LIVE: Biden Speaks About COVID Situation in US Amid Omicron Variant Threat
Investigator of 2020 Election in Wisconsin Attempted to Overturn Biden's Victory, Report Reveals
Investigator of 2020 Election in Wisconsin Attempted to Overturn Biden's Victory, Report Reveals
Former US President Donald Trump claims to this day that the 2020 election was "stolen" from him via massive voter fraud. The election results review in... 02.12.2021
One of the investigators behind the Republican review of the 2020 election results in Wisconsin sought to overturn the victory of Joe Biden in the state Supreme Court.This was revealed by Michael Gableman, who led the review on behalf of Wisconsin Assembly Republicans. He disclosed the name of the investigator, and it turned out to be Ron Heuer, who is the president of the Wisconsin Voters Alliance. The group filed a lawsuit to the Wisconsin Supreme Court seeking to overturn the outcome of the 2020 White House race, and also joined several other organisations in arguing that the results should not be certified. However, like these demands, Heuer's lawsuit was fruitless. Conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn dismissed it almost a year ago.The case centred around claims that grants made by the Centre for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), a voter information access group, were allegedly used for partisan advantage. During his investigation, Gableman particularly asserted that the cities of Wisconsin did not provide him with the information on how the grants were used.The group itself said that the grants were used for poll workers' salaries, PPE, ballot drop boxes, and other election-related spendings.Ron Heuer told CBS News he stands by his decision to file the lawsuit challenging the outcome of the election, claiming that there was "cheating going on that influenced the number of votes that were cast" in the 2020 White House race.The same beliefs were – and still are – shared by former President Donald Trump, who has never admitted his loss in the election and continues to cry "voter fraud". Trump's legal team made several attempts to challenge the results of the election in court, but the efforts were not successful.
Investigator of 2020 Election in Wisconsin Attempted to Overturn Biden's Victory, Report Reveals

18:53 GMT 02.12.2021
Daria Bedenko
Former US President Donald Trump claims to this day that the 2020 election was "stolen" from him via massive voter fraud. The election results review in Wisconsin is just one of the audits that were sought by the GOP following his allegations.
One of the investigators behind the Republican review of the 2020 election results in Wisconsin sought to overturn the victory of Joe Biden in the state Supreme Court.
This was revealed by Michael Gableman, who led the review on behalf of Wisconsin Assembly Republicans. He disclosed the name of the investigator, and it turned out to be Ron Heuer, who is the president of the Wisconsin Voters Alliance.
The group filed a lawsuit to the Wisconsin Supreme Court seeking to overturn the outcome of the 2020 White House race, and also joined several other organisations in arguing that the results should not be certified. However, like these demands, Heuer's lawsuit was fruitless. Conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn dismissed it almost a year ago.
"This petition falls far short of the kind of compelling evidence and legal support we would undoubtedly need to countenance the court-ordered disenfranchisement of every Wisconsin voter," he ruled back then.
The case centred around claims that grants made by the Centre for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), a voter information access group, were allegedly used for partisan advantage. During his investigation, Gableman particularly asserted that the cities of Wisconsin did not provide him with the information on how the grants were used.
The group itself said that the grants were used for poll workers' salaries, PPE, ballot drop boxes, and other election-related spendings.
Ron Heuer told CBS News he stands by his decision to file the lawsuit challenging the outcome of the election, claiming that there was "cheating going on that influenced the number of votes that were cast" in the 2020 White House race.
The same beliefs were – and still are – shared by former President Donald Trump, who has never admitted his loss in the election and continues to cry "voter fraud". Trump's legal team made several attempts to challenge the results of the election in court, but the efforts were not successful.
