Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE Outside UN HQ in New York Where Police Op is Underway Amid Reports of Armed Man
https://sputniknews.com/20211202/world-bank-endorses-280mln-frozen-aid-for-afghanistan-to-fend-off-humanitarian-crisis-1091203424.html
World Bank Endorses $280Mln Frozen Aid for Afghanistan to Fend Off Humanitarian Crisis
World Bank Endorses $280Mln Frozen Aid for Afghanistan to Fend Off Humanitarian Crisis
With the Taliban* on the list of internationally sanctioned groups, their capture of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul in August this year prompted foreign donors to... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-02T16:39+0000
2021-12-02T16:39+0000
world bank
unicef
world food programme
afghanistan
amnesty international
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090331419_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5f3d48a98f3af4173a657e63b868d3d8.jpg
Three months after the Taliban seized power in the wake of the US forces' withdrawal from Afghanistan, the World Bank's board has backed channeling $280 million from a frozen trust fund to aid Afghanistan, reported Reuters. All 31 donors to the World Bank-administered Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), which is expected to convene on Friday, are to endorse the funds’ transfer to the World Food Programme and UNICEF, sources cited by the news agency said. An informal gathering of the World Bank board is reported to have taken place on 30 November where transferring up to $500 million of the $1.5 billion in the ARTF to humanitarian aid agencies was discussed to help prevent a humanitarian crisis in the country. A spokesman for the World Bank was cited by Reuters as confirming the board had discussed “an approach to transfer funds from the ... ARTF to humanitarian aid agencies with presence and logistics on the ground to enable basic humanitarian support directly to the people in the country." It was added that the ARTF Donors’ Steering Committee was scheduled to meet on 3 December to consider “transfers from the fund." However, any decision to redirect ARTF funds requires approval of all donors, of which the US is the largest. This comes amid warnings that Afghanistan's population of 39 million is facing a winter of food shortages and mounting poverty. Afghan experts were cited as acknowledging that the reported funds would go towards helping the struggling country. Yet they also warned that funneling funds into Afghanistan without leaving financial institutions involved in a fallout from US sanctions was a challenge. The concerns were cited despite the US Treasury's “assurances” to banks that they can process humanitarian transactions.Amnesty International, in a press release in late November, urged the international community to ease those financial restrictions on Afghanistan which were blocking the provision of health care, food and other essential services.After the Taliban, which is on list of internationally sanctioned groups, seized control of Afghanistan, foreign donors rushed to withhold or withdraw funding. The administration of US President Joe Biden froze $9.5 billion assets of the country’s central bank, with the EU following suit by withdrawing $1.4 billion in aid. Furthermore, the International Monetary Fund froze the Taliban's access to $450 million, according to the Amnesty International press release. There has not been any comment from the White House or US Treasury on the World Bank board's approval to transfer funds to help Afghanistan.*The Taliban is an organisation under UN sanctions on account of terrorist activities.
https://sputniknews.com/20211124/afghanistan-needs-access-to-global-relief-to-avoid-humanitarian-disaster---rights-group-1090973577.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/wsj-taliban-had-sleeper-agents-in-every-major-city-who-aided-swift-downfall-of-us-backed-govt-1091108313.html
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090331419_210:0:2941:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_09fdfdbe4ad508c00c5b79f80000e5a0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world bank, unicef, world food programme, afghanistan, amnesty international

World Bank Endorses $280Mln Frozen Aid for Afghanistan to Fend Off Humanitarian Crisis

16:39 GMT 02.12.2021
© AP Photo / Rahmat GulAn internally displaced girl poses for photograph outside her temporary home in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
An internally displaced girl poses for photograph outside her temporary home in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
© AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
With the Taliban* on the list of internationally sanctioned groups, their capture of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul in August this year prompted foreign donors to withhold and withdraw funding from the country.
Three months after the Taliban seized power in the wake of the US forces' withdrawal from Afghanistan, the World Bank's board has backed channeling $280 million from a frozen trust fund to aid Afghanistan, reported Reuters.
© REUTERS / STRINGERTaliban forces stand guard in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan
Taliban forces stand guard in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
Taliban forces stand guard in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan
© REUTERS / STRINGER
All 31 donors to the World Bank-administered Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), which is expected to convene on Friday, are to endorse the funds’ transfer to the World Food Programme and UNICEF, sources cited by the news agency said.
An informal gathering of the World Bank board is reported to have taken place on 30 November where transferring up to $500 million of the $1.5 billion in the ARTF to humanitarian aid agencies was discussed to help prevent a humanitarian crisis in the country.
A spokesman for the World Bank was cited by Reuters as confirming the board had discussed “an approach to transfer funds from the ... ARTF to humanitarian aid agencies with presence and logistics on the ground to enable basic humanitarian support directly to the people in the country."
It was added that the ARTF Donors’ Steering Committee was scheduled to meet on 3 December to consider “transfers from the fund."
A military helicopter is pictured flying over Kabul, Afghanistan November 4, 2021.REUTERS - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
Afghanistan Needs Access to Global Relief to Avoid Humanitarian Disaster - Rights Group
24 November, 02:00 GMT
However, any decision to redirect ARTF funds requires approval of all donors, of which the US is the largest. This comes amid warnings that Afghanistan's population of 39 million is facing a winter of food shortages and mounting poverty.
Afghan experts were cited as acknowledging that the reported funds would go towards helping the struggling country. Yet they also warned that funneling funds into Afghanistan without leaving financial institutions involved in a fallout from US sanctions was a challenge. The concerns were cited despite the US Treasury's “assurances” to banks that they can process humanitarian transactions.
Amnesty International, in a press release in late November, urged the international community to ease those financial restrictions on Afghanistan which were blocking the provision of health care, food and other essential services.
“A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban, have plunged a country already suffering from high poverty levels into a full-blown economic crisis,” the release said.
After the Taliban, which is on list of internationally sanctioned groups, seized control of Afghanistan, foreign donors rushed to withhold or withdraw funding.
A Taliban fighter guards a street in Kabul, Afghanistan November 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ali Khara - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
WSJ: Taliban Had Sleeper Agents in Every Major City, Who Aided Swift Downfall of US-Backed Gov't
29 November, 12:24 GMT
The administration of US President Joe Biden froze $9.5 billion assets of the country’s central bank, with the EU following suit by withdrawing $1.4 billion in aid. Furthermore, the International Monetary Fund froze the Taliban's access to $450 million, according to the Amnesty International press release.
There has not been any comment from the White House or US Treasury on the World Bank board's approval to transfer funds to help Afghanistan.
*The Taliban is an organisation under UN sanctions on account of terrorist activities.
200001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:16 GMTOmicron Variant Could Slow US Economic Recovery From COVID-19 Pandemic, Yellen Says
16:53 GMTReport: Austrian Chancellor Schallenberg Ready to Resign, Interior Minister May Replace Him
16:47 GMTPossible Link Between Earth's Orbit And Species' Evolution Found by Scientists
16:39 GMTWorld Bank Endorses $280Mln Frozen Aid for Afghanistan to Fend Off Humanitarian Crisis
16:32 GMT'A Number Below 70': Elon Musk Proposes Upper 'Age Limit' for Political Office Seekers
16:09 GMTUN HQ Surrounded by Police Responding to Man Armed With Shotgun - Video
16:02 GMT'Source of Pressure'? UK Urges US Not to Mix Up Post-Brexit Issues With Steel Tariffs
16:01 GMTDemocratic, Republican Senate Leaders Reach Deal on Funding Government to Avoid Shutdown
15:48 GMTUS Issues Directive Restricting Transactions in Belarusian Sovereign Debt
15:39 GMTCongress Leader Rahul Gandhi Joins Indian Lawmakers Protesting Their Suspension Outside Parliament
15:39 GMTBollywood Actor Brahma Mishra Found Dead in His Apartment, Heartbroken Celebs Pour Condolences
15:36 GMT'Have Lost All Respect for Him': Fans Slam Ronaldo for Undermining Lionel Messi
15:09 GMTWhy SCOTUS Can't 'Ban' Abortion & What the Hype Over Roe v Wade is About
14:58 GMTEU Fines Four Major Banks $390Mln Over Forex Spot Trading Cartel
14:55 GMT'Not Based on Legal Rules': Taliban Slams UN Committee’s Decision to Deny it Representation at UN
14:50 GMTNearly Half of US Households Feel Inflation Bite, Report Hardship From Price Hikes, Poll Shows
14:46 GMTPakistan Summons Indian Diplomat for 'Mischievous Spin' Over Desecration at Kartarpur Sahib
14:43 GMTBundestag to Vote on New German Chancellor on 8 December
14:37 GMTTrump's Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Getting Into NFT Market by Selling His Prison Badge
14:32 GMT'People Wish Death Upon Me': Actor Sidhartha Mallya on Backlash for Being Fugitive Billionaire's Son