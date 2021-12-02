https://sputniknews.com/20211202/leopard-breaks-into-classroom-attacks-10-year-old-student-in-indias-uttar-pradesh---video-1091189163.html

Leopard Breaks Into Classroom, Attacks 10-Year-Old Student in India’s Uttar Pradesh - Video

Leopard Breaks Into Classroom, Attacks 10-Year-Old Student in India’s Uttar Pradesh - Video

The rise in the number of incidents involving leopards and other wild animals entering residential areas in several states of India and attacking people and... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-02T10:12+0000

2021-12-02T10:12+0000

2021-12-02T10:12+0000

leopard

attack

india

uttar pradesh

school

students

high school

leopard

wild animals

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091195033_234:0:1374:641_1920x0_80_0_0_1e8b115a8f81094ccf0fd98669083ff0.jpg

A 10-year-old student had a narrow escape from death after a leopard broke into a school and triggered panic and a near-stampede in India's Uttar Pradesh state.The incident took place on Wednesday morning in Aligarh District at Chaudhary Nihal Singh Inter College, where the children's classes were taking place.Singh managed to escape the attack but suffered minor injuries to his arms and back. The boy was rushed to the hospital by the teachers and provided immediate care.The faculty locked the big cat in the classroom, according to the principal of Chaudhary Nihal Singh Inter College, Yogesh Yadav, informed. Then everyone waited for the forest officials to arrive and rescue it.The CCTV visuals showed the animal prowling around the closed classroom. After an hours-long struggle, the leopard was rescued and taken away by forest officials late Wednesday evening.

uttar pradesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

leopard, attack, india, uttar pradesh, school, students, high school, leopard, wild animals