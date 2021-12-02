https://sputniknews.com/20211202/fauci-fails-to-explain-new-travel-restrictions-for-african-countries-with-zero-omicron-cases-1091185759.html
Fauci Fails to Explain New Travel Restrictions for African Countries with Zero Omicron Cases
Fauci Fails to Explain New Travel Restrictions for African Countries with Zero Omicron Cases
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including the US Department of Energy looking to... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-02T08:48+0000
2021-12-02T08:48+0000
2021-12-02T08:48+0000
belarus
supreme court
us
congress
heavy metal
the backstory
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091185734_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e978d4c3594cac5e1c6febec8e99bd2e.jpg
Fauci Fails to Explain New Travel Restrictions for African Countries with Zero Omicron Cases
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including the US Department of Energy looking to store spent nuclear fuel in communities around the country, and police release bodycam footage of the MSNBC 'producer' who followed the Rittenhouse jury.
GUESTTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | States Rights, More January 6th Subpoenas, and Congress Running Sham InvestigationsJuan Lainez - Guitarist and School Teacher | Corruption in Honduras, Largest Voter Turnout in Years, and The Next Steps for HondurasIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Tyler Nixon about musical legends, American abortion laws, and the Democrat's use of mail-in ballots. Tyler discussed the original problems with Roe vs Wade and the need for Constitutional amendments. Tyler talked about the continuous subpoenas from the January 6 committee and the lack of credibility in Congress.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Juan Lainez about the elections in Honduras, previous U.S. intervention in Honduran elections, and Honduras feeling energized. Juan spoke about the election in Honduras and the President-elect Xiomara Castro. Juan explained how the people of Honduras feel post-election and the congressional elections in Honduras.Also, Biden's administration imposed restrictions on travel from southern Africa but failed to explain why.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
belarus
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091185734_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5f26be830b83d15bfe88916da7dbb66a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
belarus, supreme court, us, congress, heavy metal, the backstory, аудио, radio
Fauci Fails to Explain New Travel Restrictions for African Countries with Zero Omicron Cases
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including the US Department of Energy looking to store spent nuclear fuel in communities around the country, and police release bodycam footage of the MSNBC 'producer' who followed the Rittenhouse jury.
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | States Rights, More January 6th Subpoenas, and Congress Running Sham Investigations
Juan Lainez - Guitarist and School Teacher | Corruption in Honduras, Largest Voter Turnout in Years, and The Next Steps for Honduras
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Tyler Nixon about musical legends, American abortion laws, and the Democrat's use of mail-in ballots. Tyler discussed the original problems with Roe vs Wade and the need for Constitutional amendments. Tyler talked about the continuous subpoenas from the January 6 committee and the lack of credibility in Congress.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Juan Lainez about the elections in Honduras, previous U.S. intervention in Honduran elections, and Honduras feeling energized. Juan spoke about the election in Honduras and the President-elect Xiomara Castro. Juan explained how the people of Honduras feel post-election and the congressional elections in Honduras.
Also, Biden's administration imposed restrictions on travel from southern Africa but failed to explain why.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com