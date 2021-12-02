Man Dressed as Ninja With Sword Injures 2 Police Officers in Northwestern France, Report Says

The incident took place when two officers tried to detain a man suspected of carjacking. The man, dressed as a ninja with a sword in his hands, got out of the car and attacked the officers. A third officer, who was in a police car, opened fire on the attacker and gravely wounded him.Both injured police officers were hospitalised.A photo presumably taken at the scene of the attack was shared on Twitter.
PARIS (Sputnik) - A man in a ninja costume injured two police officers with a sword on Thursday in France's northwestern town of Cherbourg, France Bleu reported.
ALERTE - Deux policières ont été blessées au sabre par un individu habillé en ninja à #Cherbourg, dans la Manche, après un vol de voiture. L'agresseur a été neutralisé par balles (France Bleu). pic.twitter.com/dZCvmIziwm