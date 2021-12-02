Registration was successful!
LIVE: European Leaders Pay Tribute to Late French Ex-President Valery Giscard d'Estaing
https://sputniknews.com/20211202/fauci-fails-to-explain-new-travel-restrictions-for-african-countries-with-zero-omicron-cases-1091185759.html
Fauci Fails to Explain New Travel Restrictions for African Countries with Zero Omicron Cases
Fauci Fails to Explain New Travel Restrictions for African Countries with Zero Omicron Cases
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including the US Department of Energy looking to... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-02T08:48+0000
2021-12-02T08:48+0000
Fauci Fails to Explain New Travel Restrictions for African Countries with Zero Omicron Cases
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including the US Department of Energy looking to store spent nuclear fuel in communities around the country, and police release bodycam footage of the MSNBC 'producer' who followed the Rittenhouse jury.
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | States Rights, More January 6th Subpoenas, and Congress Running Sham Investigations
Juan Lainez - Guitarist and School Teacher | Corruption in Honduras, Largest Voter Turnout in Years, and The Next Steps for Honduras
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Tyler Nixon about musical legends, American abortion laws, and the Democrat's use of mail-in ballots. Tyler discussed the original problems with Roe vs Wade and the need for Constitutional amendments. Tyler talked about the continuous subpoenas from the January 6 committee and the lack of credibility in Congress.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Juan Lainez about the elections in Honduras, previous U.S. intervention in Honduran elections, and Honduras feeling energized. Juan spoke about the election in Honduras and the President-elect Xiomara Castro. Juan explained how the people of Honduras feel post-election and the congressional elections in Honduras.
Also, Biden's administration imposed restrictions on travel from southern Africa but failed to explain why.
Fauci Fails to Explain New Travel Restrictions for African Countries with Zero Omicron Cases

08:48 GMT 02.12.2021
Fauci Fails to Explain New Travel Restrictions for African Countries with Zero Omicron Cases
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including the US Department of Energy looking to store spent nuclear fuel in communities around the country, and police release bodycam footage of the MSNBC 'producer' who followed the Rittenhouse jury.
GUEST
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | States Rights, More January 6th Subpoenas, and Congress Running Sham Investigations
Juan Lainez - Guitarist and School Teacher | Corruption in Honduras, Largest Voter Turnout in Years, and The Next Steps for Honduras
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Tyler Nixon about musical legends, American abortion laws, and the Democrat's use of mail-in ballots. Tyler discussed the original problems with Roe vs Wade and the need for Constitutional amendments. Tyler talked about the continuous subpoenas from the January 6 committee and the lack of credibility in Congress.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Juan Lainez about the elections in Honduras, previous U.S. intervention in Honduran elections, and Honduras feeling energized. Juan spoke about the election in Honduras and the President-elect Xiomara Castro. Juan explained how the people of Honduras feel post-election and the congressional elections in Honduras.
Also, Biden's administration imposed restrictions on travel from southern Africa but failed to explain why.
