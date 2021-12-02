Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE Outside UN HQ in New York Where Police Op is Underway Amid Reports of Armed Man
https://sputniknews.com/20211202/report-austrian-chancellor-schallenberg-ready-to-resign-interior-minister-may-replace-him-1091207153.html
Report: Austrian Chancellor Schallenberg Ready to Resign, Interior Minister May Replace Him
Report: Austrian Chancellor Schallenberg Ready to Resign, Interior Minister May Replace Him
Schallenberg said in a statement that he will make his position as Austrian chancellor "available as soon as the relevant course has been set within the... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-02T16:53+0000
2021-12-02T17:18+0000
austria
politics
chancellor
resignation
announcement
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091207883_0:0:2706:1523_1920x0_80_0_0_5e0292e7497e0d01e9119bcbaa0a7885.jpg
Alexander Schallenberg, who has been serving as Chancellor of Austria since 11 October, has announced that he is going to step down when his party, the Austrian People's Party, agrees on their next leader.The chancellor further declared that he is this making his current post "available as soon as the relevant course has been set within the party."According to the Kronen Zeitung newspaper, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer may become Schallenberg's successor.Having succeeded Sebastian Kurz as the Chancellor of Austria in October, Schallenberg has been holding that office for 52 days.Earlier today, Kurz, who resigned as Austrian chancellor on 9 October amid an investigation by the anti-corruption prosecutor's office against him, had announced that he was quitting politics, saying that he looks forward to the day when he "can prove in court" that the charges against him "are untrue."
austria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091207883_0:0:2706:2031_1920x0_80_0_0_5ac02bb8461c84c3884816c4e9c90691.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
austria, politics, chancellor, resignation, announcement

Report: Austrian Chancellor Schallenberg Ready to Resign, Interior Minister May Replace Him

16:53 GMT 02.12.2021 (Updated: 17:18 GMT 02.12.2021)
© REUTERS / LEONHARD FOEGERAustrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg attends a news conference in Vienna, Austria, November 5, 2021. Picture taken November 5, 2021.
Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg attends a news conference in Vienna, Austria, November 5, 2021. Picture taken November 5, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
© REUTERS / LEONHARD FOEGER
Subscribe
Schallenberg said in a statement that he will make his position as Austrian chancellor "available as soon as the relevant course has been set within the party," referring to the Austrian People's Party he belongs to.
Alexander Schallenberg, who has been serving as Chancellor of Austria since 11 October, has announced that he is going to step down when his party, the Austrian People's Party, agrees on their next leader.
"I firmly believe that both positions - head of government and leader of the Austrian party with the most votes - should soon once again be held by the same person," he said in a statement, as quoted by Reuters.
The chancellor further declared that he is this making his current post "available as soon as the relevant course has been set within the party."
According to the Kronen Zeitung newspaper, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer may become Schallenberg's successor.
Having succeeded Sebastian Kurz as the Chancellor of Austria in October, Schallenberg has been holding that office for 52 days.
Earlier today, Kurz, who resigned as Austrian chancellor on 9 October amid an investigation by the anti-corruption prosecutor's office against him, had announced that he was quitting politics, saying that he looks forward to the day when he "can prove in court" that the charges against him "are untrue."
000200
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:16 GMTOmicron Variant Could Slow US Economic Recovery From COVID-19 Pandemic, Yellen Says
16:53 GMTReport: Austrian Chancellor Schallenberg Ready to Resign, Interior Minister May Replace Him
16:47 GMTPossible Link Between Earth's Orbit And Species' Evolution Found by Scientists
16:39 GMTWorld Bank Endorses $280Mln Frozen Aid for Afghanistan to Fend Off Humanitarian Crisis
16:32 GMT'A Number Below 70': Elon Musk Proposes Upper 'Age Limit' for Political Office Seekers
16:09 GMTUN HQ Surrounded by Police Responding to Man Armed With Shotgun - Video
16:02 GMT'Source of Pressure'? UK Urges US Not to Mix Up Post-Brexit Issues With Steel Tariffs
16:01 GMTDemocratic, Republican Senate Leaders Reach Deal on Funding Government to Avoid Shutdown
15:48 GMTUS Issues Directive Restricting Transactions in Belarusian Sovereign Debt
15:39 GMTCongress Leader Rahul Gandhi Joins Indian Lawmakers Protesting Their Suspension Outside Parliament
15:39 GMTBollywood Actor Brahma Mishra Found Dead in His Apartment, Heartbroken Celebs Pour Condolences
15:36 GMT'Have Lost All Respect for Him': Fans Slam Ronaldo for Undermining Lionel Messi
15:09 GMTWhy SCOTUS Can't 'Ban' Abortion & What the Hype Over Roe v Wade is About
14:58 GMTEU Fines Four Major Banks $390Mln Over Forex Spot Trading Cartel
14:55 GMT'Not Based on Legal Rules': Taliban Slams UN Committee’s Decision to Deny it Representation at UN
14:50 GMTNearly Half of US Households Feel Inflation Bite, Report Hardship From Price Hikes, Poll Shows
14:46 GMTPakistan Summons Indian Diplomat for 'Mischievous Spin' Over Desecration at Kartarpur Sahib
14:43 GMTBundestag to Vote on New German Chancellor on 8 December
14:37 GMTTrump's Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Getting Into NFT Market by Selling His Prison Badge
14:32 GMT'People Wish Death Upon Me': Actor Sidhartha Mallya on Backlash for Being Fugitive Billionaire's Son