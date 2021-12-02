European Leaders Pay Tribute to Late French Ex-President Valery Giscard d'Estaing

European leaders are paying tribute to the late French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing in Strasbourg.Among those gathered to remember the former head of state are Emmanuel Macron, president of the French Republic, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, president of the Federal Republic of Germany, Charles Michel, president of the Council of the EU and Ursula Von der Leyen, president of the European Commission.Giscard d'Estaing, who was the president of France in 1974-1981, died at the age of 94 in his family home in Loir-et-Cher on 2 December last year.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
European Leaders Pay Tribute to The Late French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing
