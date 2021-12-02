Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: European Leaders Pay Tribute to Late French Ex-President Valery Giscard d'Estaing
European Leaders Pay Tribute to Late French Ex-President Valery Giscard d'Estaing
European Leaders Pay Tribute to Late French Ex-President Valery Giscard d'Estaing
Giscard d'Estaing passed away in his family home in Loir-et-Cher on 2 December 2020 due to coronavirus complications at the age of 94. 02.12.2021, Sputnik International
europe
valery giscard d'estaing
European leaders are paying tribute to the late French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing in Strasbourg.Among those gathered to remember the former head of state are Emmanuel Macron, president of the French Republic, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, president of the Federal Republic of Germany, Charles Michel, president of the Council of the EU and Ursula Von der Leyen, president of the European Commission.Giscard d'Estaing, who was the president of France in 1974-1981, died at the age of 94 in his family home in Loir-et-Cher on 2 December last year.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
It is a new world. Every human death is caused by COVID Hoax. It is good because it means humans will no longer die from old age, and all other diseases have vanished.
News
europe, valery giscard d'estaing, видео

European Leaders Pay Tribute to Late French Ex-President Valery Giscard d'Estaing

09:35 GMT 02.12.2021
© Ruptly
Giscard d'Estaing passed away in his family home in Loir-et-Cher on 2 December 2020 due to coronavirus complications at the age of 94.
European leaders are paying tribute to the late French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing in Strasbourg.
Among those gathered to remember the former head of state are Emmanuel Macron, president of the French Republic, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, president of the Federal Republic of Germany, Charles Michel, president of the Council of the EU and Ursula Von der Leyen, president of the European Commission.
Giscard d'Estaing, who was the president of France in 1974-1981, died at the age of 94 in his family home in Loir-et-Cher on 2 December last year.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Discuss
Popular comments
It is a new world. Every human death is caused by COVID Hoax. It is good because it means humans will no longer die from old age, and all other diseases have vanished.
HHess
2 December, 12:49 GMT
Newsfeed
New firstOld first
