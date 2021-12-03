https://sputniknews.com/20211203/are-we-at-war-now-norwegian-christmas-tree-gift-on-trafalgar-square-roasted-on-twitter-1091217958.html

'Are We at War Now'? Norwegian Christmas Tree Gift on Trafalgar Square Roasted on Twitter

'Are We at War Now'? Norwegian Christmas Tree Gift on Trafalgar Square Roasted on Twitter

The Christmas tree given ahead of Christmas each year is intended as a token of gratitude for the British support that Norway received during World War II...

Every year since 1947, Norway has given London Christmas trees as a gift to England. This year's Christmas tree, felled in Østmarka east of Oslo in mid-November, has been installed on Trafalgar Square, and it hasn't left the public indifferent.However, Londoners were not impressed by the tree's skimpy looks and somewhat slanted geometry and didn't mince words.“Are we at war with Norway now?”, one bemused reaction sounded.“Crikey, who has upset Norway??” another sarcastic user wrote on Twitter.“Thanks for the tree Norway but where is the rest of it!??”, another one wrote, ridiculing the tree's lopsided shape.“London's Christmas tree 2021 is the shabbiest and most bedraggled offering I have ever seen,” Heritage Party Leader David Kurten wrote.“Norway has not taken the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer well”, another user wrote, suggesting that the tree is a punishment for Norwegian Ole Gunnar Solskjær being removed from his post as Manchester United manager last month.The official account of the tree, however, had a ready tongue as well. In response, it called itself “the most famous tree”, claiming it needed a day or two “to get sorted”.The Norwegian Christmas tree is intended as a token of gratitude for the British support Norway received during World War II and a symbol of friendship between London and Oslo.Interestingly, this is not the first time Norway's gift has stirred feelings. The 2019 edition of the Norwegian Christmas tree also evoked sharp criticism.Commentators found the tree “thin and sad”, suggesting that it looks “like it has anorexia” or is simply dead.

