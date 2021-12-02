https://sputniknews.com/20211202/fauci-fails-to-explain-new-travel-restrictions-for-african-countries-with-zero-omicron-cases-1091185759.html

Fauci Fails to Explain New Travel Restrictions for African Countries with Zero Omicron Cases

Fauci Fails to Explain New Travel Restrictions for African Countries with Zero Omicron Cases On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including the US Department of Energy looking to store spent nuclear fuel in communities around the country, and police release bodycam footage of the MSNBC 'producer' who followed the Rittenhouse jury.

GUESTTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | States Rights, More January 6th Subpoenas, and Congress Running Sham InvestigationsJuan Lainez - Guitarist and School Teacher | Corruption in Honduras, Largest Voter Turnout in Years, and The Next Steps for HondurasIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Tyler Nixon about musical legends, American abortion laws, and the Democrat's use of mail-in ballots. Tyler discussed the original problems with Roe vs Wade and the need for Constitutional amendments. Tyler talked about the continuous subpoenas from the January 6 committee and the lack of credibility in Congress.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Juan Lainez about the elections in Honduras, previous U.S. intervention in Honduran elections, and Honduras feeling energized. Juan spoke about the election in Honduras and the President-elect Xiomara Castro. Juan explained how the people of Honduras feel post-election and the congressional elections in Honduras.Also, Biden's administration imposed restrictions on travel from southern Africa but failed to explain why.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

