https://sputniknews.com/20211202/disney-picks-woman-as-chairperson-of-board-for-first-time-1091198277.html

Disney Picks Woman as Chairperson of Board for First Time

Disney Picks Woman as Chairperson of Board for First Time

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Disney has chosen Susan Arnold, a long-time member of the Board of Directors of the company, the chairperson of the board, marking the first... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-02T12:01+0000

2021-12-02T12:01+0000

2021-12-02T12:41+0000

world

disney

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091199721_0:381:981:933_1920x0_80_0_0_845de3340172f0d6c64cb6c1fa9669fa.jpg

"Having most recently served as independent Lead Director, Susan is the perfect choice for Chairman of the Board, and I am confident the Company is well-positioned for continued success under her guidance and leadership," Robert Iger, whom Arnold is set to replace on the new post, was quoted as saying in a statement issued overnight to Thursday.Iger, who is also Disney CEO, will leave the company at the end of the year, while Arnold, who has been a part of the board for 14 years, will assume her new position on December 31, 2021, according to the statement.Arnold held key executive posts in such companies as Procter&Gamble, McDonald’s, NBTY, and others.Disney was founded in 1923 by US animator Walt Disney and his brother Roy. To date, it is one of the world’s top entertainment corporations.

disney

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, disney