https://sputniknews.com/20211202/end-of-cuomo-dynasty-as-cnn-suspends-chris-1091179348.html

End of Cuomo Dynasty as CNN Suspends Chris

End of Cuomo Dynasty as CNN Suspends Chris

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about CNN suspending primetime anchor Chris Cuomo indefinitely, Twitter's new CEO... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-02T08:51+0000

2021-12-02T08:51+0000

2021-12-02T08:51+0000

andrew cuomo

us

ghislaine maxwell

jeffrey epstein

twitter

free speech

cnn

chris cuomo

fault lines

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091179321_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_1af65e4ce2b143208212db2e644c90b7.png

End of Cuomo Dynasty as CNN Suspends Chris On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about CNN suspending primetime anchor Chris Cuomo indefinitely, Twitter's new CEO Parag Argawal's stance on free speech, the approaching debt ceiling deadline, and Ghislaine Maxwell's trial as Jeffrey Epstein's co-predator.

Guests:Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | End of Cuomo Dynasty as CNN Suspends ChrisPeter Coffin - Video Essayist | New Twitter CEO Emphasizes Free Speech Isn't PriorityMark Frost - Economist | Economic Consequences of Raising the Debt CeilingWilliam Craddick - Political Analyst | Trump, Prince Andrew, and Bill Clinton Named in Ghislaine Maxwell TrialIn the first hour, Ted Rall joined the show to talk about CNN indefinitely suspending Chris Cuomo in light of new information that the primetime anchor was more involved in the defense of his brother from sexual assault allegations than he previously let on.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Peter Coffin for a discussion on Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's departure from the company and what's going to change. We were also joined by Mark Frost for an analysis on what would happen if Congress chose to not raise the debt ceiling, and why they almost certainly will.In the third hour, William Craddick joined the conversation to talk about the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, where witness testimony supports the prosecution's claim that Maxwell recruited and groomed underage girls for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Shane Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg

Shane Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Shane Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg

andrew cuomo, us, ghislaine maxwell, jeffrey epstein, twitter, free speech, cnn, chris cuomo, fault lines, аудио, radio