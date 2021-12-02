https://sputniknews.com/20211202/end-of-cuomo-dynasty-as-cnn-suspends-chris-1091179348.html
End of Cuomo Dynasty as CNN Suspends Chris
End of Cuomo Dynasty as CNN Suspends Chris
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about CNN suspending primetime anchor Chris Cuomo indefinitely, Twitter's new CEO... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-02T08:51+0000
2021-12-02T08:51+0000
2021-12-02T08:51+0000
andrew cuomo
us
ghislaine maxwell
jeffrey epstein
twitter
free speech
cnn
chris cuomo
fault lines
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091179321_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_1af65e4ce2b143208212db2e644c90b7.png
End of Cuomo Dynasty as CNN Suspends Chris
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about CNN suspending primetime anchor Chris Cuomo indefinitely, Twitter's new CEO Parag Argawal's stance on free speech, the approaching debt ceiling deadline, and Ghislaine Maxwell's trial as Jeffrey Epstein's co-predator.
Guests:Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | End of Cuomo Dynasty as CNN Suspends ChrisPeter Coffin - Video Essayist | New Twitter CEO Emphasizes Free Speech Isn't PriorityMark Frost - Economist | Economic Consequences of Raising the Debt CeilingWilliam Craddick - Political Analyst | Trump, Prince Andrew, and Bill Clinton Named in Ghislaine Maxwell TrialIn the first hour, Ted Rall joined the show to talk about CNN indefinitely suspending Chris Cuomo in light of new information that the primetime anchor was more involved in the defense of his brother from sexual assault allegations than he previously let on.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Peter Coffin for a discussion on Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's departure from the company and what's going to change. We were also joined by Mark Frost for an analysis on what would happen if Congress chose to not raise the debt ceiling, and why they almost certainly will.In the third hour, William Craddick joined the conversation to talk about the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, where witness testimony supports the prosecution's claim that Maxwell recruited and groomed underage girls for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091179321_229:0:1162:700_1920x0_80_0_0_fab837e0b63f9b9633736bf88bc07bbf.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
andrew cuomo, us, ghislaine maxwell, jeffrey epstein, twitter, free speech, cnn, chris cuomo, fault lines, аудио, radio
End of Cuomo Dynasty as CNN Suspends Chris
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about CNN suspending primetime anchor Chris Cuomo indefinitely, Twitter's new CEO Parag Argawal's stance on free speech, the approaching debt ceiling deadline, and Ghislaine Maxwell's trial as Jeffrey Epstein's co-predator.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | End of Cuomo Dynasty as CNN Suspends Chris
Peter Coffin - Video Essayist | New Twitter CEO Emphasizes Free Speech Isn't Priority
Mark Frost - Economist | Economic Consequences of Raising the Debt Ceiling
William Craddick - Political Analyst | Trump, Prince Andrew, and Bill Clinton Named in Ghislaine Maxwell Trial
In the first hour, Ted Rall joined the show to talk about CNN indefinitely suspending Chris Cuomo in light of new information that the primetime anchor was more involved in the defense of his brother from sexual assault allegations than he previously let on.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Peter Coffin for a discussion on Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's departure from the company and what's going to change. We were also joined by Mark Frost for an analysis on what would happen if Congress chose to not raise the debt ceiling, and why they almost certainly will.
In the third hour, William Craddick joined the conversation to talk about the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, where witness testimony supports the prosecution's claim that Maxwell recruited and groomed underage girls for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com