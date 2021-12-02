Registration was successful!
Japan's Nissan Announces Creation of Lunar Rover Prototype
Japan's Nissan Announces Creation of Lunar Rover Prototype
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese car manufacturer Nissan presented on Thursday a lunar rover prototype, developed jointly with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International
"In its joint research with JAXA, Nissan is evolving e-4ORCE technology to improve its performance in sandy terrain and other harsh conditions. When cars are driven in sand their wheels frequently spin and dig in, impeding progress. A high level of driving skill is required to avoid getting stuck. To meet this need, Nissan has developed driving-force controls that minimize the amount of wheel spin in accordance with surface conditions," the statement of the company said.The e-4ORCE feature is an all-wheel control technology used in all Ariya electric crossovers by Nissan.The rover is designed to "traverse the moon’s powdery, rocky and undulating terrain and be energy efficient," and the e-4ORCE technology is to boost its capacity and "minimize the amount of wheel spin in accordance with surface conditions."The development has been ongoing since 2020.On Monday, the automaker unveiled its “Nissan Ambition 2030” plan to account for the half of all the global range of electrified vehicles by 2030.
Japan's Nissan Announces Creation of Lunar Rover Prototype

08:51 GMT 02.12.2021
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese car manufacturer Nissan presented on Thursday a lunar rover prototype, developed jointly with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).
"In its joint research with JAXA, Nissan is evolving e-4ORCE technology to improve its performance in sandy terrain and other harsh conditions. When cars are driven in sand their wheels frequently spin and dig in, impeding progress. A high level of driving skill is required to avoid getting stuck. To meet this need, Nissan has developed driving-force controls that minimize the amount of wheel spin in accordance with surface conditions," the statement of the company said.
The e-4ORCE feature is an all-wheel control technology used in all Ariya electric crossovers by Nissan.
The rover is designed to "traverse the moon's powdery, rocky and undulating terrain and be energy efficient," and the e-4ORCE technology is to boost its capacity and "minimize the amount of wheel spin in accordance with surface conditions."
The development has been ongoing since 2020.
On Monday, the automaker unveiled its "Nissan Ambition 2030" plan to account for the half of all the global range of electrified vehicles by 2030.
