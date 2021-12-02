Leopard Breaks Into Classroom, Attacks 10-Year-Old Student in India’s Uttar Pradesh - Video
© Photo : YouTube/ Oneindia News Leopard stray inside a school in Aligarh, locked in a classroom after attacking student | Oneindia
The rise in the number of incidents involving leopards and other wild animals entering residential areas in several states of India and attacking people and livestock have become a major concern across several parts of the country.
A 10-year-old student had a narrow escape from death after a leopard broke into a school and triggered panic and a near-stampede in India's Uttar Pradesh state.
The incident took place on Wednesday morning in Aligarh District at Chaudhary Nihal Singh Inter College, where the children's classes were taking place.
Lucky Raj Singh, the student who was attacked by the big cat, leaving him bleeding, told the Indian media, “As I entered the classroom, I saw there was a leopard. The moment I turned away, the animal attacked and bit me on the arm and back."
Singh managed to escape the attack but suffered minor injuries to his arms and back. The boy was rushed to the hospital by the teachers and provided immediate care.
The faculty locked the big cat in the classroom, according to the principal of Chaudhary Nihal Singh Inter College, Yogesh Yadav, informed. Then everyone waited for the forest officials to arrive and rescue it.
The CCTV visuals showed the animal prowling around the closed classroom.
#watch: Another Video A student of class X was attacked by a #leopard while he was entering his class at Chaudhary Nihal Singh inter college in #Aligarh’s Chharra area around 8:30 am today. The student has been sent to a hospital for treatment. Rescue operation in on. pic.twitter.com/MQvv3G7sqv— Journalist Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) December 1, 2021
After an hours-long struggle, the leopard was rescued and taken away by forest officials late Wednesday evening.
#update: the rescue operation which started around 10 am, lasted for over 9 hours & the leopard was finally evacuated with assistance from personnel of @WildlifeSOS pic.twitter.com/WbXvFHCJAV— Anuja Jaiswal (@AnujaJaiswalTOI) December 1, 2021