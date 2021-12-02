https://sputniknews.com/20211202/report-austrian-chancellor-schallenberg-ready-to-resign-interior-minister-may-replace-him-1091207153.html

Report: Austrian Chancellor Schallenberg Ready to Resign, Interior Minister May Replace Him

Schallenberg said in a statement that he will make his position as Austrian chancellor "available as soon as the relevant course has been set within the... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International

Alexander Schallenberg, who has been serving as Chancellor of Austria since 11 October, has announced that he is going to step down when his party, the Austrian People's Party, agrees on their next leader.The chancellor further declared that he is this making his current post "available as soon as the relevant course has been set within the party."According to the Kronen Zeitung newspaper, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer may become Schallenberg's successor.Having succeeded Sebastian Kurz as the Chancellor of Austria in October, Schallenberg has been holding that office for 52 days.Earlier today, Kurz, who resigned as Austrian chancellor on 9 October amid an investigation by the anti-corruption prosecutor's office against him, had announced that he was quitting politics, saying that he looks forward to the day when he "can prove in court" that the charges against him "are untrue."

