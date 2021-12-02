Ukraine Moves Forces to Conflict Zone; Craig Murray Leaves Jail; Biden's Summit of Hypocrisy

https://sputniknews.com/20211202/ukraine-moves-forces-to-conflict-zone-craig-murray-leaves-jail-bidens-summit-of-hypocrisy-1091186818.html

Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss President Biden's "summit for hypocrisy." US President Joe Biden has ironically contradicted the underlying contention of his "summit for democracy" by asserting that the United States has the right to unilaterally label governments of the world and create dispossessed factions. Biden's latest move has been panned by international observers in many nations and serves to undermine the fundamental rights of sovereignty and national independence.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Eastern Europe. In their latest blatant provocation, the Ukrainian military has moved nearly half of all armed forces to the conflict zone on the border of the breakaway republics in the east. Observers are left to consider whether the move was planned by Western governments that control the client state of the US empire.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch and author of "Danger in Society: Against Vaccine Passports,” joins us to discuss Craig Murray and Julian Assange. Journalist Craig Murray has been released from a Scottish prison after serving 8 months for the crime of journalism. Also, the high court in London is expected to rule shortly on the US appeal of the decision not to extradite Julian Assange to the US on espionage charges.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the Syria airstrike. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a new investigation into the 2019 airstrike in Syria that killed 80 people, including over 60 women and children. This comes after multiple news reports that the Pentagon worked to cover up the deadly act and fired employees who argued for an open and honest inquiry.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The Iraq election commission has confirmed that the party of Moqtada al-Sadr has won a majority of seats in parliament. Also, the Iran nuclear negotiations are underway in Vienna, and Iranian leaders are holding firm to their requirement that the US return to fulfilling its agreed obligations to restart the agreement.Mnar Adley, founder and editor at MintPress News, joins us to discuss Venezuela. The wife of kidnapped Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab has been interviewed by journalists from the Mintpress News staff. Also, Black Agenda Report has relisted a 2019 article written by Glen Ford blasting the racist imperialist US hybrid war on Venezuela.Miko Peled, author and activist, joins us to discuss Israel. Peled writes an enlightening article that summarizes the apartheid conditions in Israel. He found that even when he was arrested for protesting, he received preferential treatment over the Palestinians that were taken at the same time.Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss Africa. Dangerous military clashes are taking place along the border of Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Ugandan officials have confirmed that artillery and air raids were recently undertaken against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

