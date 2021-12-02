https://sputniknews.com/20211202/three-arrested-as-bomb-found-near-us-ambassadors-residence-in-icelandic-capital-1091190944.html

Three Arrested as Bomb Found Near US Ambassador's Residence in Icelandic Capital

Three Arrested as Bomb Found Near US Ambassador's Residence in Icelandic Capital

The Icelandic police said two of the three men arrested were on probation and have been since sent back to prison. The third one was subsequently released. The... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-02T07:39+0000

2021-12-02T07:39+0000

2021-12-02T07:39+0000

iceland

news

europe

us

bomb

ambassador

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105153/74/1051537497_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_161d377e991ff0856da7d54549c6d5b3.jpg

A homemade bomb has been found in a rubbish bin near the residence of the US ambassador in Reykjavik, the Icelandic police said in a statement.“A special unit of the National Commissioner of Police was called in and was responsible for securing the site and destroying the bomb,” the statement said.Three people were subsequently arrested when the special forces executed an operation in the Mánatún neighbourhood of the capital, the police said.The police said two of the three men arrested were on probation and have been sent back to prison. The third one was subsequently released.;No further details were provided about the homemade bomb an investigation is underway.The police initially didn't comment on whether the bomb was intended to hit the ambassador or the home, but according to local sources, meetings were held at the government level due to a possible connection between the bomb's discovery and the ambassador’s residence.Subsequently, though, they said nothing was found to indicate a link.“Nothing has come to light during the investigation, which indicates that the case is related to the embassy of a foreign state,” the police said in an update.The US currently has no ambassador to Iceland. The top American diplomat in the country is Michelle Yerkin, who is the chargé d’affaires at the embassy.Historically, the US was the first country to recognise Iceland’s independence in 1944 following centuries of Danish rule. Iceland is a founding member of NATO, but has no standing military of its own. The US and Iceland signed a bilateral defence agreement in 1951, which remains in force, although no US military forces are permanently stationed in Iceland at the moment.

https://sputniknews.com/20210712/group-of-icelandic-mps-urge-us-to-drop-charges-against-assange-1083364571.html

iceland

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

iceland, news, europe, us, bomb, ambassador