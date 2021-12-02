Registration was successful!
Russian Beauty Heads to Israel to Compete for Miss Universe Crown
Russian Beauty Heads to Israel to Compete for Miss Universe Crown
Having previously won titles at beauty pageants in Russia, Arabova also participated in musical festivals in the country. 02.12.2021, Sputnik International
miss universe
participant
viral
With the 70th Miss Universe pageant scheduled to take place next week, Ralina Arabova, a 21-year-old beauty representing Russia, departed for Israel where the pageant is going to be held.Born in the city of Kazan in Russia, Arabova previously won the titles “Second Vice Miss Russia – 2019” and “Miss Tatarstan – 2019” at the respective beauty pageants.She graduated from a music school and also participated in musical festivals in Russia.In a recent post on Instagram, Arabova revealed that she arrived in Israel safely and is currently staying in Jerusalem – upon arrival, the pageant’s participants have to quarantine.“Thank you all for the warm words of support, I keep you informed about upcoming events and please take care of your health!” she added.The Miss Universe 2021 pageant is expected to take place at the Israeli resort city of Eilat on 12 December.
Russian Beauty Heads to Israel to Compete for Miss Universe Crown

19:04 GMT 02.12.2021
Having previously won titles at beauty pageants in Russia, Arabova also participated in musical festivals in the country.
With the 70th Miss Universe pageant scheduled to take place next week, Ralina Arabova, a 21-year-old beauty representing Russia, departed for Israel where the pageant is going to be held.
Born in the city of Kazan in Russia, Arabova previously won the titles “Second Vice Miss Russia – 2019” and “Miss Tatarstan – 2019” at the respective beauty pageants.
She graduated from a music school and also participated in musical festivals in Russia.
In a recent post on Instagram, Arabova revealed that she arrived in Israel safely and is currently staying in Jerusalem – upon arrival, the pageant’s participants have to quarantine.
“Thank you all for the warm words of support, I keep you informed about upcoming events and please take care of your health!” she added.
The Miss Universe 2021 pageant is expected to take place at the Israeli resort city of Eilat on 12 December.
Russian Beauty Heads to Israel to Compete for Miss Universe Crown
