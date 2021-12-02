Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211202/us-eu-diplomats-emphasize-need-to-cooperate-with-china-where-possible---joint-statement-1091213202.html
US, EU Diplomats Emphasize Need to Cooperate With China Where Possible - Joint Statement
US, EU Diplomats Emphasize Need to Cooperate With China Where Possible - Joint Statement
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Senior US and EU officials have underscored the need to cooperate with China where possible and manage competition in a responsible... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-02T23:30+0000
2021-12-02T23:30+0000
us
china
eu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/05/1082808941_0:173:3027:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_f965a6eda10b14e0067a288655cf8178.jpg
"They reiterated that the United States’ and EU’s respective relations with China are multifaceted and emphasized the importance of the United States and EU maintaining continuous and close contacts on our respective approaches as we invest and grow our economies, cooperate with China where possible, and manage our competition and systemic rivalry with China responsibly," the statement said on Thursday.The statement was issued after the second high-level meeting of the US-EU Dialogue on China that was held by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and European External Action Service Secretary General Stefano Sannino.Sherman and Sannino spoke about human rights violations in China and expressed a shared interest in continued cooperation on human rights issues there, the statement said.The two senior officials also stressed the importance of diversifying and enhancing supply chains, and addressing economic coercion, the statement said."They reiterated the importance of close US-EU cooperation to uphold the rules-based international order, including securing a level playing field for all countries," it said. "They also emphasized the importance of protecting intellectual property rights, critical infrastructure, and sensitive technologies, as well as information-sharing on tools to strengthen economic resilience, reduce loopholes and vulnerabilities, and shield against risks, including from non-market practices."Moreover, the two sides talked about China’s activities in the South and East China Seas and the Taiwan Strait, the statement also said."They debriefed on recent US and EU high-level meetings with Chinese government officials, including in support of common goals in Iran and the Korean peninsula, and stressed the importance of results-oriented engagement on key transnational challenges, such as the climate crisis, health security, and trafficking in persons and drugs," it added. "Building on the recent US-China and EU-China statements on climate action, they discussed working with Chinese government counterparts on policy matters such as reducing methane emissions and decarbonization, as well as sharing the results of these meetings."Sherman and Sannino agreed to continue meetings in this dialogue and are expected to hold the next high-level meeting in mid-2022, according to the statement.
https://sputniknews.com
us
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/05/1082808941_147:0:2878:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f00904571d50e4f1829280b7099c0ae6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, china, eu

US, EU Diplomats Emphasize Need to Cooperate With China Where Possible - Joint Statement

23:30 GMT 02.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / THIERRY CHARLIERThe Chinese flag(L) is draped beside the European Union (EU) during an EU- China Summit at the European Union Commission headquarters in Brussels on June 29, 2015
The Chinese flag(L) is draped beside the European Union (EU) during an EU- China Summit at the European Union Commission headquarters in Brussels on June 29, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / THIERRY CHARLIER
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Senior US and EU officials have underscored the need to cooperate with China where possible and manage competition in a responsible manner, a joint statement by the US Department of State and the European External Action Service said.
"They reiterated that the United States’ and EU’s respective relations with China are multifaceted and emphasized the importance of the United States and EU maintaining continuous and close contacts on our respective approaches as we invest and grow our economies, cooperate with China where possible, and manage our competition and systemic rivalry with China responsibly," the statement said on Thursday.
The statement was issued after the second high-level meeting of the US-EU Dialogue on China that was held by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and European External Action Service Secretary General Stefano Sannino.
Sherman and Sannino spoke about human rights violations in China and expressed a shared interest in continued cooperation on human rights issues there, the statement said.
"Noting the harmful effects of disinformation on democratic societies, they expressed their readiness to deepen US-EU information sharing on disinformation sponsored or supported by China," the statement said.
The two senior officials also stressed the importance of diversifying and enhancing supply chains, and addressing economic coercion, the statement said.
"They reiterated the importance of close US-EU cooperation to uphold the rules-based international order, including securing a level playing field for all countries," it said. "They also emphasized the importance of protecting intellectual property rights, critical infrastructure, and sensitive technologies, as well as information-sharing on tools to strengthen economic resilience, reduce loopholes and vulnerabilities, and shield against risks, including from non-market practices."
Moreover, the two sides talked about China’s activities in the South and East China Seas and the Taiwan Strait, the statement also said.
Yesterday, 23:13 GMT
"They debriefed on recent US and EU high-level meetings with Chinese government officials, including in support of common goals in Iran and the Korean peninsula, and stressed the importance of results-oriented engagement on key transnational challenges, such as the climate crisis, health security, and trafficking in persons and drugs," it added. "Building on the recent US-China and EU-China statements on climate action, they discussed working with Chinese government counterparts on policy matters such as reducing methane emissions and decarbonization, as well as sharing the results of these meetings."
Sherman and Sannino agreed to continue meetings in this dialogue and are expected to hold the next high-level meeting in mid-2022, according to the statement.
200200
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
YesterdayUS, EU Diplomats Emphasize Need to Cooperate With China Where Possible - Joint Statement
YesterdayUS Signs $415Mln Deals With 3 Companies to Design Commercial Space Stations - NASA
YesterdayBiden Admin Finalizes Plan to Reinstate Trump-Era 'Remain in Mexico' Policy at Southern Border
YesterdayManchester United's Michael Carrick Steps Down as First Team Coach
YesterdayUS House Clears Funding Bill to Avert Government Shutdown
YesterdayWall Street Rebounds as Heat Fades on Omicron, Dow Jones Up Almost 2%
YesterdayFTC Sues to Block $40 Billon Merger of US Chipmaker Nvidia With UK’s Arm Ltd
YesterdayCristiano Ronaldo Scores 800th Goal for Club and Country
YesterdayGunman at UN Headquarters Not Terrorist Threat, Came to Deliver Documents - Police
YesterdayRussian Prosecutors Launch Probe Into Whelan's Complaints of Prison Corruption - Brother
YesterdayNewly Disclosed Docs Reveal DoJ Investigating Andrew Cuomo Over Sexual Harassment Claims
YesterdayAirbnb Offers Original House From 1990 Film 'Home Alone' for Overnight Rent
YesterdayPentagon Chief Slams Chinese Hypersonic Weapons During Visit to Shore Up South Korean Alliance
YesterdayMassive Black Hole 'About as Massive as the Milky Way's' Found in Tiny Galaxy
YesterdayFrom Socioeconomic Revolutions to New 'Cold War': Saxo Bank Serves Up ‘Outrageous Predictions’ 2022
YesterdayRussian Beauty Heads to Israel to Compete for Miss Universe Crown
YesterdayInvestigator of 2020 Election in Wisconsin Attempted to Overturn Biden's Victory, Report Reveals
YesterdayJoe Biden Speaks About COVID Situation in US Amid Omicron Variant Threat
YesterdayMan Dressed as Ninja With Sword Injures 2 Police Officers in Northwestern France, Report Says
YesterdayMilitary Ceremony to Honour Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin