International
Supreme Court Threatens to Roll Back Reproductive Justice
Supreme Court Threatens to Roll Back Reproductive Justice
Supreme Court Hears Challenge To Roe v Wade, China's Role In Africa, Taxi Drivers Struggle Against New York City Government 02.12.2021
2021-12-02T08:50+0000
2021-12-02T08:50+0000
Supreme Court Threatens To Roll Back Reproductive Justice
Supreme Court Hears Challenge To Roe v Wade, China’s Role In Africa, Taxi Drivers Struggle Against New York City Government
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Hannah Dickinson, professor and organizer with Geneva Women’s Assembly in Geneva, NY to discuss the Supreme Court’s hearing of a case that has the potential to weaken or fully overturn abortion rights in the US, the ongoing efforts to weaken Roe v. Wade and how the fight for reproductive health is an especially important issue for working-class women, how reproductive justice impacts everyone, and the need for a movement to demand that the right to abortion be guaranteed in law.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Mikaela Nhondo Erskog, an educator and researcher for the Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, also a part of the secretariat of Pan Africanism Today and a coordinating committee member for No Cold War to discuss the recently completed Forum on China-Africa Cooperation held in Dakar, Senegal, China’s good faith proposals and the problems potentially posed by African leaders’ inaction, debunking the West’s manufactured concern about China’s loan to Uganda for its Entebbe airport, and how the era of multilateralism with China challenges US hegemony.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Amir Khafagy, an award-winning journalist based out of New York City who you can follow on Twitter @AmirKhafagy91 to discuss the yellow taxi medallion debt crisis that left many taxi cab drivers in insurmountable debt as rideshare services remained unregulated, the role that the city and Mike Bloomberg have played in exploiting cab drivers, the resistance waged by the New York Taxi Workers Association and its victory in securing a solution for drivers.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Danny Haiphong, Contributing Editor of Black Agenda Report, Co-Host of The Left Lens, and co-author of “American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News―From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror” to discuss the so-called summit for democracy being organized by the Biden administration and its purpose in legitimating US hegemony, the material conditions that give shape to how democracy unfolds, and the anti-Black aspects of Enes Kanter Freedom’s sinophobic crusade.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Supreme Court Threatens to Roll Back Reproductive Justice

08:50 GMT 02.12.2021
Supreme Court Threatens To Roll Back Reproductive Justice
Jacqueline Luqman
Jacqueline Luqman
Sean Blackmon
Sean Blackmon
Supreme Court Hears Challenge To Roe v Wade, China’s Role In Africa, Taxi Drivers Struggle Against New York City Government
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Hannah Dickinson, professor and organizer with Geneva Women’s Assembly in Geneva, NY to discuss the Supreme Court’s hearing of a case that has the potential to weaken or fully overturn abortion rights in the US, the ongoing efforts to weaken Roe v. Wade and how the fight for reproductive health is an especially important issue for working-class women, how reproductive justice impacts everyone, and the need for a movement to demand that the right to abortion be guaranteed in law.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Mikaela Nhondo Erskog, an educator and researcher for the Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, also a part of the secretariat of Pan Africanism Today and a coordinating committee member for No Cold War to discuss the recently completed Forum on China-Africa Cooperation held in Dakar, Senegal, China’s good faith proposals and the problems potentially posed by African leaders’ inaction, debunking the West’s manufactured concern about China’s loan to Uganda for its Entebbe airport, and how the era of multilateralism with China challenges US hegemony.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Amir Khafagy, an award-winning journalist based out of New York City who you can follow on Twitter @AmirKhafagy91 to discuss the yellow taxi medallion debt crisis that left many taxi cab drivers in insurmountable debt as rideshare services remained unregulated, the role that the city and Mike Bloomberg have played in exploiting cab drivers, the resistance waged by the New York Taxi Workers Association and its victory in securing a solution for drivers.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Danny Haiphong, Contributing Editor of Black Agenda Report, Co-Host of The Left Lens, and co-author of “American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News―From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror” to discuss the so-called summit for democracy being organized by the Biden administration and its purpose in legitimating US hegemony, the material conditions that give shape to how democracy unfolds, and the anti-Black aspects of Enes Kanter Freedom’s sinophobic crusade.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
