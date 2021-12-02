NASA Astronauts Perform Spacewalk Outside ISS

Members of the International Space Station Expedition 66 are set to perform a spacewalk. NASA astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron will venture outside the orbiting outpost to replace the Port 1 Truss S-Band Communications Antenna.The expedition includes two Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov (the station's commander) and Pyotr Dubrov, American astronaut Mark Vande Hei and four members of the Crew-3 mission: Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron and Matthias Maurer.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Earlier, NASA called off a spacewalk involving two astronauts outside the ISS, which had been planned for Tuesday, citing the threat of space debris. The space agency said that the postponement made it possible to assess the risks associated with reported space debris.
