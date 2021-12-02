https://sputniknews.com/20211202/wall-street-rebounds-as-heat-fades-on-omicron-dow-jones-up-almost-2-1091212207.html

Wall Street Rebounds as Heat Fades on Omicron, Dow Jones Up Almost 2%

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Wall Street rebounded on Thursday from the week’s lows, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average index rising almost 2% on the day, after a... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International

wall street

dow jones industrials average index

covid-19

Analysts said the rebound was not surprising, but cautioned that there were far too many unknowns in the situation concerning Omicron to expect an extended upside for equities.US stocks were pummeled in two previous sessions, with the Dow losing a combined 3.2%, amid fears about the Omicron’s impact on the world and, especially, the United States after reports of the first American infected with the variant in California.In Thursday’s session, however, Wall Street recovered ground. The Dow, which comprises mostly industrial stocks, rose 618 points, to close at 34,640.The S&P 500 index, which groups the top 500 US stocks, finished up 64 points, or 1.4%, at 4,577. The S&P had lost about 3% in total over the past two sessions.The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite index, which lists Big Tech names such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, settled up 127 points, or 0.8%, at 15,381. Nasdaq lost almost 3.5% in the two previous sessions put together.

