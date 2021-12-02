Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: European Leaders Pay Tribute to Late French Ex-President Valery Giscard d'Estaing
https://sputniknews.com/20211202/end-of-cuomo-dynasty-as-cnn-suspends-chris-1091179348.html
End of Cuomo Dynasty as CNN Suspends Chris
End of Cuomo Dynasty as CNN Suspends Chris
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about CNN suspending primetime anchor Chris Cuomo indefinitely, Twitter's new CEO... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-02T08:51+0000
2021-12-02T08:51+0000
andrew cuomo
us
ghislaine maxwell
jeffrey epstein
twitter
free speech
cnn
chris cuomo
fault lines
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091179321_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_1af65e4ce2b143208212db2e644c90b7.png
End of Cuomo Dynasty as CNN Suspends Chris
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about CNN suspending primetime anchor Chris Cuomo indefinitely, Twitter's new CEO Parag Argawal's stance on free speech, the approaching debt ceiling deadline, and Ghislaine Maxwell's trial as Jeffrey Epstein's co-predator.
Guests:Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | End of Cuomo Dynasty as CNN Suspends ChrisPeter Coffin - Video Essayist | New Twitter CEO Emphasizes Free Speech Isn't PriorityMark Frost - Economist | Economic Consequences of Raising the Debt CeilingWilliam Craddick - Political Analyst | Trump, Prince Andrew, and Bill Clinton Named in Ghislaine Maxwell TrialIn the first hour, Ted Rall joined the show to talk about CNN indefinitely suspending Chris Cuomo in light of new information that the primetime anchor was more involved in the defense of his brother from sexual assault allegations than he previously let on.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Peter Coffin for a discussion on Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's departure from the company and what's going to change. We were also joined by Mark Frost for an analysis on what would happen if Congress chose to not raise the debt ceiling, and why they almost certainly will.In the third hour, William Craddick joined the conversation to talk about the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, where witness testimony supports the prosecution's claim that Maxwell recruited and groomed underage girls for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091179321_229:0:1162:700_1920x0_80_0_0_fab837e0b63f9b9633736bf88bc07bbf.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
andrew cuomo, us, ghislaine maxwell, jeffrey epstein, twitter, free speech, cnn, chris cuomo, fault lines, аудио, radio

End of Cuomo Dynasty as CNN Suspends Chris

08:51 GMT 02.12.2021
End of Cuomo Dynasty as CNN Suspends Chris
Subscribe
Shane Stranahan - Sputnik International
Shane Stranahan
All materials
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about CNN suspending primetime anchor Chris Cuomo indefinitely, Twitter's new CEO Parag Argawal's stance on free speech, the approaching debt ceiling deadline, and Ghislaine Maxwell's trial as Jeffrey Epstein's co-predator.
Guests:
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | End of Cuomo Dynasty as CNN Suspends Chris
Peter Coffin - Video Essayist | New Twitter CEO Emphasizes Free Speech Isn't Priority
Mark Frost - Economist | Economic Consequences of Raising the Debt Ceiling
William Craddick - Political Analyst | Trump, Prince Andrew, and Bill Clinton Named in Ghislaine Maxwell Trial
In the first hour, Ted Rall joined the show to talk about CNN indefinitely suspending Chris Cuomo in light of new information that the primetime anchor was more involved in the defense of his brother from sexual assault allegations than he previously let on.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Peter Coffin for a discussion on Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's departure from the company and what's going to change. We were also joined by Mark Frost for an analysis on what would happen if Congress chose to not raise the debt ceiling, and why they almost certainly will.
In the third hour, William Craddick joined the conversation to talk about the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, where witness testimony supports the prosecution's claim that Maxwell recruited and groomed underage girls for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:13 GMTMo Salah Laughs Off Ballon d'Or Snub as Liverpool Star Powers the Reds to Dominant Win Over Everton
10:12 GMTLeopard Breaks Into Classroom, Attacks 10-Year-Old Student in India’s Uttar Pradesh - Video
10:08 GMTThe Mail on Sunday Loses Appeal in Breached Privacy Case Filed by Meghan Markle
09:59 GMTChinese Tennis Player Peng in Good Condition, Safe - IOC
09:51 GMTBoris Johnson Slams Facebook Saying ‘Too Many Gangs Using Social Media’ to ‘Fuel' Migrant Crisis
09:44 GMTOSCE 'Unable to Fix Political and Diplomatic Mess' in Balkans, Former USSR, Says Military Observer
09:35 GMTEuropean Leaders Pay Tribute to Late French Ex-President Valery Giscard d'Estaing
09:06 GMTIsrael Has Exerted Efforts to Fight Air Pollution, But Has It Done Enough?
08:57 GMTEx-Austrian Chancellor Kurz Expected to Give Statement Amid Reports of His Withdrawal From Politics
08:51 GMTJapan's Nissan Announces Creation of Lunar Rover Prototype
08:34 GMTLive Updates: COVID Omicron Variant Found in Paris Region on Person Who Returned From Nigeria
08:07 GMTChurch of Sweden Under Fire For Calls to Investigate Israel for 'Apartheid'
08:03 GMTEpstein Accuser Claims Sex Predator Took Her to Meet Trump When She Was 14, Alleges No Wrongdoing
08:02 GMTNorway's Top Medical Bureaucrat Says Three COVID Shots Not Enough, Fourth May Become Necessary
07:48 GMTFSB Detains Three Ukrainian Special Agents Who Planned to Blow Up Black Sea Fleet Radio Center Mast
07:46 GMTTop US, Chinese Military Officials to Meet Amid Taiwan Tensions, Reports Say
07:39 GMTThree Arrested as Bomb Found Near US Ambassador's Residence in Icelandic Capital
07:13 GMTKamala Harris' Chief Spokesperson to Leave Office, Reports Say
06:38 GMTBoJo Under Pressure as New Allegations Arise Amid 'Boozy Party at Downing Street' Reports
06:34 GMTBelarusian President Lukashenko Says Not Going to Leave Big Politics