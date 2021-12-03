https://sputniknews.com/20211203/austrian-peoples-party-reportedly-elects-karl-nehammer-as-its-leader-and-austrian-chancellor-1091222527.html

Austrian People's Party Reportedly Elects Karl Nehammer as Its Leader and Austrian Chancellor

Austrian People's Party Reportedly Elects Karl Nehammer as Its Leader and Austrian Chancellor

On Thursday, Alexander Schallenberg, who had been serving as chancellor of Austria since 11 October, announced he would step down as soon as his party agreed... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-03T10:34+0000

2021-12-03T10:34+0000

2021-12-03T10:47+0000

austria

chancellor

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

The Austrian People's Party has elected Interior Minister Karl Nehammer as its leader and Austrian Chancellor, the ORF broadcaster reported.This comes after Alexander Schallenberg, who has been serving as chancellor of Austria since 11 October after Sebastian Kurz resigned following corruption allegations, announced on Thursday he would step down when his party agrees on their next leader.

austria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

austria, chancellor