International
https://sputniknews.com/20211203/armed-man-arrested-outside-un-charged-with-making-terroristic-threat---nypd-1091233866.html
Armed Man Arrested Outside UN Charged With Making Terroristic Threat - NYPD
Armed Man Arrested Outside UN Charged With Making Terroristic Threat - NYPD
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The armed man arrested outside the United Nations headquarters has been charged with criminal possession of weapon and making a... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International
The 64-year-old's motive for bringing the shotgun to the world body’s complex remains unknown, according to Roskosky.The individual was arrested on Thursday after several hours of NYPD’s attempts to establish a dialogue with him. He came to New York from the US state of Florida and has no criminal history.The gunman agreed to put down the weapon pointed against his neck after police handed documents, including medical papers, he had with him, over to the United Nations.The individual was then taken to a hospital, where he remains as of Friday, Roskosky said.
Armed Man Arrested Outside UN Charged With Making Terroristic Threat - NYPD

21:41 GMT 03.12.2021
© REUTERS / CARLO ALLEGRIA man shows documents while holding a gun under his chin as he speaks with members of the NYPD outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S., December 2, 2021.
A man shows documents while holding a gun under his chin as he speaks with members of the NYPD outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S., December 2, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2021
© REUTERS / CARLO ALLEGRI
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The armed man arrested outside the United Nations headquarters has been charged with criminal possession of weapon and making a terroristic threat, among other charges, New York Police Department (NYPD) Detective Christopher Roskosky told Sputnik on Friday.
The 64-year-old's motive for bringing the shotgun to the world body’s complex remains unknown, according to Roskosky.
"He has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, making a terroristic threat, menacing, reckless endangerment, obstructing governmental administration, disorderly conduct," Roskosky said.
The individual was arrested on Thursday after several hours of NYPD’s attempts to establish a dialogue with him. He came to New York from the US state of Florida and has no criminal history.
In this Sept. 13, 2005, file photo, the flags of member nations fly outside the General Assembly building at the United Nations headquarters in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
Man Armed With Shotgun Detained Outside UN HQ
Yesterday, 16:09 GMT
The gunman agreed to put down the weapon pointed against his neck after police handed documents, including medical papers, he had with him, over to the United Nations.
The individual was then taken to a hospital, where he remains as of Friday, Roskosky said.
