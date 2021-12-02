https://sputniknews.com/20211202/military-ceremony-to-honour-outgoing-chancellor-angela-merkel-in-berlin-1091197260.html

Military Ceremony to Honour Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin

Traditionally, a person who is being honoured is asked to choose three pieces of music for the ceremony.

Watch a live broadcast from Berlin, Germany, where a military ceremony is taking place to honour the outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is leaving her post after 16 years in office. According to tradition, the event is taking place outside the Ministry of Defence and follows a strict order with musical elements and a military ceremony. The one who is being honoured is asked beforehand to choose three pieces of music for the occasion.*Follow Sputnik live feed to find out more.

keyboardcosmetics Haven't heard yet but I don't imagine it will be Deutschland under Alles :) :) 0

germany

