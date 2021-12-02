Registration was successful!
LIVE: Biden Speaks About COVID Situation in US Amid Omicron Variant Threat
Man Dressed as Ninja With Sword Injures 2 Police Officers in Northwestern France, Report Says
Man Dressed as Ninja With Sword Injures 2 Police Officers in Northwestern France, Report Says
PARIS (Sputnik) - A man in a ninja costume injured two police officers with a sword on Thursday in France's northwestern town of Cherbourg, France Bleu...
france
news
attack
sword
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1c/1083018296_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e6687c31deaa8d21b3a498e539b0a426.jpg
The incident took place when two officers tried to detain a man suspected of carjacking. The man, dressed as a ninja with a sword in his hands, got out of the car and attacked the officers. A third officer, who was in a police car, opened fire on the attacker and gravely wounded him.Both injured police officers were hospitalised.A photo presumably taken at the scene of the attack was shared on Twitter.
Man Dressed as Ninja With Sword Injures 2 Police Officers in Northwestern France, Report Says

18:33 GMT 02.12.2021
PARIS (Sputnik) - A man in a ninja costume injured two police officers with a sword on Thursday in France's northwestern town of Cherbourg, France Bleu reported.
The incident took place when two officers tried to detain a man suspected of carjacking. The man, dressed as a ninja with a sword in his hands, got out of the car and attacked the officers. A third officer, who was in a police car, opened fire on the attacker and gravely wounded him.
Both injured police officers were hospitalised.
A photo presumably taken at the scene of the attack was shared on Twitter.
