https://sputniknews.com/20211202/israel-has-exerted-efforts-to-fight-air-pollution-but-has-it-done-enough-1091191970.html

Israel Has Exerted Efforts to Fight Air Pollution, But Has It Done Enough?

Israel Has Exerted Efforts to Fight Air Pollution, But Has It Done Enough?

Over the years the Jewish state has come up with a number of initiatives aimed at solving the problem; in 2008 it introduced the Clean Air Law, and it adopted... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-02T09:06+0000

2021-12-02T09:06+0000

2021-12-02T09:06+0000

israel

clean air

middle east

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091192977_0:278:3079:2010_1920x0_80_0_0_939b8093db74cb59668eccfbf7a4a2d4.jpg

Haifa, the largest city in northern Israel, is known for its Baha'i gardens and lively port, as well as its industrial zone, one of the most important in the Jewish state.But lately its name has also been linked to heavy air pollution and high rates of patients suffering from cancer or respiratory diseases.In 2018, an official report revealed that emissions from the port, factories and industries located in the Bay of Haifa area, home to some 600,000 people, were twice the volume registered in the Tel Aviv area.It has also showed that some of the pollutants found in the air were considered cancerous by the International Agency for Research on Cancer.Working Towards SolutionsHowever, David Broday, professor and member of the Faculty of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the Technion, one of Israel’s leading educational institutions, says the situation in the Bay of Haifa area has actually improved over the years.The legislation that Broday is referring to kicked off in 2008, with the introduction of the Clear Air law and the limitations on factory emissions it imposed. Several years later, in 2015, the Israeli government adopted a national plan that aimed at reducing air pollution through the supervision of industry, transportation and gas stations. And three years down the line, diesel-powered trucks weighing over 3.5 tonnes were barred from entering the city unless they had implemented advanced control measures to eliminate pollutants.Although these initiatives have bore fruit and authorities registered a decrease in the concentration of black carbon and nitrogen oxides, Broday says it is far from being enough. But a further advancement in this direction requires resources that Israel does not always have.In 2019, the Ministry had a budget of $120 million, much less than such leading bodies as the Ministry of Health or Education. For 2022, the resources that were allocated reached $305 million, and the idea is that big chunks of this money will be devoted to fighting the acute air pollution.A Shift Is NeededYet, Broday says that to further improve air quality in Israel, there is a need to shift policy.Recently, Israel started moving in that direction. Attending the Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett vowed to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions and work towards their termination by 2050.Also in November, the country signed a historic deal with Jordan that stipulated the Jewish state would provide Amman with water in exchange for a solar farm -- built by the United Arab Emirates -- that would be erected on Jordanian territory.But the future of this project is far from being certain. Part of the reason is the dissatisfaction of the Jordanians, who took to the streets to vent their anger against "the agreement of shame". Another issue is the fact that the authorities in Amman are insisting that they want to see the water pouring before the facility becomes operational.If this is the case, Israel might need to come up with other creative solutions, some of which might be pricey. Yet, Broday is certain that it will be "money well spent".An Israeli study published in February supported Broday's claims. It found that in 2015 the economic damage to Israel that was caused by air pollution diseases stood at $400 million.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Elizabeth Blade

Elizabeth Blade

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Elizabeth Blade

israel, clean air, middle east