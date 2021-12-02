Registration was successful!
BREAKING: Democratic, Republican Senate Leaders Reach Deal on Funding Government to Avoid Shutdown
Democratic, Republican Senate Leaders Reach Deal on Funding Government to Avoid Shutdown
Democratic, Republican Senate Leaders Reach Deal on Funding Government to Avoid Shutdown
02.12.2021
Democratic and Republican leaders in the US Senate have agreed on a deal to continue funding the federal government and avoid the shutdown."This is a good compromise that allows an appropriate amount of time for both parties in both chambers to finish negotiations on appropriations," Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, commenting on the deal.The measure now has to be passed by the House of Representatives. Should it happen, the Senate will have to vote on the bill funding the government through 18 February before sending it to the desk of President Joe Biden."We need to pass it and that's what we'll be working toward doing," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said when asked about the Republicans' stance on passing the measure.McConnell also said that there will be no government shutdown, as "that makes no sense."Congress has until midnight on Friday to pass the continuing resolution that Schumer and McConnell agreed on. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said the debate and vote would take place on Thursday.This is not the only deadline faced by Congress, as it has to take action on the debt ceiling with the federal government nearing its $28.9 trillion borrowing limit. The US Treasury Department earlier estimated that it could reach its limit to extend this limit in the middle of December – something that could potentially lead to a default.
us

Democratic, Republican Senate Leaders Reach Deal on Funding Government to Avoid Shutdown

16:01 GMT 02.12.2021 (Updated: 16:24 GMT 02.12.2021)
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZThe U.S. Capitol building is seen in Washington, U.S., November 16, 2021
The U.S. Capitol building is seen in Washington, U.S., November 16, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZ
Daria Bedenko
US Congress has until midnight on Friday to pass a measure that would keep the federal government funded. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said that the debate and the vote on the measure would take place on Thursday.
Democratic and Republican leaders in the US Senate have agreed on a deal to continue funding the federal government and avoid the shutdown.
"This is a good compromise that allows an appropriate amount of time for both parties in both chambers to finish negotiations on appropriations," Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, commenting on the deal.
The measure now has to be passed by the House of Representatives. Should it happen, the Senate will have to vote on the bill funding the government through 18 February before sending it to the desk of President Joe Biden.
"We need to pass it and that's what we'll be working toward doing," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said when asked about the Republicans' stance on passing the measure.
McConnell also said that there will be no government shutdown, as "that makes no sense."
Congress has until midnight on Friday to pass the continuing resolution that Schumer and McConnell agreed on. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said the debate and vote would take place on Thursday.
This is not the only deadline faced by Congress, as it has to take action on the debt ceiling with the federal government nearing its $28.9 trillion borrowing limit. The US Treasury Department earlier estimated that it could reach its limit to extend this limit in the middle of December – something that could potentially lead to a default.
