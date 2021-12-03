Registration was successful!
Austrian People's Party Reportedly Elects Karl Nehammer as Its Leader and Austrian Chancellor
Austrian People's Party Reportedly Elects Karl Nehammer as Its Leader and Austrian Chancellor
On Thursday, Alexander Schallenberg, who had been serving as chancellor of Austria since 11 October, announced he would step down as soon as his party agreed... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International
The Austrian People's Party has elected Interior Minister Karl Nehammer as its leader and Austrian Chancellor, the ORF broadcaster reported.This comes after Alexander Schallenberg, who has been serving as chancellor of Austria since 11 October after Sebastian Kurz resigned following corruption allegations, announced on Thursday he would step down when his party agrees on their next leader.
austria, chancellor

Austrian People's Party Reportedly Elects Karl Nehammer as Its Leader and Austrian Chancellor

10:34 GMT 03.12.2021 (Updated: 10:47 GMT 03.12.2021)
On Thursday, Alexander Schallenberg, who had been serving as chancellor of Austria since 11 October, announced he would step down as soon as his party agreed on a new leader.
The Austrian People's Party has elected Interior Minister Karl Nehammer as its leader and Austrian Chancellor, the ORF broadcaster reported.
This comes after Alexander Schallenberg, who has been serving as chancellor of Austria since 11 October after Sebastian Kurz resigned following corruption allegations, announced on Thursday he would step down when his party agrees on their next leader.
