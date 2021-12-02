Registration was successful!
Leopard Breaks Into Classroom, Attacks 10-Year-Old Student in India's Uttar Pradesh - Video
Leopard Breaks Into Classroom, Attacks 10-Year-Old Student in India’s Uttar Pradesh - Video
The rise in the number of incidents involving leopards and other wild animals entering residential areas in several states of India and attacking people and... 02.12.2021
A 10-year-old student had a narrow escape from death after a leopard broke into a school and triggered panic and a near-stampede in India's Uttar Pradesh state.The incident took place on Wednesday morning in Aligarh District at Chaudhary Nihal Singh Inter College, where the children's classes were taking place.Singh managed to escape the attack but suffered minor injuries to his arms and back. The boy was rushed to the hospital by the teachers and provided immediate care.The faculty locked the big cat in the classroom, according to the principal of Chaudhary Nihal Singh Inter College, Yogesh Yadav, informed. Then everyone waited for the forest officials to arrive and rescue it.The CCTV visuals showed the animal prowling around the closed classroom. After an hours-long struggle, the leopard was rescued and taken away by forest officials late Wednesday evening.
uttar pradesh
Leopard Breaks Into Classroom, Attacks 10-Year-Old Student in India's Uttar Pradesh - Video

10:12 GMT 02.12.2021
The rise in the number of incidents involving leopards and other wild animals entering residential areas in several states of India and attacking people and livestock have become a major concern across several parts of the country.
A 10-year-old student had a narrow escape from death after a leopard broke into a school and triggered panic and a near-stampede in India's Uttar Pradesh state.
The incident took place on Wednesday morning in Aligarh District at Chaudhary Nihal Singh Inter College, where the children's classes were taking place.
Lucky Raj Singh, the student who was attacked by the big cat, leaving him bleeding, told the Indian media, “As I entered the classroom, I saw there was a leopard. The moment I turned away, the animal attacked and bit me on the arm and back."
Singh managed to escape the attack but suffered minor injuries to his arms and back. The boy was rushed to the hospital by the teachers and provided immediate care.
The faculty locked the big cat in the classroom, according to the principal of Chaudhary Nihal Singh Inter College, Yogesh Yadav, informed. Then everyone waited for the forest officials to arrive and rescue it.
The CCTV visuals showed the animal prowling around the closed classroom.
After an hours-long struggle, the leopard was rescued and taken away by forest officials late Wednesday evening.
