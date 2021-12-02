Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Former Austrian Chancellor Kurz Announces He's Leaving Politics
https://sputniknews.com/20211202/former-austrian-chancellor-kurz-announces-hes-leaving-politics-1091197022.html
Former Austrian Chancellor Kurz Announces He's Leaving Politics
Former Austrian Chancellor Kurz Announces He's Leaving Politics
On 9 October, chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced that he would step down amid an investigation by the anti-corruption prosecutor's office against him. 02.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-02T10:52+0000
2021-12-02T11:17+0000
austria
sebastian kurz
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1091197022.jpg?1638443869
Former Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced he was quitting politics."It's a new chapter in my life that opens today," he told reporters in Vienna, saying he wanted to devote time to his family.He would hand over the office of party chairman of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) as well as the parliamentary group leader, Kurz said. The decision was not easy for him, he added. But he doesn't feel sad. Developments over the past few months have also contributed to the decision.Kurz resigned as Austrian chancellor on 9 October amid an investigation by the anti-corruption prosecutor's office against him, but remained the head of the party and the leader of its parliamentary faction. The anti-corruption prosecutor's office later in October sent a request to the Austrian National Council with the aim of lifting Kurz's parliamentary immunity.Kurz himself welcomed the parliament's intention to remove parliamentary immunity from him in order to complete an investigation by the anti-corruption prosecutor's office against him on suspicion of complicity in bribery.In turn, the politician said that he did not consider himself guilty and would prove his innocence, stressing that his innocence had already been confirmed by an independent legal examination.
Kruz was too independent from Brussel / or Berlin mainstream politics and has to go, nothing new!
0
1
austria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
austria, sebastian kurz

Former Austrian Chancellor Kurz Announces He's Leaving Politics

10:52 GMT 02.12.2021 (Updated: 11:17 GMT 02.12.2021)
Subscribe
On 9 October, chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced that he would step down amid an investigation by the anti-corruption prosecutor's office against him.
Former Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced he was quitting politics.
"It's a new chapter in my life that opens today," he told reporters in Vienna, saying he wanted to devote time to his family.
He would hand over the office of party chairman of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) as well as the parliamentary group leader, Kurz said. The decision was not easy for him, he added. But he doesn't feel sad. Developments over the past few months have also contributed to the decision.
"I look forward to the day when I can prove in court that the charges against me are untrue," Austria's ex-chancellor stressed.
Kurz resigned as Austrian chancellor on 9 October amid an investigation by the anti-corruption prosecutor's office against him, but remained the head of the party and the leader of its parliamentary faction.
The anti-corruption prosecutor's office later in October sent a request to the Austrian National Council with the aim of lifting Kurz's parliamentary immunity.
Kurz himself welcomed the parliament's intention to remove parliamentary immunity from him in order to complete an investigation by the anti-corruption prosecutor's office against him on suspicion of complicity in bribery.

In turn, the politician said that he did not consider himself guilty and would prove his innocence, stressing that his innocence had already been confirmed by an independent legal examination.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
Kruz was too independent from Brussel / or Berlin mainstream politics and has to go, nothing new!
NoGo
2 December, 14:16 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:16 GMTMLB Enters Its First Lockout in 26 Years Amid Spat Between Owners and Players
10:52 GMTFormer Austrian Chancellor Kurz Announces He's Leaving Politics
10:40 GMTGT Investigates: US War-Mongering Under Guise of ‘Democracy’ Inflicts Untold Damage on The World
10:34 GMTNASA Astronauts Perform Spacewalk Outside ISS
10:13 GMTMo Salah Laughs Off Ballon d'Or Snub as Liverpool Star Powers the Reds to Dominant Win Over Everton
10:12 GMTLeopard Breaks Into Classroom, Attacks 10-Year-Old Student in India’s Uttar Pradesh - Video
10:08 GMTThe Mail on Sunday Loses Appeal in Breached Privacy Case Filed by Meghan Markle
09:59 GMTChinese Tennis Player Peng in Good Condition, Safe - IOC
09:51 GMTBoris Johnson Slams Facebook Saying ‘Too Many Gangs Using Social Media’ to ‘Fuel' Migrant Crisis
09:44 GMTOSCE 'Unable to Fix Political and Diplomatic Mess' in Balkans, Former USSR, Says Military Observer
09:35 GMTEuropean Leaders Pay Tribute to Late French Ex-President Valery Giscard d'Estaing
09:06 GMTIsrael Has Exerted Efforts to Fight Air Pollution, But Has It Done Enough?
08:57 GMTEx-Austrian Chancellor Kurz Expected to Give Statement Amid Reports of His Withdrawal From Politics
08:51 GMTJapan's Nissan Announces Creation of Lunar Rover Prototype
08:34 GMTLive Updates: COVID Omicron Variant Found in Paris Region on Person Who Returned From Nigeria
08:07 GMTChurch of Sweden Under Fire For Calls to Investigate Israel for 'Apartheid'
08:03 GMTEpstein Accuser Claims Sex Predator Took Her to Meet Trump When She Was 14, Alleges No Wrongdoing
08:02 GMTNorway's Top Medical Bureaucrat Says Three COVID Shots Not Enough, Fourth May Become Necessary
07:48 GMTFSB Detains Three Ukrainian Special Agents Who Planned to Blow Up Black Sea Fleet Radio Center Mast
07:46 GMTTop US, Chinese Military Officials to Meet Amid Taiwan Tensions, Reports Say