https://sputniknews.com/20211202/nasa-astronauts-perform-spacewalk-outside-iss--1091188789.html

NASA Astronauts Perform Spacewalk Outside ISS

NASA Astronauts Perform Spacewalk Outside ISS

Earlier, NASA called off a spacewalk involving two astronauts outside the ISS, which had been planned for Tuesday, citing the threat of space debris. The space... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-02T10:34+0000

2021-12-02T10:34+0000

2021-12-02T10:35+0000

world

tech

iss

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091195645_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e8d91e9f24c7919ee1d82d7122748757.jpg

Members of the International Space Station Expedition 66 are set to perform a spacewalk. NASA astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron will venture outside the orbiting outpost to replace the Port 1 Truss S-Band Communications Antenna.The expedition includes two Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov (the station's commander) and Pyotr Dubrov, American astronaut Mark Vande Hei and four members of the Crew-3 mission: Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron and Matthias Maurer.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

NASA Astronauts Perform Spacewalk Outside ISS NASA Astronauts Perform Spacewalk Outside ISS 2021-12-02T10:34+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, tech, iss, видео