Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211202/from-socioeconomic-revolutions-to-new-cold-war-saxo-bank-serves-up-outrageous-predictions-2022-1091201105.html
From Socioeconomic Revolutions to New 'Cold War': Saxo Bank Serves Up ‘Outrageous Predictions’ 2022
From Socioeconomic Revolutions to New 'Cold War': Saxo Bank Serves Up ‘Outrageous Predictions’ 2022
The Saxo Bank Group (Saxo), a Danish online multi-asset trading and investment platform, in its annual “Outrageous Predictions” typically warns of events that... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-02T19:04+0000
2021-12-02T19:04+0000
snapchat
facebook
saxo bank
spotify
tiktok
china
hypersonic
joe biden
climate
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091204669_0:317:2048:1469_1920x0_80_0_0_6d64ba64a2b99c2a057cce1817714e3e.jpg
Danish Saxo Bank has released a fresh batch of "Outrageous Predictions" for 2022, with CEO Steen Jakobsen emphasising that as “culture wars rage across the world, it’s no longer a question of if we get a socioeconomic revolution, but a question of when and how.” Here are the ten “revolutionary” predictions that are deemed unlikely but potentially fraught with shock waves across markets. 1. After policymakers realise the “inflationary threat” stemming from the impact of currently surging commodities prices coupled with an “unrealistic” timeline for the transition to green energy, they will take a rain check on much-touted climate targets. As environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria has become more popular among investors, this has become a key restraint on the funds needed to maintain or expand mining and energy production.Accordingly, in a pragmatic approach, investment for oil production and natural gas production will be encouraged for five years and ten years, to ensure that an abundance of reasonably priced supplies “bridge the gap” from the current “energy-consuming” reality heading into a “low-carbon energy” future. As the energy sector gets a “new lease on life,” iShares of Stoxx EU 600 Oil &amp; Gas ETF will surge by an estimated 50 percent. 2. As Facebook slumps from being a “vibrant hub” for the young generation to a platform riddled with fake news and seen as representing the “evil boomer generation” in 2022, investors will realise that Meta is facing loss of profitability. Meta will attempt to acquire Snapchat or TikTok while injecting billions of dollars into building the Metaverse, aimed at surveilling users. CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s “monopolistic” aspirations will be shattered as the Facebook parent company Meta will find itself struggling, its shares down 30 percent versus the broader market.3. After the chaotic 2020 US Presidential Election – when Donald Trump initially refused to concede defeat and claimed the process had been rigged to favour his Democratic rival Joe Biden – in the wake of the 2022 election, Democrats or Republicans may move against certifying the vote. As it becomes impossible for the new Congress to form and sit on 3 January 3, 2023, Joe Biden will rule by decree and the US democracy will find itself “suspended."The year 2023 will witness a full-blown constitutional crisis fraught with extreme volatility in US assets. US treasury yields will soar as the dollar plummets. 4. Inflation will get out of control in 2022 as the Federal Reserve and its chair Jerome Powell repeat mistakes made in the 1960s by then US Federal Reserve chair McChesney Martin. Coming against the backdrop of a post-coronavirus pandemic economy and contrained labour market, marred by a vast exodus of older workers. Fueled also by the dawning realisation by workers across sectors and income classes that they should demand better job conditions, higher wages, etc, US inflation will top 15 percent before the start of 2023 for the first time since WWII. This will inevitably be fraught with extreme volatility in US equity and credit markets. 5. As the European Union seeks to bolster its defences and jump-start economies, French President Emmanuel Macron, with the support of Italian Prime Minister Draghi, will roll out a vision for an “EU Superfund."The plan will address priorities of defence, climate, and related clean energy transition. To fund this, France will seek to overhaul its pension system, deciding that all pensions for workers above 40 must contribute a larger portion of assets into Superfund bonds. As a result, the younger generation will bask in conditions of a stronger job market and less unfair tax burdens. 6. 2022 will witness a massive grass-roots effort based on social media platforms to force companies to address unfair, sexist, racist, ageist practices. Accordingly, a Women’s Reddit Army will see women traders coordinating a long squeeze by shorting stocks of selected companies. The traders will be channelling funds to companies showing encouraging data on female representation in middle management and among executives. The movement will witness the start of a gender equality renaissance across markets.7. Among a reorientation of alliances to secure long-term energy supplies, India could join the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as a non-voting member. This alliance would bring India energy security with secured long-term import commitments. As a result, the Indian rupee will display increased resilience throughout the volatile market year. 8. In 2022, a non-fungible tokens, or NFT-based service, will begin offering music from notable stars like Katy Perry and Jason Derulo, who have thrown their weight behind thecreation of a blockchain-powered streaming platform. Artists will start pulling their music from “traditional” streaming platforms, such as Spotify and Apple Music, that don’t channel subscribers’ fees to the actual music an individual subscriber listens to. Market investors will, accordingly, send Spotify’s shares tumbling by 33 percent in 2022. 9. In 2022, hypersonics and space become a new phase of rivalry between the US and China. As other major powers such as Russia, India, Israel and the EU join in, the second pillar of the old Cold War-era – the principle of mutually assured destruction (MAD) in the event of nuclear war – will become eroded. There will be massive funding channelled into companies like Raytheon that build hypersonic technology with space delivery capabilities. 10. 2022 will see a major breakthrough in the search of ways to slow the human ageing process, ranging from therapeutics to “tweaking” at the DNA level. There emerges the possibility that average life expectancy can be extended by 25 years or more, with age 80 becoming the new 50. This will open up the prospect of living to an average age of 115 and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20211031/global-net-zero-emissions-keeping-15c-within-reach-on-agenda-of-opening-cop26-1090360827.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210618/meghan-harry-may-be-under-scrutiny-to-deliver-spotify-content-after-multi-million-deal-pr-guru-1083182341.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/chinas-hypersonic-missile-test-leaves-pentagon-officials-baffled-by-beijings-advance-1090921834.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091204669_0:125:2048:1661_1920x0_80_0_0_bca27db1bc9a1e656645f2cd45c1c26f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
snapchat, facebook, saxo bank, spotify, tiktok, china, hypersonic, joe biden, climate, world

From Socioeconomic Revolutions to New 'Cold War': Saxo Bank Serves Up ‘Outrageous Predictions’ 2022

19:04 GMT 02.12.2021
© JOSEP LAGO Saxo Bank logo
 Saxo Bank logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
© JOSEP LAGO
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The Saxo Bank Group (Saxo), a Danish online multi-asset trading and investment platform, in its annual “Outrageous Predictions” typically warns of events that, while unlikely to happen, could be devastating to the economy and create shock waves in society if they did.
Danish Saxo Bank has released a fresh batch of "Outrageous Predictions" for 2022, with CEO Steen Jakobsen emphasising that as “culture wars rage across the world, it’s no longer a question of if we get a socioeconomic revolution, but a question of when and how.”
Here are the ten “revolutionary” predictions that are deemed unlikely but potentially fraught with shock waves across markets.
1. After policymakers realise the “inflationary threat” stemming from the impact of currently surging commodities prices coupled with an “unrealistic” timeline for the transition to green energy, they will take a rain check on much-touted climate targets. As environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria has become more popular among investors, this has become a key restraint on the funds needed to maintain or expand mining and energy production.
The view of banners displayed in central Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The U.N. climate conference COP26 starts Sunday in Glasgow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2021
COP26 Climate Summit
Global Net Zero Emissions, Keeping 1.5C Within Reach on Agenda of Opening COP26
31 October, 10:18 GMT
Accordingly, in a pragmatic approach, investment for oil production and natural gas production will be encouraged for five years and ten years, to ensure that an abundance of reasonably priced supplies “bridge the gap” from the current “energy-consuming” reality heading into a “low-carbon energy” future. As the energy sector gets a “new lease on life,” iShares of Stoxx EU 600 Oil & Gas ETF will surge by an estimated 50 percent.
2. As Facebook slumps from being a “vibrant hub” for the young generation to a platform riddled with fake news and seen as representing the “evil boomer generation” in 2022, investors will realise that Meta is facing loss of profitability. Meta will attempt to acquire Snapchat or TikTok while injecting billions of dollars into building the Metaverse, aimed at surveilling users.
CC BY 2.0 / Anthony Quintano / Mark ZuckerbergMark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
Mark Zuckerberg
CC BY 2.0 / Anthony Quintano / Mark Zuckerberg
CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s “monopolistic” aspirations will be shattered as the Facebook parent company Meta will find itself struggling, its shares down 30 percent versus the broader market.
3. After the chaotic 2020 US Presidential Election – when Donald Trump initially refused to concede defeat and claimed the process had been rigged to favour his Democratic rival Joe Biden – in the wake of the 2022 election, Democrats or Republicans may move against certifying the vote. As it becomes impossible for the new Congress to form and sit on 3 January 3, 2023, Joe Biden will rule by decree and the US democracy will find itself “suspended."
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTU.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (not pictured) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 18, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (not pictured) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 18, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (not pictured) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 18, 2021.
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
The year 2023 will witness a full-blown constitutional crisis fraught with extreme volatility in US assets. US treasury yields will soar as the dollar plummets.
4. Inflation will get out of control in 2022 as the Federal Reserve and its chair Jerome Powell repeat mistakes made in the 1960s by then US Federal Reserve chair McChesney Martin. Coming against the backdrop of a post-coronavirus pandemic economy and contrained labour market, marred by a vast exodus of older workers.
© AFP 2021 / JOE RAEDLEA ' We're Hiring" sign hangs near the entrance to a CVS store on November 05, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. The Labor Department reported today that the U.S. job market in October showed that non-farm payrolls rose more than expected and that the unemployment rate fell to 4.6%
A ' We're Hiring sign hangs near the entrance to a CVS store on November 05, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. The Labor Department reported today that the U.S. job market in October showed that non-farm payrolls rose more than expected and that the unemployment rate fell to 4.6% - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
A ' We're Hiring" sign hangs near the entrance to a CVS store on November 05, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. The Labor Department reported today that the U.S. job market in October showed that non-farm payrolls rose more than expected and that the unemployment rate fell to 4.6%
© AFP 2021 / JOE RAEDLE
Fueled also by the dawning realisation by workers across sectors and income classes that they should demand better job conditions, higher wages, etc, US inflation will top 15 percent before the start of 2023 for the first time since WWII. This will inevitably be fraught with extreme volatility in US equity and credit markets.
5. As the European Union seeks to bolster its defences and jump-start economies, French President Emmanuel Macron, with the support of Italian Prime Minister Draghi, will roll out a vision for an “EU Superfund."
© REUTERS / POOLFrance's President Emmanuel Macron presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021
France's President Emmanuel Macron presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
France's President Emmanuel Macron presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021
© REUTERS / POOL
The plan will address priorities of defence, climate, and related clean energy transition. To fund this, France will seek to overhaul its pension system, deciding that all pensions for workers above 40 must contribute a larger portion of assets into Superfund bonds. As a result, the younger generation will bask in conditions of a stronger job market and less unfair tax burdens.
6. 2022 will witness a massive grass-roots effort based on social media platforms to force companies to address unfair, sexist, racist, ageist practices. Accordingly, a Women’s Reddit Army will see women traders coordinating a long squeeze by shorting stocks of selected companies.
© Flickr / Luke RobertsReddit
Reddit - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
Reddit
© Flickr / Luke Roberts
The traders will be channelling funds to companies showing encouraging data on female representation in middle management and among executives. The movement will witness the start of a gender equality renaissance across markets.
7. Among a reorientation of alliances to secure long-term energy supplies, India could join the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as a non-voting member. This alliance would bring India energy security with secured long-term import commitments. As a result, the Indian rupee will display increased resilience throughout the volatile market year.
8. In 2022, a non-fungible tokens, or NFT-based service, will begin offering music from notable stars like Katy Perry and Jason Derulo, who have thrown their weight behind thecreation of a blockchain-powered streaming platform.
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, meet the Massed Bands of Her Majesty's Royal Marines at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Saturday, March 7, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2021
Meghan & Harry May Be 'Under Scrutiny to Deliver' Spotify Content After Multi-Million Deal – PR Guru
18 June, 12:01 GMT
Artists will start pulling their music from “traditional” streaming platforms, such as Spotify and Apple Music, that don’t channel subscribers’ fees to the actual music an individual subscriber listens to. Market investors will, accordingly, send Spotify’s shares tumbling by 33 percent in 2022.
9. In 2022, hypersonics and space become a new phase of rivalry between the US and China. As other major powers such as Russia, India, Israel and the EU join in, the second pillar of the old Cold War-era – the principle of mutually assured destruction (MAD) in the event of nuclear war – will become eroded. There will be massive funding channelled into companies like Raytheon that build hypersonic technology with space delivery capabilities.
Hypersonic missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
China's 'Hypersonic Missile Test' Leaves Pentagon Officials 'Baffled' by Beijing's Advance
22 November, 11:13 GMT
10. 2022 will see a major breakthrough in the search of ways to slow the human ageing process, ranging from therapeutics to “tweaking” at the DNA level. There emerges the possibility that average life expectancy can be extended by 25 years or more, with age 80 becoming the new 50. This will open up the prospect of living to an average age of 115 and more.
000100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:04 GMTFrom Socioeconomic Revolutions to New 'Cold War': Saxo Bank Serves Up ‘Outrageous Predictions’ 2022
19:04 GMTRussian Beauty Heads to Israel to Compete for Miss Universe Crown
18:53 GMTInvestigator of 2020 Election in Wisconsin Attempted to Overturn Biden's Victory, Report Reveals
18:41 GMTJoe Biden Speaks About COVID Situation in US Amid Omicron Variant Threat
18:33 GMTMan Dressed as Ninja With Sword Injures 2 Police Officers in Northwestern France, Report Says
18:16 GMTMilitary Ceremony to Honour Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin
17:52 GMT'What Does That Trend Continuing Imply': Elon Musk Revives 'Humanity Living in Simulation' Claim
17:52 GMTIndian FM: China Has Unrealistic Expectations, Border Tensions Have 'Spilt' Into Other Areas
17:49 GMTWhy Has Michigan School Shooter Been Charged With Terrorism?
17:16 GMTOmicron Variant Could Slow US Economic Recovery From COVID-19 Pandemic, Yellen Says
16:53 GMTReport: Austrian Chancellor Schallenberg Ready to Resign, Interior Minister May Replace Him
16:47 GMTPossible Link Between Earth's Orbit And Species' Evolution Found by Scientists
16:39 GMTWorld Bank Endorses $280Mln Frozen Aid for Afghanistan to Fend Off Humanitarian Crisis
16:32 GMT'A Number Below 70': Elon Musk Proposes Upper 'Age Limit' for Political Office Seekers
16:09 GMTMan Armed With Shotgun Detained Outside UN HQ
16:02 GMT'Source of Pressure'? UK Urges US Not to Mix Up Post-Brexit Issues With Steel Tariffs
16:01 GMTDemocratic, Republican Senate Leaders Reach Deal on Funding Government to Avoid Shutdown
15:48 GMTUS Issues Directive Restricting Transactions in Belarusian Sovereign Debt
15:39 GMTCongress Leader Rahul Gandhi Joins Indian Lawmakers Protesting Their Suspension Outside Parliament
15:39 GMTBollywood Actor Brahma Mishra Found Dead in His Apartment, Heartbroken Celebs Pour Condolences