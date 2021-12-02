https://sputniknews.com/20211202/something-will-happen-trump-suggests-china-will-strike-taiwan-after-2022-beijing-olympics-1091185979.html

'Something Will Happen': Trump Suggests China Will Strike Taiwan After 2022 Beijing Olympics

'Something Will Happen': Trump Suggests China Will Strike Taiwan After 2022 Beijing Olympics

Former US President Donald Trump offered an ambiguous personal prediction that the People’s Republic of China would attack Taiwan sometime in 2022, after the... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-02T01:10+0000

2021-12-02T01:10+0000

2021-12-02T01:06+0000

donald trump

nigel farage

taiwan

us-china relations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102734/18/1027341832_0:86:3000:1774_1920x0_80_0_0_460d6e2d5c64399b5aefaf50c889016e.jpg

In an interview with a former UK MEP, Nigel Farage, Trump dished on America in his absence and his perception of a heightening of aggression from Beijing. When asked by Farage where he, Trump, feels that America stands in the world at the moment, the latter responded harshly.The 45th commander-in-chief elaborated on his belief that the United States was no longer respected by pointing to what he suggested was a change in Beijing’s behavior towards Taipei since he left office.The Chinese Army flew into Taiwan’s airspace during his presidency on two occasions, both in September 2020. Following Trump’s opinions on a change in behavior by China towards Taiwan, he then insinuated that Beijing would soon make a military move on Taipei.The 2022 Winter Olympics will be hosted in Beijing from February 4 to 20. Later in the interview Trump offered his belief that, “a lot of people say I’m very good at the prediction business.”

4Justice Why won't this idiot just shut up and fade away. A billionaire charlatan with a big mouth that shouldn't even be listened to anymore. 0

Robert Gray The Donald is Deluded. He almost started a War with PRK and CHN. The World didn't revolve around him. He's a MIGA ISR-Firster, so not the Better Choice for Murica 0

2

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Nevin Brown

Nevin Brown

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nevin Brown

donald trump, nigel farage, taiwan, us-china relations