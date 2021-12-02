Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211202/three-arrested-as-bomb-found-near-us-ambassadors-residence-in-icelandic-capital-1091190944.html
Three Arrested as Bomb Found Near US Ambassador's Residence in Icelandic Capital
Three Arrested as Bomb Found Near US Ambassador's Residence in Icelandic Capital
The Icelandic police said two of the three men arrested were on probation and have been since sent back to prison. The third one was subsequently released. The... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-02T07:39+0000
2021-12-02T07:39+0000
iceland
news
europe
us
bomb
ambassador
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105153/74/1051537497_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_161d377e991ff0856da7d54549c6d5b3.jpg
A homemade bomb has been found in a rubbish bin near the residence of the US ambassador in Reykjavik, the Icelandic police said in a statement.“A special unit of the National Commissioner of Police was called in and was responsible for securing the site and destroying the bomb,” the statement said.Three people were subsequently arrested when the special forces executed an operation in the Mánatún neighbourhood of the capital, the police said.The police said two of the three men arrested were on probation and have been sent back to prison. The third one was subsequently released.;No further details were provided about the homemade bomb an investigation is underway.The police initially didn't comment on whether the bomb was intended to hit the ambassador or the home, but according to local sources, meetings were held at the government level due to a possible connection between the bomb's discovery and the ambassador’s residence.Subsequently, though, they said nothing was found to indicate a link.“Nothing has come to light during the investigation, which indicates that the case is related to the embassy of a foreign state,” the police said in an update.The US currently has no ambassador to Iceland. The top American diplomat in the country is Michelle Yerkin, who is the chargé d’affaires at the embassy.Historically, the US was the first country to recognise Iceland’s independence in 1944 following centuries of Danish rule. Iceland is a founding member of NATO, but has no standing military of its own. The US and Iceland signed a bilateral defence agreement in 1951, which remains in force, although no US military forces are permanently stationed in Iceland at the moment.
https://sputniknews.com/20210712/group-of-icelandic-mps-urge-us-to-drop-charges-against-assange-1083364571.html
iceland
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105153/74/1051537497_137:0:1844:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_1f3a73eb1caae951303e2919344e66a2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iceland, news, europe, us, bomb, ambassador

Three Arrested as Bomb Found Near US Ambassador's Residence in Icelandic Capital

07:39 GMT 02.12.2021
© Photo : PixabayReykjavik view
Reykjavik view - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
The Icelandic police said two of the three men arrested were on probation and have been since sent back to prison. The third one was subsequently released. The police said nothing was found to indicate that the case is related to the embassy of a foreign state.
A homemade bomb has been found in a rubbish bin near the residence of the US ambassador in Reykjavik, the Icelandic police said in a statement.
“A special unit of the National Commissioner of Police was called in and was responsible for securing the site and destroying the bomb,” the statement said.
Three people were subsequently arrested when the special forces executed an operation in the Mánatún neighbourhood of the capital, the police said.
The police said two of the three men arrested were on probation and have been sent back to prison. The third one was subsequently released.;
No further details were provided about the homemade bomb an investigation is underway.
The police initially didn't comment on whether the bomb was intended to hit the ambassador or the home, but according to local sources, meetings were held at the government level due to a possible connection between the bomb's discovery and the ambassador’s residence.
Subsequently, though, they said nothing was found to indicate a link.
“Nothing has come to light during the investigation, which indicates that the case is related to the embassy of a foreign state,” the police said in an update.
Reykjavik view - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2021
Group of Icelandic MPs Urge US to Drop Charges Against Assange
12 July, 05:14 GMT
The US currently has no ambassador to Iceland. The top American diplomat in the country is Michelle Yerkin, who is the chargé d’affaires at the embassy.
Historically, the US was the first country to recognise Iceland’s independence in 1944 following centuries of Danish rule. Iceland is a founding member of NATO, but has no standing military of its own. The US and Iceland signed a bilateral defence agreement in 1951, which remains in force, although no US military forces are permanently stationed in Iceland at the moment.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:07 GMTChurch of Sweden Under Fire For Calls to Investigate Israel for 'Apartheid'
08:03 GMTEpstein Accuser Claims Sex Predator Took Her to Meet Trump When She Was 14, Alleges No Wrongdoing
08:02 GMTNorway's Top Medical Bureaucrat Says Three COVID Shots Not Enough, Fourth May Become Necessary
07:48 GMTFSB Detains Three Ukrainian Special Agents Who Planned to Blow Up Black Sea Fleet Radio Center Mast
07:46 GMTTop US, Chinese Military Officials to Meet Amid Taiwan Tensions, Reports Say
07:39 GMTThree Arrested as Bomb Found Near US Ambassador's Residence in Icelandic Capital
07:13 GMTKamala Harris' Chief Spokesperson to Leave Office, Reports Say
06:38 GMTBoJo Under Pressure as New Allegations Arise Amid 'Boozy Party at Downing Street' Reports
06:34 GMTBelarusian President Lukashenko Says Not Going to Leave Big Politics
04:08 GMTChina Summons Japanese Ambassador Over Shinzo Abe's 'Erroneous' Taiwan Comments
03:59 GMT'It's Embarrassing': Chris Cuomo Breaks Silence After Indefinite Suspension From CNN
03:56 GMTWill Ralf Rangnick Bring an End to Ronaldo's Days at Manchester United?
02:15 GMTLukashenko Speaks on Migrant Crisis, Ukraine and Explains Why Belarus Needs S-400s
02:15 GMTCurrent Myanmar, Afghanistan Envoys to UN to Keep Posts For Now - Russian Envoy
01:51 GMTUS-UK Talks on Steel Tariffs Removal Stalled Over Northern Ireland Clause - Reports
01:30 GMTEthiopian Army Recaptures Historic Lalibela, Eight Other Towns in Counteroffensive Against TPLF
01:10 GMT'Something Will Happen': Trump Suggests China Will Strike Taiwan After 2022 Beijing Olympics
00:26 GMTJan. 6 Panel Unanimously Votes to Hold Trump-Era DoJ Official Jeffrey Clark in Contempt of Congress
YesterdayTrump May Reportedly Self-Publish Memoir Over Fears of Lowball Advance by Top Publishing Firms
YesterdayHigher US Business Costs Pressure Led to Upped Inflation in November - Federal Reserve