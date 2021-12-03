https://sputniknews.com/20211203/arthur-labinjo-hughes-father-stepmother-convicted-of-abusing-killing-six-year-old-child-1091215423.html

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Father, Stepmother Convicted of Abusing, Killing Six-Year-Old Child

A six year old boy died in hospital from an ‘unsurvivable brain injury’ on 17 June last year, just one day after he was found injured at a home in Shirley... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International

Emma Tustin, stepmother of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, was convicted of murder while the boy’s father Thomas Hughes was found guilty of manslaughter at Coventry crown court, according to The Guardian.According to law enforcement officers, the deceased child was found to have suffered a severe head injury, which turned out to be fatal. They added that before dying, the child was constantly bullied by his own parents.Arthur's father did not admit his guilt in the murder, but confessed to being irresponsible. The boy's stepmother Emma Tustin filmed how the child was tormented. She and Arthur's own father left him to sleep on the floor in the corridor, starved him, left him alone in the room until 2 pm and did not change his clothes for several days.Moreover, in other videos, Arthur can be heard crying and repeating: "Nobody will feed me", "Dad will throw me out the window", and "Nobody loves me."According to the case file, on 16 June 2020, Emma Tustin beat the little boy to death. After 13 minutes, she called the emergency rescue service and told them the child had fallen and hit his head.The child's mother, 26-year-old Olivia Labinjo-Halcrow, had previously been sentenced to 18 years in prison for murder.

