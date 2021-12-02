https://sputniknews.com/20211202/gunman-at-un-headquarters-not-terrorist-threat-came-to-deliver-documents---police-1091211276.html

Gunman at UN Headquarters Not Terrorist Threat, Came to Deliver Documents - Police

Gunman at UN Headquarters Not Terrorist Threat, Came to Deliver Documents - Police

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The man who came with a shotgun to the United Nations headquarters in New York on Thursday did not have a terrorist motive and... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-02T21:16+0000

2021-12-02T21:16+0000

2021-12-02T21:14+0000

nypd

united nations

un headquarters in new york

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091211250_0:67:1291:793_1920x0_80_0_0_ef9c90465ce7fad2e366b94a6ba53b85.jpg

“We're not going to identify the individual at this time, but I will say that he does not have a criminal record or criminal history either here in New York, nor elsewhere around the country... He is originally from Florida,” Tucker said during a press conference.NYPD Special Operations Chief Harry Wedin said the individual had hundreds of pages of paperwork, including medical documents, which he wanted delivered to the United Nations.Wedin also said as soon as police officers handed the documents over to the United Nations, the individual agreed to put the weapon down, loaded with one round and was taken into custody.Tucker said police traced the route of the man and determined he checked into the Millennial Hotel on 44th Street on Manhattan on Wednesday, which was “swept” by the bomb squad along with a truck connected to the individual.NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said the arrested man is 64 years old and charges against him are pending.

https://sputniknews.com/20211202/un-hq-surrounded-by-police-responding-to-man-armed-with-shotgun-1091206069.html

united nations

un headquarters in new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

nypd, united nations, un headquarters in new york