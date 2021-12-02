https://sputniknews.com/20211202/man-dressed-as-ninja-with-sword-injures-2-police-officers-in-northwestern-france-report-says-1091209252.html

Man Dressed as Ninja With Sword Injures 2 Police Officers in Northwestern France, Report Says

PARIS (Sputnik) - A man in a ninja costume injured two police officers with a sword on Thursday in France's northwestern town of Cherbourg, France Bleu... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International

The incident took place when two officers tried to detain a man suspected of carjacking. The man, dressed as a ninja with a sword in his hands, got out of the car and attacked the officers. A third officer, who was in a police car, opened fire on the attacker and gravely wounded him.Both injured police officers were hospitalised.A photo presumably taken at the scene of the attack was shared on Twitter.

