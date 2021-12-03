Austrian People's Party Reportedly Elects Karl Nehammer as Its Leader and Austrian Chancellor

The Austrian People's Party has elected Interior Minister Karl Nehammer as its leader and Austrian Chancellor, the ORF broadcaster reported.This comes after Alexander Schallenberg, who has been serving as chancellor of Austria since 11 October after Sebastian Kurz resigned following corruption allegations, announced on Thursday he would step down when his party agrees on their next leader.
