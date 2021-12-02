Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211202/gunman-at-un-headquarters-not-terrorist-threat-came-to-deliver-documents---police-1091211276.html
Gunman at UN Headquarters Not Terrorist Threat, Came to Deliver Documents - Police
Gunman at UN Headquarters Not Terrorist Threat, Came to Deliver Documents - Police
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The man who came with a shotgun to the United Nations headquarters in New York on Thursday did not have a terrorist motive and... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-02T21:16+0000
2021-12-02T21:14+0000
nypd
united nations
un headquarters in new york
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091211250_0:67:1291:793_1920x0_80_0_0_ef9c90465ce7fad2e366b94a6ba53b85.jpg
“We're not going to identify the individual at this time, but I will say that he does not have a criminal record or criminal history either here in New York, nor elsewhere around the country... He is originally from Florida,” Tucker said during a press conference.NYPD Special Operations Chief Harry Wedin said the individual had hundreds of pages of paperwork, including medical documents, which he wanted delivered to the United Nations.Wedin also said as soon as police officers handed the documents over to the United Nations, the individual agreed to put the weapon down, loaded with one round and was taken into custody.Tucker said police traced the route of the man and determined he checked into the Millennial Hotel on 44th Street on Manhattan on Wednesday, which was “swept” by the bomb squad along with a truck connected to the individual.NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said the arrested man is 64 years old and charges against him are pending.
https://sputniknews.com/20211202/un-hq-surrounded-by-police-responding-to-man-armed-with-shotgun-1091206069.html
united nations
un headquarters in new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091211250_72:0:1219:860_1920x0_80_0_0_9f8f1d032b41f68094a0de729f2d62be.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nypd, united nations, un headquarters in new york

Gunman at UN Headquarters Not Terrorist Threat, Came to Deliver Documents - Police

21:16 GMT 02.12.2021
© REUTERS / CARLO ALLEGRIA man shows documents while holding a gun under his chin as he speaks with members of the NYPD outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S., December 2, 2021.
A man shows documents while holding a gun under his chin as he speaks with members of the NYPD outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S., December 2, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
© REUTERS / CARLO ALLEGRI
Subscribe
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The man who came with a shotgun to the United Nations headquarters in New York on Thursday did not have a terrorist motive and arrived from the state of Florida to deliver documents to the United Nations, New York Police (NYPD) First Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Tucker said.
“We're not going to identify the individual at this time, but I will say that he does not have a criminal record or criminal history either here in New York, nor elsewhere around the country... He is originally from Florida,” Tucker said during a press conference.
NYPD Special Operations Chief Harry Wedin said the individual had hundreds of pages of paperwork, including medical documents, which he wanted delivered to the United Nations.
“They didn't have any specific meaning related to anything, related to terrorism. But they were medical papers and some other documents,” he said.
Wedin also said as soon as police officers handed the documents over to the United Nations, the individual agreed to put the weapon down, loaded with one round and was taken into custody.
In this Sept. 13, 2005, file photo, the flags of member nations fly outside the General Assembly building at the United Nations headquarters in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
Man Armed With Shotgun Detained Outside UN HQ
16:09 GMT
Tucker said police traced the route of the man and determined he checked into the Millennial Hotel on 44th Street on Manhattan on Wednesday, which was “swept” by the bomb squad along with a truck connected to the individual.
“There are no outstanding threats connected to any of those items at this time,” Tucker said.
NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said the arrested man is 64 years old and charges against him are pending.
001010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:56 GMTFTC Sues to Block $40 Billon Merger of US Chipmaker Nvidia With UK’s Arm Ltd
21:27 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Scores 800th Goal for Club and Country
21:16 GMTGunman at UN Headquarters Not Terrorist Threat, Came to Deliver Documents - Police
20:59 GMTRussian Prosecutors Launch Probe Into Whelan's Complaints of Prison Corruption - Brother
20:50 GMTNewly Disclosed Docs Reveal DoJ Investigating Andrew Cuomo Over Sexual Harassment Claims
20:43 GMTAirbnb Offers Original House From 1990 Film 'Home Alone' for Overnight Rent
19:57 GMTPentagon Chief Slams Chinese Hypersonic Weapons During Visit to Shore Up South Korean Alliance
19:30 GMTMassive Black Hole 'About as Massive as the Milky Way's' Found in Tiny Galaxy
19:04 GMTFrom Socioeconomic Revolutions to New 'Cold War': Saxo Bank Serves Up ‘Outrageous Predictions’ 2022
19:04 GMTRussian Beauty Heads to Israel to Compete for Miss Universe Crown
18:53 GMTInvestigator of 2020 Election in Wisconsin Attempted to Overturn Biden's Victory, Report Reveals
18:41 GMTJoe Biden Speaks About COVID Situation in US Amid Omicron Variant Threat
18:33 GMTMan Dressed as Ninja With Sword Injures 2 Police Officers in Northwestern France, Report Says
18:16 GMTMilitary Ceremony to Honour Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin
17:52 GMT'What Does That Trend Continuing Imply': Elon Musk Revives 'Humanity Living in Simulation' Claim
17:52 GMTIndian FM: China Has Unrealistic Expectations, Border Tensions Have 'Spilt' Into Other Areas
17:49 GMTWhy Has Michigan School Shooter Been Charged With Terrorism?
17:16 GMTOmicron Variant Could Slow US Economic Recovery From COVID-19 Pandemic, Yellen Says
16:53 GMTReport: Austrian Chancellor Schallenberg Ready to Resign, Interior Minister May Replace Him
16:47 GMTPossible Link Between Earth's Orbit And Species' Evolution Found by Scientists