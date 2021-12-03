Biden Boasts About His Liaison Role During Six-Day War When He Was Law School Student - Media

US President Joe Biden has recently declared that he'd been a liaison between Egypt and Israel during the Six-Day War of 1967, Fox News reports.According to the media outlet, Biden made this remark during a menorah lighting held at the White House amid this year’s Hanukkah celebration.The president then went on to describe how he "sat in front" of Meir’s desk.Fox News points out, however, that the Six-Day War broke out one year prior to Biden’s graduation from Syracuse University College of Law, and that Golda Meir was elected as Prime Minister of Israel about two years after the war in question.The media outlet thus suggests that Biden “appeared to be referring” to a meeting he held with Meir just before the Yom Kippur War that took place in October 1973.The White House did not immediately respond to their request for comment, Fox News adds.The Six-Day War was fought in June 1967 between Israel and a coalition of Arab states comprised primarily of Egypt, Jordan and Syria.The Yom Kippur War was fought between Israel and an Arab states coalition led by Syria and Egypt in October 1973.
The Six-Day War took place in 1967, about a year before Joe Biden’s graduation from Syracuse University College of Law.
US President Joe Biden has recently declared that he'd been a liaison between Egypt and Israel during the Six-Day War of 1967, Fox News reports.
According to the media outlet, Biden made this remark during a menorah lighting held at the White House amid this year’s Hanukkah celebration.
"I have known every — every prime minister well since Golda Meir, including Golda Meir," said POTUS. "And during the Six-Day War, I had an opportunity to — she invited me to come over because I was going to be the liaison between she and the Egyptians about the Suez."
The president then went on to describe how he "sat in front" of Meir’s desk.
"And she had a guy — her staff member — to my right. His name was Rabin," Biden added. "And she kept flipping those maps up and down. She had that bevy of maps — sort of kept it — and it was — it was so depressing what she was — about what happened. She gave me every detail."
Fox News points out, however, that the Six-Day War broke out one year prior to Biden’s graduation from Syracuse University College of Law, and that Golda Meir was elected as Prime Minister of Israel about two years after the war in question.
The media outlet thus suggests that Biden “appeared to be referring” to a meeting he held with Meir just before the Yom Kippur War that took place in October 1973.