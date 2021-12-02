Trump's Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Getting Into NFT Market by Selling His Prison Badge

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of former US President Donald Trump is getting into the non-fungible tokens (NFT) market by selling digital representations of his badge from Otisville Prison in New York.The official statement on the matter was published by NFT platform ArtGrails, which will host Cohen's auction.Apart from the badge, which will be sold at a fixed price on 12 December, Cohen is also auctioning a handwritten page from his 2020 memoir "Disloyal" about his time as Trump's so-called "fixer."This comes shortly after Trump's ex-attorney was released from his three-year prison sentence. He was sentenced in May 2019 after pleading guilty to charges including campaign finance violations and tax evasion on more than $4 million of personal income from the Internal Revenue Service.An NFT platform facilitates the creation, buying, and selling of non-fungible tokens.
