'Something Will Happen': Trump Suggests China Will Strike Taiwan After 2022 Beijing Olympics

4Justice
Why won't this idiot just shut up and fade away. A billionaire charlatan with a big mouth that shouldn't even be listened to anymore.
0
Robert Gray
The Donald is Deluded. He almost started a War with PRK and CHN. The World didn't revolve around him. He's a MIGA ISR-Firster, so not the Better Choice for Murica
Former US President Donald Trump offered an ambiguous personal prediction that the People’s Republic of China would attack Taiwan sometime in 2022, after the Beijing Winter Olympics.
In an interview with a former UK MEP, Nigel Farage, Trump dished on America in his absence and his perception of a heightening of aggression from Beijing. When asked by Farage where he, Trump, feels that America stands in the world at the moment, the latter responded harshly.
“I think it’s at the lowest point it’s ever been at,” Trump stated, adding, “I don’t think it’s ever been in a position like this. We’re not respected anymore.”
The 45th commander-in-chief elaborated on his belief that the United States was no longer respected by pointing to what he suggested was a change in Beijing’s behavior towards Taipei since he left office.
“I will tell you, there were no planes flying over Taiwan -- and the name wasn’t even mentioned,” Trump offered, adding, “you didn’t talk about Taiwan when I was president -- it wasn’t going to happen what they’re doing now.”
The Chinese Army flew into Taiwan’s airspace during his presidency on two occasions, both in September 2020. Following Trump’s opinions on a change in behavior by China towards Taiwan, he then insinuated that Beijing would soon make a military move on Taipei.
“[China] wait until after the Olympics I assume, and perhaps something will happen,” he remarked, before adding that “it’s not good if you’re [in Taiwan if China attacks], and you have bombers flying over your country constantly...which is constant.”
The 2022 Winter Olympics will be hosted in Beijing from February 4 to 20. Later in the interview Trump offered his belief that, “a lot of people say I’m very good at the prediction business.”