Fox News points out, however, that the Six-Day War broke out one year prior to Biden’s graduation from Syracuse University College of Law, and that Golda Meir was elected as Prime Minister of Israel about two years after the war in question.
The media outlet thus suggests that Biden “appeared to be referring” to a meeting he held with Meir just before the Yom Kippur War that took place in October 1973.
U.S. President Joe Biden departs after speaking about his administration's efforts to ease supply chain issues during the holiday season, at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
Mic Drop! Video of Biden Saying He Doesn't 'Think About the Former President' Rocks Social Media
Yesterday, 12:58 GMT
The White House did not immediately respond to their request for comment, Fox News adds.
The Six-Day War was fought in June 1967 between Israel and a coalition of Arab states comprised primarily of Egypt, Jordan and Syria.
The Yom Kippur War was fought between Israel and an Arab states coalition led by Syria and Egypt in October 1973.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:04 GMTTop Indian Genome Scientists Recommend COVID Booster Dose for Over-40s In Omicron Scare
12:00 GMTBiden Boasts About His Liaison Role During Six-Day War When He Was Law School Student - Media
11:45 GMTOil Giant Shell Pulls Out of Cambo Field Off UK
11:42 GMTScotland Yard Warns Another Terror Attack in UK ‘Highly Likely’ During Christmas Season
11:33 GMT'Quad' Refuses to Co-Sponsor UN's 'Olympic Truce' Resolution, Australia and US Mull Boycott
11:21 GMTWHO Has No Data on Deaths Linked to Omicron Variant
10:52 GMTFormer French Captain Patrice Evra Takes a Dig at Jamie Carragher for Cristiano Ronaldo Remarks
10:47 GMTPETA Lambasts Anthony Fauci Over Failed HIV Experiments Involving Monkeys
10:34 GMTAustria's Interior Minister Nehammer Announces His Candidacy for Chancellorship
10:23 GMTEpstein Ex-Butler Dishes on Driving Underage Girls, ‘Little Black Book’, Sex Toys at Maxwell Trial
09:14 GMTRoyal College of Midwives Scrambles to Apologise For ‘Postnatal People’ Gaff ‘Erasing’ Mothers
08:45 GMTFrance, UAE Sign Multi-Billion Dollar Rafale Warplanes Deal
08:34 GMTTory Peer Mone Slammed as ‘Racist and Abusive’ Over Alleged 'Waste of a Man’s White Skin’ Message
08:00 GMTFinal Meeting of JCPOA Commission to Take Place on Friday in Vienna, Reports Say
07:41 GMTFrom ABCs to GTA: Watch Wild Chase Involving Stolen School Bus in Brooklyn
07:20 GMTArthur Labinjo-Hughes: Father, Stepmother Convicted of Abusing, Killing Six-Year-Old Child
07:18 GMT'Still a Long Road to Go': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Man Utd Supporters After Arsenal Win
07:18 GMTCyclone Jawad: Red Alert Issued as Deep Depression Over Bay of Bengal to Intensify Into Storm
07:09 GMT'Are We at War Now'? Norwegian Christmas Tree Gift on Trafalgar Square Roasted on Twitter
06:55 GMTEl Salvador Defence Minister's Son Killed in Military Plane Crash