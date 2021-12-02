Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: NASA Astronauts Perform Spacewalk Outside ISS
Disney Picks Woman as Chairperson of Board for First Time
Disney Picks Woman as Chairperson of Board for First Time
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Disney has chosen Susan Arnold, a long-time member of the Board of Directors of the company, the chairperson of the board, marking the first... 02.12.2021
world, disney

Disney Picks Woman as Chairperson of Board for First Time

12:01 GMT 02.12.2021 (Updated: 12:41 GMT 02.12.2021)
Susan Arnold
Susan Arnold - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Cknabley / Susan Arnold
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Disney has chosen Susan Arnold, a long-time member of the Board of Directors of the company, the chairperson of the board, marking the first female appointment to this position in the history of the company.
"Having most recently served as independent Lead Director, Susan is the perfect choice for Chairman of the Board, and I am confident the Company is well-positioned for continued success under her guidance and leadership," Robert Iger, whom Arnold is set to replace on the new post, was quoted as saying in a statement issued overnight to Thursday.
Iger, who is also Disney CEO, will leave the company at the end of the year, while Arnold, who has been a part of the board for 14 years, will assume her new position on December 31, 2021, according to the statement.
Arnold held key executive posts in such companies as Procter&Gamble, McDonald’s, NBTY, and others.
Disney was founded in 1923 by US animator Walt Disney and his brother Roy. To date, it is one of the world’s top entertainment corporations.
